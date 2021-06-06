Horse racing newsletter: Essential Quality wins Belmont Stakes

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as you have to congratulate Hot Rod Charlie for running his heart out and finishing second in the Belmont.

Saturday’s Belmont Stakes was really a good race, and while Essential Quality was the clear winner, a lot of credit has to be given to Hot Rod Charlie’s performance running second. Make no mistake, the best horse won, but Essential Quality had to earn it.

There is a longer story on the race that we had on the web and print. Just click here.

Rather than me trying to tell the story, let’s do it through the eyes of the first two finishers.

Advertisement

Brad Cox (Essential Quality trainer): “It was a long way around there for a mile and a half, but it was exciting.

“I thought it [the pace] benefitted our horse. Hot Rod Charlie ran a tremendous race and I thought, with the hot pace, we were in a good spot where they’d come back. He [Luis Saez] did a fantastic job putting him in position turning for home and he really showed his stamina late.

“It looked like the horse on the inside still had run left, so I knew it was going to be a battle down the lane.

Newsletter Off to the races Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

“He broke well, but it took four or five strides to get position going into the first turn. I was a touch shocked. I thought we’d be a little closer on our own. When we saw the opening quarter, I felt good. And then the 46 he was laying mid pack and on the outside.

“At that point, even going the distance, he should be closing at this pace. Luis did a good job of getting him into position. Turning for home, we were pretty much on even terms with the leader. Hot Rod Charlie ran a tremendous race to hang around that late after doing most of the dirty work. Our horse really showed his talent and stamina.

Luis Saez (Essential Quality jockey): “In the Kentucky Derby, we were confident and thought he was going to win. But we had a little unlucky start breaking from there. [Saturday], the big thing was to try to break cleanly. For the rest, I knew he was going to do it.

“It was a pretty nice trip. That’s what I was expecting, we knew there was going to be a lot of speed, so we tried to get a clean break and be right there. I knew he was going to run his race at the top of the stretch. On the backside, he picked up the bridle and was moving pretty well, so I’m not going to try to take him back and go inside when he was running pretty well.

Advertisement

“I had a lot of horse and the good thing about Essential [Quality] is that he always fights. He doesn’t care who it is, he’s going to want to beat them, so I knew he was going to show up at the top of the stretch.”

Doug O’Neill (Hot Rod Charlie trainer): “It was such a great stretch duel and he ran against the 2-year-old champ. This may sound cocky, but I wasn’t that surprised when they went as fast as they did early and he kept fighting on the inside. I knew Flavien [Prat] is so confident in this colt, and this colt is so confident in Flavien. He rode with a lot of confidence and I wouldn’t second-guess him and I wouldn’t do anything different. We just got beat by a better horse [Saturday].

“The heart this horse has in him is unbelievable. He’s got so much try in him it’s crazy. So does the winner, of course. Those are two top horses and hopefully, they both stay injury-free and we get a good rivalry for a long time. That would be really cool.

“Our horse told us today that he’s a gamer. He got pushed. He did all the dirty work. Essential Quality ran a huge race and I think Charlie showed he was trying every step of the way from gate-to-wire. He just couldn’t hold off a champ.”

Advertisement

Flavien Prat (Hot Rod Charlie jockey): “We had a good race. He was traveling well on the lead and he was really game. It was a great effort. We had a lot of pressure, but I don’t think it would have mattered [Saturday]. I’m really proud of my horse. I was travelling well the whole way around there. I wish we could have gone a little slower, but there wasn’t much I could do about that. He was very game.”

OK, let’s also check in with the jockeys on the other two Santa Anita-based horses.

John Velazquez (Rombauer’s jockey, finished third): “He broke good. We saved all the ground. He tried his best, couldn’t get there. I had a good trip. I went behind the winners and the winning move was on the outside, a little too soon for me, so I waited a little longer and was a good third. Two fresh horses, that’s why the Triple Crown is so difficult to win. When you have fresh horses going into the races it’s really hard.”

Joel Rosario (Rock Your World’s jockey, finished sixth): “I was in a good spot. I thought I was going to go to the lead, but the other horse decided to send, so I was laying in second. He was there for a little while and then he just got a little tired.”

Advertisement

Enjoying this newsletter? Subscribe to the Los Angeles Times.

Santa Anita review

The feature on Saturday was the Grade 2 $200,000 Monrovia Stakes for fillies and mares going 6 ½ furlongs on the turf. The deserved favorite was Venetian Harbor, running her first race since the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint, who went to the lead and never looked back. The winning margin was 3 ½ lengths.

She paid $6.40, $3.60 and $2.60. Constantia was second, followed by Superstition, Never for Money, Gypsy Spirit, Trickle In, She’s So Special and Nasty.

Baltazar Marroquin (assistant to winning trainer Richard Baltas): “She ran the way we thought she would. Yes, we expected her to go to the lead. She’s run against some of the best fillies and Mario [Gutierrez] has worked her a couple times, so he knows her.”

Advertisement

Mario Gutierrez (winning jockey): “I had the opportunity to work her in the mornings, so I already knew a lot about her. I knew she carried the speed, that was never the question. I just let her break and right away try to not ask her too much, she did the rest. She put herself in the race, after that it was just wait for the time to kick home and she got the job done.”

Santa Anita preview

Santa Anita is back with a nine-race card starting at 1 p.m. And, it is back with its odd-race turf races. After only three on Saturday, it has five on Sunday. The field size struggled in some races, with four having only five starters. But, there are two races with eight. There is a minor stakes with three allowance/optional claimers.

The feature is the $75,000 Desert Code Stakes for 3-year-olds going six furlongs on the turf. Whatmakessammyrun is the 8-5 morning-line favorite for trainer Mark Glatt and jockey Prat. He moved from the barn of George Weaver to Glatt’s for the last race, an allowance the colt won by 2 ¼ lengths. He has won two-of-seven lifetime. Missy P. is the second choice at 9-5 for Richard Mandella and Tyler Baze. He won his debut convincingly and finished second in the Angel’s Flight last out.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 5, 5, 5, 8, 5, 6, 7, 8.

Advertisement

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

NINTH RACE: No. 3 Freedom Flyer (8-1)

Freedom Flyer is my value pick to end the Sunday card. Losing by a closing head last out on the all-weather track and a closing nose in the race prior, Sunday we get a major jockey upgrade to the best turf rider around, Umberto Rispoli. Dropping in class at 8-1 I hope we get this great price!

Saturday’s result: Gypsy Spirit sat mid-pack and simply ran around the track.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Advertisement

Big races review

A look at stakes worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Belmont (3): Grade 1 Woody Stephens Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Drain the Clock ($17.00)

Belmont (4): Grade 2 $400,000 Brooklyn Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ½ miles. Winner: Lone Rock ($8.90)

Belmont (5): Grade 1 $500,000 Acorn Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Winner: Search Results ($3.80)

Advertisement

Belmont (6): Grade 1 $400,000 Jaipur Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Winner: Casa Creed ($23.60)

Belmont (7): Grade 1 Ogden Phipps Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Letruska ($4.40)

Belmont (8): Grade 1 $500,000 Just A Game Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Althiqa ($16.80)

Belmont (9): Grade 1 $1 million Metropolitan Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Silver State ($13.40)

Advertisement

Monmouth (12): Grade 3 $150,000 Monmouth Stakes, 3 and up. 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Devamani ($6.60)

Belmont (10): Grade 1 $750,000 Manhattan Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/14 miles on turf. Winner: Domestic Spending ($5.00)

Churchill Downs (11): $110,000 Mighty Beau Overnight Stakes, 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Winner: Just Might ($10.00)

Belmont (11): Grade 1 $1.5 million Belmont Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 ½ miles. Winner: Essential Quality ($4.60)

Advertisement

Santa Anita (7): Grade 2 Monrovia Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/18 miles on turf. Winner: Venetian Harbor ($6.40)

Big races preview

A look at stakes worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST.

1:08 Belmont (7): $150,000 Jersey Girl Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Miss Brazil (8-5)

1:52 Monmouth (10): $100,000 Lady Secret Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Altaf (6-5)

Advertisement

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

EIGHTH RACE: No. 1 Off And On (6-1)

He broke the maiden rather impressively in his career debut after working decently (B - grade) prior. In that quality effort, this grey got a tad rambunctious in the gate before breaking near the lead at the gate opening. Off And On followed his nice start with a big run nearing the wire to hold on for the win while earning a solid number for Sunday’s endeavor. He should improve big time in his second career start.

A final thought I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.



Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.



Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com . You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa .

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.

Advertisement

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, June 5. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 72nd day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Fast FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.17 44.90 56.83 1:09.65 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 I Got No Munny 126 1 1 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–4½ 1–5¼ Hernandez 0.20 4 The Rule of King's 126 2 3 3 2–4 2–10 2–17 Pereira 11.10 5 Sea to Success 120 3 2 2–hd 3 3 3 Espinoza 2.10 3 I GOT NO MUNNY 2.40 4 THE RULE OF KING'S 5 SEA TO SUCCESS $1 EXACTA (3-4) $9.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-5) $3.75 Winner–I Got No Munny Ch.g.4 by Munnings out of Island Love Song, by Dehere. Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Ferro Family Trust, Deberdt, Bruno, Connor, Larry and Glatt, Mark. Mutuel Pool $68,912 Exacta Pool $22,266 Trifecta Pool $11,044. Scratched–Albizu, Galloping Uno. I GOT NO MUNNY set the pace in the two path into the turn, remained unchallenged while off the rail into the stretch, then padded the winning margin under mild urging. THE RULE OF KING'S chased three wide to the stretch and could not threaten then winner in the late stages. SEA TO SUCCESS chased outside a rival early, went four wide around the turn, moved inside in the stretch and tired. HAND-TIMED. SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.06 45.78 1:11.13 1:17.61 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Wishtheyallcouldbe 120 2 4 4–1½ 3–½ 2–2 1–1½ Rispoli 0.90 1 Feeling Grazeful 120 1 3 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 2–8½ Pereira 1.70 6 Pistachio Princess 120 5 2 2–hd 2–1 3–8 3–12½ T Baze 6.50 5 Measureofdevotion 126 4 1 3–½ 4–2 4–2½ 4–4½ Hernandez 9.80 3 Patriot Missile 126 3 5 5 5 5 5 Barnett 10.00 2 WISHTHEYALLCOULDBE 3.80 2.20 2.10 1 FEELING GRAZEFUL 2.60 2.10 6 PISTACHIO PRINCESS 2.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $4.80 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $3.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-6-5) $0.94 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-6) $2.55 Winner–Wishtheyallcouldbe Grr.f.3 by Grazen out of Cielo Dulce, by Cahill Road. Bred by Stormy B. Hull (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Paymaster Racing LLC and Slugo Racing. Mutuel Pool $169,653 Daily Double Pool $24,050 Exacta Pool $68,393 Superfecta Pool $25,844 Trifecta Pool $45,768. Scratched–V Bucks. WISHTHEYALLCOULDBE stalked the pacesetter on the inside, waited behind the top pair through the turn, gained a clear path along the rail at the top of the stretch, was driven inside FEELING GRAZEFUL and drew clear in the final sixteenth. FEELING GRAZEFUL set the pace from inside, pressured midway around the turn, led two wide into the lane, held a narrow lead with a furlong to go, could not match strides with the winner in the final sixteenth but was clearly second best. PISTACHIO PRINCESS was forwardly placed from outside, bid alongside on the turn but weakened in the lane. MEASUREOFDEVOTION was up close outside the leader while between, started to weaken on the turn and faded. PATRIOT MISSILE chased two wide into the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. HAND-TIMED. THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 22.07 45.30 57.68 1:10.46 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Reedley 122 3 4 1–1½ 1–1 1–2 1–2¼ Maldonado 0.40 1 Kidmon 113 1 5 4–½ 3–4 2–½ 2–2¾ Ortega 17.10 5 Facts Matter 117 5 2 3–hd 2–hd 3–7 3–3¼ Centeno 3.30 2 Seven Oxen 115 2 6 6 6 4–3½ 4–13 Herrera 79.80 6 Malakai Moxie 117 6 3 5–2½ 4–hd 5–hd 5–½ Pyfer 5.10 4 Whatsittoya 113 4 1 2–hd 5–2 6 6 Espinoza 49.50 3 REEDLEY 2.80 2.20 2.10 1 KIDMON 5.40 3.20 5 FACTS MATTER 2.10 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $6.00 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $8.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-5-2) $7.06 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-5) $10.30 Winner–Reedley B.h.5 by Paynter out of Elusive Horizon, by Elusive Quality. Bred by Hunter Valley Farm (KY). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Blake, Les and Mullins, Jeffery C.. Mutuel Pool $272,893 Daily Double Pool $13,875 Exacta Pool $140,923 Superfecta Pool $64,321 Trifecta Pool $96,499. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-3) paid $2.10. Pick Three Pool $29,122. REEDLEY sent early and cleared the field, showed the way under confident handling around the turn, asked right-handed into the stretch and drew away in deep stretch. KIDMON chased along the inside, crept closer around the turn, drifted out in the final furlong and finished willingly for the place. FACTS MATTER chased three deep into the turn, put in a mild bid three wide into the lane and flattened out nearing the furlong grounds. SEVEN OXEN unhurried in the beginning, saved ground into the lane and passed tired rivals. MALAKAI MOXIE traveled widest while in range early on, went four deep into the turn, three wide into the lane and weakened. WHATSITTOYA chased off the rail up the backstretch, between rivals into the turn, could not keep pace two wide around the bend and faded. FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $47,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 23.14 46.77 1:12.19 1:25.41 1:39.29 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Varoma 122 6 1 3–4 3–2 1–1½ 1–4 1–3¾ Cedillo 4.50 4 Mucha Woman 122 4 2 1–1 1–1 2–1 2–4 2–7 Hernandez 1.80 1 Bold Article 113 1 5 4–½ 4–1 4–3 3–hd 3–2½ Pyfer 6.00 5 Simmer Down 122 5 3 2–1 2–1½ 3–1 4–3 4–1½ Maldonado 10.60 3 Mama Superior 122 3 6 5–2 5–2 5–½ 5–1 5–3¾ Pereira 8.40 2 Big Andy 122 2 4 6 6 6 6 6 Rispoli 2.10 6 VAROMA 11.00 4.60 3.00 4 MUCHA WOMAN 3.20 2.60 1 BOLD ARTICLE 3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $20.60 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $19.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-1-5) $25.02 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-1) $46.70 Winner–Varoma Dbb.f.3 by Vancouver (AUS) out of Aroma de Mujer, by Trippi. Bred by George Louis Doetsch Jr (MD). Trainer: Manuel Ortiz, Sr.. Owner: Tim M. Bankers. Mutuel Pool $204,689 Daily Double Pool $13,944 Exacta Pool $86,870 Superfecta Pool $36,378 Trifecta Pool $59,013. Claimed–Varoma by Acker, Tom, Becker, Barry, Becker, Judith and Becker, Jeffrey. Trainer: William Spawr. Claimed–Big Andy by Biggleague Racing, LLC. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-6) paid $9.70. Pick Three Pool $17,681. VAROMA had speed three deep into the first turn then dropped back into stalking position, bid three wide and took over at the five-sixteenths, kicked clear approaching the quarter pole, drew away in upper stretch and was geared down nearing the wire. MUCHA WOMAN angled to the inside and vied inside a pair entering the first turn, cleared to take control around the bend, showed the way on the inside up to the far turn, lost command at the five-sixteenths and stayed on well to prove second best. BOLD ARTICLE settled along the inside, angled four wide leaving the far turn and gained the show. SIMMER DOWN vied between rivals into the first turn then ceded the lead to MUCHA WOMAN around the bend, chased in the two path to the stretch and weakened. MAMA SUPERIOR went three then two wide around the first turn, came out in upper stretch and lacked further response. BIG ANDY angled out on the first turn, went three wide into the second bend, moved in path then angled out into the stretch, steered out further in the lane and had little left. FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.84 45.07 57.01 1:08.93 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 McWherter 126 2 6 2–1½ 2–½ 1–½ 1–¾ Rispoli 1.80 8 Armour Plate 126 6 4 4–1 3–2 2–2½ 2–7 Hernandez 1.40 3 Mando 120 3 5 3–1 4–½ 4–½ 3–1½ Cedillo 32.40 6 Hammering Lemon 126 5 3 5–2½ 5–3 5–3 4–1¼ Pereira 5.00 1 Nichiren 120 1 1 1–1 1–hd 3–2 5–7½ T Baze 8.80 5 Capo Mafioso 126 4 2 6 6 6 6 McCarthy 7.70 2 MCWHERTER 5.60 2.80 2.60 8 ARMOUR PLATE 2.60 2.20 3 MANDO 4.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $42.00 $1 EXACTA (2-8) $5.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-3-6) $26.79 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-3) $48.55 Winner–McWherter Ch.g.4 by Goldencents out of Orientatious, by Orientate. Bred by W C Racing (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Glenn Sorgenstein WC Racing Inc.. Mutuel Pool $341,934 Daily Double Pool $12,571 Exacta Pool $171,894 Superfecta Pool $59,331 Trifecta Pool $102,814. Scratched–Enough Nonsense, Johnny Podres. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-2) paid $14.85. Pick Three Pool $29,876. 50-Cent Pick Four (2/4-3-6-2) 2273 tickets with 4 correct paid $32.00. Pick Four Pool $95,435. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/2/3-2/4-3-6-2) 7945 tickets with 5 correct paid $32.45. Pick Five Pool $299,953. MCWHERTER was up close early outside the pacesetter, headed the NICHIREN at the quarter pole and grabbed the lead soon after, held a short lead over ARMOUR PLATE through the stretch and would not be denied. ARMOUR PLATE chased off the rail, bid three deep at the quarter pole, came four wide into the stretch, pressured the winner through the final furlong but could not summon the needed late kick. MANDO steered to the rail and chased from inside to the stretch, moved off the rail in the lane and was along for the show. HAMMERING LEMON jumped the track crossing surfaces early, angled down to the two path, remained two wide to the stretch and could not rally. NICHIREN controlled the pace along the rail, asked when headed at the quarter pole, lost command shortly after and weakened inside. CAPO MAFIOSO stumbled at the start, jumped the track crossing surfaces and almost unseated the rider, angled to the inside and saved ground through the turn and could no summon the needed response. SIXTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.89 47.81 1:12.03 1:37.73 1:44.51 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Desmond Doss 126 3 4 3–½ 3–1½ 2–hd 1–1 1–2¼ Cedillo 0.90 5 Tizhotndusty 121 4 3 5 4–hd 4–hd 3–3 2–2¼ Pyfer 2.90 2 Major Cabbie 126 1 2 1–1 1–1 1–1 2–1 3–1¾ Gonzalez 4.00 3 Royal Insider 126 2 1 2–½ 2–½ 3–1½ 4–2½ 4–12 Pereira 12.80 6 Back Ring Luck 118 5 5 4–1 5 5 5 5 McCarthy 5.90 4 DESMOND DOSS 3.80 2.40 2.10 5 TIZHOTNDUSTY 3.20 2.20 2 MAJOR CABBIE 2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $12.00 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $4.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-2-3) $2.62 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-2) $6.75 Winner–Desmond Doss Grr.h.5 by Grazen out of Malley Girl, by Malek (CHI). Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $297,510 Daily Double Pool $20,734 Exacta Pool $120,683 Superfecta Pool $37,727 Trifecta Pool $76,669. Scratched–Wrecking Crew. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-4) paid $22.30. Pick Three Pool $19,819. DESMOND DOSS stumbled a bit leaving the gate, stalked outside a rival, bid alongside at the quarter pole, put a head in front in upper stretch, cleared at the furlong pole and inched away. TIZHOTNDUSTY angled out on the first turn, went three to four wide around the second bend and finished willingly. MAJOR CABBIE took control and set the pace inside, coaxed along at the five-sixteenths, held a short lead in the two path entering the drive, relinquished the lead in upper stretch and flattened out in the final furlong. ROYAL INSIDER was closest to the leader in the two path, drew alongside at the seven-sixteenths, entered the far turn between runners, lost ground leaving that bend, came out in upper stretch and weakened. BACK RING LUCK pulled on the first turn near the inside, saved ground into the lane and tired. SEVENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Monrovia Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.48 44.96 1:08.79 1:15.06 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Venetian Harbor 124 7 1 1–1 1–1 1–3½ 1–3½ Gutierrez 2.20 3 Constantia 122 3 8 8 7–1 5–½ 2–1½ Rispoli 2.90 8 Superstition 122 8 2 2–hd 2–1 2–1 3–½ Cedillo 2.40 2 Never for Money 122 2 4 4–2 4–1 4–½ 4–½ Franco 28.00 4 Gypsy Spirit 122 4 7 6–1 6–2½ 3–½ 5–1¼ Maldonado 20.30 5 Trickle In 122 5 5 7–3 8 8 6–2½ T Baze 56.40 6 She's So Special 122 6 6 5–1 5–½ 7–2 7–½ Hernandez 13.60 1 Nasty 122 1 3 3–½ 3–½ 6–1 8 McCarthy 5.10 7 VENETIAN HARBOR 6.40 3.60 2.60 3 CONSTANTIA 3.40 2.20 8 SUPERSTITION 2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7) $14.80 $1 EXACTA (7-3) $11.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-8-2) $27.78 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-3-8-2-4) $533.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-8) $14.60 Winner–Venetian Harbor B.f.4 by Munnings out of Sounds of the City, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Ciaglia Racing LLC, Highland Yard LLC, River Oak Farm and Savides, Domenic. Mutuel Pool $470,364 Daily Double Pool $32,809 Exacta Pool $205,968 Superfecta Pool $89,788 Super High Five Pool $9,079 Trifecta Pool $144,106. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-7) paid $12.70. Pick Three Pool $30,851. VENETIAN HARBOR away quickest in the beginning and established the front, set all the pace from inside to the stretch, drew away under a few taps of the right-hand and was geared down late. CONSTANTIA trailed the field early, went inside a rival into the turn, swung widest into the lane, drifted in through the stretch and rallied for the place. SUPERSTITION was forwardly placed outside a pair of rivals, went two wide through the turn, lacked a serious bid and held the show. NEVER FOR MONEY chased between rivals up the backstretch, was in tight and shuffled at the seven-sixteenths, took the turn two then three wide, moved out a bit further in the lane and kept on to earn minor award. GYPSY SPIRIT (GB) reserved in the early going along the inside, shifted to the two path on the turn and failed to rally. TRICKLE IN sat off the pace, trailed two wide into the stretch, steered out in the lane and passed tired rivals. SHE'S SO SPECIAL tracked off the rail, checked behind NEVER FOR MONEY at the seven-sixteenths, came four wide into the lane and weakened. NASTY chased the speed from inside, cut the corner into the drive and also weakened. EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.75 47.67 1:12.61 1:25.33 1:38.35 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Betito 126 1 2 1–½ 1–1 1–2 1–1½ 1–¾ Valdivia, Jr. 3.00 3 Signofthecross 126 3 4 4–1 4–1½ 2–½ 2–3½ 2–9 McCarthy 0.80 4 Lightning Fast 126 4 5 6 5–hd 6 6 3–½ Pereira 3.70 5 Asaro 126 5 6 5–1½ 6 5–½ 5–hd 4–ns Maldonado 25.80 6 Without Malice 121 6 1 2–1½ 3–2 4–1½ 3–1 5–2¾ Centeno 23.30 2 Audace 126 2 3 3–hd 2–hd 3–½ 4–1½ 6 Cedillo 7.60 1 BETITO 8.00 3.00 2.20 3 SIGNOFTHECROSS 2.40 2.10 4 LIGHTNING FAST 2.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1) $32.00 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $7.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-4-5) $6.65 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-4) $7.55 Winner–Betito B.g.4 by Heat Shield out of Lovefromafar, by Pleasantly Perfect. Bred by Kristin Mulhall (CA). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: Twilight Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $328,791 Daily Double Pool $24,127 Exacta Pool $153,473 Superfecta Pool $73,030 Trifecta Pool $111,926. Scratched–Unmasked. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-7-1) paid $15.95. Pick Three Pool $32,770. BETITO dictated the pace on the inside, roused at the top of the lane, urged left-handed mid-stretch and held gamely. SIGNOFTHECROSS raced in range off the rail, angled to the fence inside a pair of rivals on the far turn, shifted back to the two path loomed into the stretch, finished well under left-handed urging but could not get by the winner. LIGHTNING FAST was off a bit slow to begin, tucked inside on the first turn then moved into the two path, moved back inside on the backstretch, entered the stretch two wide and was along for the show. ASARO came away a bit slow, raced outside a rival at the back of the pack, angled four wide into the stretch, steered inside rival upper stretch and got outfinished for the show honors. WITHOUT MALICE stalked outside a rival, drifted out into the lane and weakened. AUDACE stalked inside then moved into the two path, came three wide into the stretch and tired. NINTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.43 45.39 57.65 1:10.09 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Finally Here 126 3 8 5–½ 5–1½ 3–1 1–½ Maldonado 9.30 7 Lansdowne 120 7 4 4–1 3–½ 2–½ 2–¾ Rispoli 3.00 6 Magic Man 115 6 1 2–1½ 1–hd 1–1½ 3–2¾ Pyfer 0.90 1 Jedi Master 126 1 6 7–6 6–hd 6–3½ 4–1¾ Desormeaux 12.00 2 Ahimaaz 120 2 5 3–hd 4–1 5–hd 5–2¼ Gonzalez 23.00 4 Grandconcourse Guy 120 4 2 1–hd 2–2 4–2 6–4 Cedillo 23.50 8 Sirocco 126 8 3 6–2½ 7–12 7–12½ 7–11 Hernandez 5.40 5 Maui Road 120 5 7 8 8 8 8 Barnett 81.20 3 FINALLY HERE 20.60 7.60 4.00 7 LANSDOWNE (GB) 4.00 2.80 6 MAGIC MAN 2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $70.60 $1 EXACTA (3-7) $38.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-6-1) $49.20 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-7-6-1-2) $1,014.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-6) $41.95 Winner–Finally Here Dbb.g.5 by Uncle Mo out of Northern Netti, by City Zip. Bred by Shadow Pond Stable (KY). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Cahill, James F., Koriner, Brian and Lyons, Janet. Mutuel Pool $434,808 Daily Double Pool $109,063 Exacta Pool $220,178 Superfecta Pool $112,760 Super High Five Pool $27,700 Trifecta Pool $164,801. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-1-3) paid $67.95. Pick Three Pool $91,167. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/4-7-1-3) 2840 tickets with 4 correct paid $116.00. Pick Four Pool $431,751. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-1/4-7-1-3) 568 tickets with 5 correct paid $378.60. Pick Five Pool $281,789. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (6-2-1/4-7-1-3) 99 tickets with 6 correct paid $764.06. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $140,873. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $411,484. FINALLY HERE broke slow and got shuffled back at the start, checked off heels early, continued to pull up the backstretch, angled out and came four wide into the stretch, rallied outside the top pair with a sixteenth remaining and proved best late. LANSDOWNE (GB) chased off the rail, outside a rival into the turn, three wide into the stretch, rallied between rivals in the final sixteenth and got outclosed by the winner. MAGIC MAN sped to the front, dueled for the lead from outside, cleared rival in upper stretch and was overtaken inside the sixteenth pole. JEDI MASTER settled inside, moved off the rail on the turn, swung out into the lane, raced five wide in upper stretch and finished willingly to fill out the superfecta. AHIMAAZ got bumped early, pulled behind rivals up the backstretch, raced along the inside to the stretch, tipped out in the drive and failed to rally. GRANDCONCOURSE GUY broke inward, came in and bumped AHIMAAZ early, went up to duel for command from inside into and around the turn, then faded in the lane. SIROCCO tracked off the rail, entered the stretch three wide and weakened. MAUI ROAD lagged behind early, raced on the inside into the turn, came out into the stretch and was never involved. Attendance Handle On-Track 4,887 $1,403,367 Inter-Track N/A $3,285,674 Out of State N/A $6,056,000 TOTAL 4,887 $10,745,041