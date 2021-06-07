Horse racing newsletter: Does racing have a rivalry?
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we enter the final two weeks of the Santa Anita meet.
Saturday’s Belmont Stakes was really a great race between Essential Quality and Hot Rod Charlie. And both came out of the race in very good condition. They’ve raced each other three times. In the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, it was Essential Quality winning and Hot Rod Charlie second, same as in the Belmont. In the Kentucky Derby, Hot Rod Charlie was third (possibly moving to second) and Essential Quality fourth (and maybe third).
So, is this a rivalry that racing could use to drive up interest in the sport?
Maybe, but Hot Rod Charlie would have to win one of those races to really make it interesting.
Both trainers Brad Cox (Essential Quality) and Doug O’Neill (Hot Rod Charlie) were still sky-high on their colts on Sunday morning.
“He looks amazing,” Cox told NYRA communications. “It doesn’t look like he lost any weight. We jogged him up this morning and he was moving great,” Cox said Sunday. “He’s a very intelligent horse. It’s amazing to watch him. We train him on race day and whenever we put him back in, he’ll lay down the rest of the day. He knows what’s going on and he deserves a good rest [Sunday] after such a long race yesterday.”
And O’Neill also had good news.
“He looks awesome, just awesome,” O’Neill told NYRA communications. “He ate up everything and licked his feed tub. We scoped him after the race, and he scoped clean. He was definitely a little rubber-legged after the race, but by the time he got back to the barn area he had already recovered. He recovered quickly. He’s amazing.”
Cox seemed pretty certain the Travers at Saratoga is in Essential Quality’s future.
“It’s one of the more prestigious races out there for 3-year-old colts,” Cox said. “So that would be the logical spot. It’s a mile and a quarter and we know he can handle that. In regard to a race before, it would be nice. Saratoga is obviously a demanding track. I wouldn’t say we have to have a race before that, but it would be nice. I think the logical spot would be the Jim Dandy, but we’ll get him back to Churchill and let him tell us over the next couple of weeks how he’s feeling.”
As for Hot Rod Charlie, O’Neill is playing it both ways depending on to whom he is talking.
“I think that’s very logical,” O’Neill told NYRA communications about running in the Travers. “The great thing about this group of [owners] is that they’re so patient. I’m sure we’ll talk about that in the next week or two, but just knowing the way this journey has played out, and hopefully, there are plenty more chapters in the Charlie tale, we probably won’t decide for another three weeks or so. But it is the most logical next spot. If he takes us there.”
But when O’Neill talked to Ed Golden of Santa Anita, it was a different take. Golden said the Pacific Classic at Del Mar was “under strong consideration.”
“As a 3-year-old, we’d get a big break in the weights and a few of our owners live down there,” O’Neill told Golden about running at Del Mar.
The Pacific Classic, which is for older horses, is Aug. 21 and the Travers, restricted to 3-year-olds, is Aug. 28. So, no, he can’t run in both races.
It seems as if that decision really is up in the air for the connections of Hot Rod Charlie. And, there is no reason a decision has to be made right now.
As for Cox, he’d love to see another rematch.
“I think it would be great for racing, no doubt about it,” Cox said.
Joe Bravo to California
Southern California is getting a new member of its jockey colony as Joe Bravo is coming west from New Jersey to avoid the new whip rule there. The state just instituted a rule that the whip cannot be used except in the case of safety.
“I’m flying out for the last few days of Santa Anita,” Bravo told Ron Flatter of Horse Racing Nation. “I’ll be at Santa Anita the 18th, 19th and 20th to show everybody that this is the truth. It’s not just a rumor that I’m going to Del Mar. I’ll ride the final three days [at Santa Anita] and then come home and have my truck shipped with my stuff. Then I’ll go back out to Del Mar.”
Bravo says he will be in Southern California for a year before deciding his next move.
For the full story on the move, read Flatter’s story. Just click here.
CHRB rulings
Even during a holiday week the California Horse Racing Board was able to get the stewards’ minutes read and posted. Only three of them, but they involve a couple of big names.
— Jockey John Velazquez has dropped his appeal of a three-day suspension and will serve it on June 6, 11 and 12. Velazquez was riding Following Sea in the 11th race on March 6 where the stewards concluded that his horse crossed over four paths leaving the starting gate and making contact with the inside horse. At the time, Velazquez admitted he made a mistake and took full responsibility. Following Sea was disqualified from second to third. The original days of his suspension, before asking for an appeal, were March 14, 19 and 20. Even though the infraction was in California, other jurisdictions, such as New York where he rides, will honor the suspension.
— Trainer Richard Mandella was fined $500 when Jolie Olimpica tested positive for methocarbamol, a muscle relaxant, after running in the seventh race on March 13. The horse finished third. Mandella said he and his staff could not determine why or how the overage occurred.
— Exercise rider Jelani Grant was fined $500 for using his riding crop during morning workouts. The use of the crop is not allowed during training unless it is for safety reasons.
Santa Anita review
The feature on Sunday was the $75,000 Desert Code Stakes for 3-year-olds going six furlongs on the turf. The favorite, Whatmakessammyrun, got into some tight quarters but got to the outside and won by a widening 3 ¾ lengths.
Whatmakessammyrun paid $3.60, $2.40 and $2.10. Mohawk King was second, followed by Love My Jimmy, Touchdown Brown, Missy P. and Enough Nonsense.
Mark Glatt (winning trainer): “He’s got an awesome turn of foot, he’s a racehorse. I don’t know what makes him run but I’m glad he runs. Especially like that. He doesn’t like to be on the inside of horses and at the rail. … I was hoping Flavien [Prat] would be able to negotiate a trip and he was. It looked like he was running into a little bit of trouble around the turn but he didn’t make much of it. As soon as he got in the clear he looked like an airplane almost, getting ready for lift-off. He’s an exciting horse. Horses that have that kind of turn of foot and finish like that, they are fun to watch.”
Prat (winning jockey): “I guess it looked like [we ran into trouble] on TV, but no I was fine. It was a little tight, but it was fine. He was a lot more professional when I got him outside and asked him to make a run. He was really going forward, it was nice.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Belmont (7): $150,000 Jersey Girl Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Australasia ($10.60)
Monmouth (10): $100,000 Lady Secret Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Altaf ($3.60)
A final thought
Now, the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you on Friday.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, June 6.
Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 73rd day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.28 45.19 57.08 1:08.72
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Unbridled Ethos
|126
|6
|4
|6
|5–hd
|5–1½
|1–nk
|Gonzalez
|6.90
|6
|Goliad
|126
|5
|3
|3–1
|3–½
|3–1
|2–1½
|Prat
|2.70
|5
|Bench Judge
|126
|4
|2
|2–2
|2–1
|2–½
|3–hd
|Hernandez
|6.80
|1
|One Flew South
|126
|1
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|4–ns
|Desormeaux
|0.90
|4
|Wrecking Crew
|126
|3
|6
|4–½
|4–1
|4–hd
|5–2¼
|Cedillo
|27.70
|2
|Evening Sun
|126
|2
|5
|5–½
|6
|6
|6
|Rispoli
|7.30
|7
|UNBRIDLED ETHOS
|15.80
|5.00
|3.40
|6
|GOLIAD
|4.80
|3.40
|5
|BENCH JUDGE
|3.60
|$1 EXACTA (7-6)
|$33.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-5-1)
|$23.85
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-5)
|$60.10
Winner–Unbridled Ethos Grr.g.6 by Mizzen Mast out of Seoul Unbridled, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Donald Valpredo (CA). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Donald J. Valpredo. Mutuel Pool $213,343 Exacta Pool $102,781 Superfecta Pool $32,567 Trifecta Pool $56,591. Scratched–I Will Not.
UNBRIDLED ETHOS broke out, settled off the rail, went three wide around the turn, angled four wide into the stretch, rallied from outside, fought with GOLIAD inside the sixteenth pole, drifted in late and got up. GOLIAD stalked off the rail, went two to three wide around the turn, drew alongside at the eighth pole, put a head in front with a sixteenth remaining, drifted in late and was bested by the winner. BENCH JUDGE pressed the pace from outside, dueled around the turn and into the stretch, drifted in upper and continued to try to get in while battling with ONE FLEW SOUTH, then faltered in the final sixteenth. ONE FLEW SOUTH set the pace off the rail while under pressure from outside, steered to the inside, dueled past the five-sixteenths and into the stretch, held a narrow lead over BENCH JUDGE with a furlong remaining and yielded late. WRECKING CREW off a bit slow to begin, stalked on the inside to the stretch, moved off the rail and kept on through the final furlong. EVENING SUN (GB) was off a bit slow to begin, lacked room between rivals and off heels from the seven-sixteenths to the three-eighths, traveled two wide into the drive and never threatened.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 24.44 49.05 1:14.17 1:27.26 1:40.57
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|You Wanna Ear Rip
|115
|3
|3
|3–hd
|3–hd
|1–½
|2–3½
|1–hd
|Ortega
|2.30
|5
|Kirsch Truffle
|122
|5
|1
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–1½
|1–hd
|2–2¾
|T Baze
|4.40
|4
|Mongolian Window
|122
|4
|4
|4–3
|4–3
|4–2
|3–1½
|3–4½
|Maldonado
|3.30
|1
|Gotta Be Lucky
|124
|1
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|3–2½
|4–4
|4–3¾
|McCarthy
|2.00
|2
|Miss You Mom
|122
|2
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Valdivia, Jr.
|5.90
|3
|YOU WANNA EAR RIP
|6.60
|3.40
|2.40
|5
|KIRSCH TRUFFLE
|5.20
|3.60
|4
|MONGOLIAN WINDOW
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3)
|$60.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$16.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-4)
|$19.65
Winner–You Wanna Ear Rip Dbb.m.5 by Richard's Kid out of To the Batcave, by Gotham City. Bred by Andreas Psarras (CA). Trainer: Sergio Morfin. Owner: Morfin, Efren and Morfin, Jaime. Mutuel Pool $108,916 Daily Double Pool $31,334 Exacta Pool $52,060 Trifecta Pool $39,952. Claimed–You Wanna Ear Rip by Saldana, Reed and Urbina, Leopoldo. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Claimed–Gotta Be Lucky by 5th Street Stables. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Scratched–none.
YOU WANNA EAR RIP was put in tight between the top pair and checked entering the first turn, stalked outside a rival, bid three wide at the five-sixteenths, quickly took control, dueled with the runner-up through the stretch and prevailed. KIRSCH TRUFFLE pressed three wide around the first turn, took the lead at the three-eighths, lost command past the five-sixteenths pole, fought back from inside to regain the lead at the eighth pole, battled in the final furlong and just missed. MONGOLIAN WINDOW stalked the pace from inside, came off the rail on the far turn and exited three wide, then churned on willingly for the show honors. GOTTA BE LUCKY set the pace under pressure, lost command at the three-eighths, chased two wide into the lane and weakened. MISS YOU MOM stumbled badly at the start, raced on the inside then three to four wide on the far turn and was always outrun.
THIRD RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 24.26 49.37 1:13.90 1:38.32 1:50.24
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Big Mama Sue
|123
|5
|3
|4–4
|4–2
|4–2
|3–½
|1–1¼
|Hernandez
|2.70
|4
|St Helena
|121
|4
|2
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–1½
|1–hd
|2–ns
|Gutierrez
|2.80
|3
|Frazzled
|121
|3
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|2–½
|3–¾
|McCarthy
|2.20
|1
|For the Good Times
|121
|1
|5
|3–½
|3–½
|3–½
|4–2½
|4–2¼
|Rispoli
|2.60
|2
|Basil Flavor
|116
|2
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Pyfer
|14.60
|5
|BIG MAMA SUE
|7.40
|3.20
|2.20
|4
|ST HELENA
|3.60
|2.40
|3
|FRAZZLED
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5)
|$28.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$8.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-3)
|$13.95
Winner–Big Mama Sue Dbb.f.3 by Mr. Big out of Patsy G and Me, by Unusual Heat. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: Paul G. Aguirre. Owner: Metanoia Racing, Gitipityapon, Andy, Homeidan, Abe Malek and Shagoyan, Vladimir. Mutuel Pool $206,995 Daily Double Pool $15,731 Exacta Pool $88,856 Trifecta Pool $57,450. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-5) paid $52.15. Pick Three Pool $50,583.
BIG MAMA SUE tracked outside a rival, rallied outside the top pair inside the eighth pole, took over with a sixteenth remaining and edged clear. ST HELENA stalked outside a rival, bid outside at the five-sixteenths, struck the front near the quarter pole, maintained a short lead to mid-stretch, lost command at the sixteenth pole and held the place. FRAZZLED controlled the pace from inside, lost command at the quarter pole, fought back through the lane and proved a game third. FOR THE GOOD TIMES was off a bit slow to begin, pulled early first time through the stretch and into the clubhouse turn, settled into a stalking position on the inside, lacked room behind the top pair in upper stretch, steered out mid-stretch and finished willingly. BASIL FLAVOR was unhurried in the early going, saved ground through both turns, angled out with a furlong remaining and failed to menace.
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.48 45.74 58.05 1:11.27
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|V Bucks
|113
|3
|3
|3–1½
|2–4
|1–2½
|1–5¼
|Espinoza
|7.60
|5
|Supersonic Flyer
|115
|4
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–8
|2–7½
|Pyfer
|0.50
|2
|Bossy Soul
|120
|1
|4
|4–2
|3–½
|3–2
|3–6
|Cedillo
|1.90
|3
|Hot and a Mess
|120
|2
|5
|2–hd
|4–6
|4–4½
|4–1
|Franco
|14.40
|6
|Iconic Storm
|119
|5
|2
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Herrera
|25.50
|4
|V BUCKS
|17.20
|4.40
|2.20
|5
|SUPERSONIC FLYER
|2.40
|2.10
|2
|BOSSY SOUL
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4)
|$87.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-5)
|$23.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-2)
|$19.85
Winner–V Bucks B.f.3 by California Chrome out of American Farrah, by Pioneerof the Nile. Bred by Rockingham Ranch & Peter Miller (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $398,049 Daily Double Pool $16,559 Exacta Pool $138,400 Trifecta Pool $133,519. Scratched–Worldly Sermon.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-4) paid $73.25. Pick Three Pool $18,012.
V BUCKS stalked off the rail, bid outside at the five-sixteenths, took over past the quarter pole, drifted four wide into the lane, cleared in upper stretch and was going away. SUPERSONIC FLYER sped to the front, pressured early then moved clear, challenged again midway through the turn, lost command past the quarter pole and was no match for the winner while clearly second best. BOSSY SOUL checked off the heels of HOT AND A MESS early while on the inside, chased two wide into the turn, four wide into the lane and went evenly through the final furlong. HOT AND A MESS showed brief speed inside SUPERSONIC FLYER early, chased that rival leaving the backstretch, saved ground through the turn and faded. ICONIC STORM broke out, chased three wide around the turn and was always outrun.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 23.08 47.24 1:12.43 1:24.75 1:36.50
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Cinnte Winnte
|126
|1
|7
|6–3½
|6–2
|4–½
|2–1½
|1–1¾
|Rispoli
|1.00
|8
|Golden Journey
|120
|8
|5
|2–1
|2–hd
|2–1
|4–5
|2–½
|Hernandez
|5.30
|4
|Mongolian Mission
|120
|4
|1
|1–2
|1–2
|1–1
|1–½
|3–¾
|Maldonado
|5.90
|3
|Bellize
|126
|3
|2
|3–1½
|3–2
|3–2½
|3–hd
|4–4½
|Gutierrez
|6.50
|2
|I Give Up
|121
|2
|6
|8
|8
|7–1
|5–½
|5–hd
|Pyfer
|4.20
|5
|Glory of Chrome
|115
|5
|8
|7–1
|7–1
|8
|6–2
|6–5½
|Herrera
|38.00
|7
|Sweet Meg
|114
|7
|4
|5–1
|4–hd
|5–½
|7–4
|7–11
|Ortega
|45.60
|6
|Clever Intrusion
|126
|6
|3
|4–½
|5–1½
|6–1
|8
|8
|Franco
|56.60
|1
|CINNTE WINNTE (IRE)
|4.00
|2.80
|2.20
|8
|GOLDEN JOURNEY
|4.20
|3.60
|4
|MONGOLIAN MISSION
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1)
|$82.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-8)
|$9.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-8-4-3)
|$9.81
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-8-4-3-2)
|$112.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-4)
|$18.85
Winner–Cinnte Winnte (IRE) B.f.4 by Born To Sea (IRE) out of History Note (IRE), by Azamour (IRE). Bred by CDA Bloodstock (IRE). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Michael S. Day. Mutuel Pool $335,375 Daily Double Pool $38,150 Exacta Pool $170,993 Superfecta Pool $98,960 Super High Five Pool $15,141 Trifecta Pool $136,330. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-1) paid $89.45. Pick Three Pool $46,400. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-5-4-1) 258 tickets with 4 correct paid $409.25. Pick Four Pool $138,339. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-3-5-4-1) 97 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,495.05. Pick Five Pool $394,187.
CINNTE WINNTE (IRE) was off slow from inside, raced two wide into the far turn, angled out a path and advanced outside a pair of runners, came back to the two path leaving the bend, steered out in the stretch and surged clear. GOLDEN JOURNEY was closest in pursuit outside a rival, bid alongside into the lane, could not summon the needed late kick in the final sixteenth but outkicked MONGOLIAN MISSION for the place. MONGOLIAN MISSION set the pace to the far turn, coaxed around the bend, pressured entering the stretch, held a short lead into deep stretch and yielded late. BELLIZE stalked the leader near the rail, saved ground into the lane, angled out then back to the fence in the stretch but needed to find more late. I GIVE UP dropped back quickly soon after the start, angled to the rail around the first turn, came out on the second bend, entered the lane four wide and improved position. GLORY OF CHROME was off slow to begin, drifted out into the first turn, angled five to six wide into the stretch and never threatened. SWEET MEG raced in mid-pack outside a rival, navigated the far turn two wide and weakened. CLEVER INTRUSION went two wide around the first turn then moved inside on the backstretch, saved ground into the lane and tired.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.57 47.61 1:12.69 1:25.70 1:39.09
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Harper's Gallop
|126
|2
|1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1½
|Hernandez
|8.50
|5
|Little Miss Ellie
|126
|5
|2
|2–½
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–1½
|2–nk
|Cedillo
|5.90
|1
|Smoothlikebuttah
|120
|1
|4
|5
|5
|5
|4–½
|3–4¼
|Prat
|3.20
|4
|Ultimate Hy
|126
|4
|3
|4–4
|4–3½
|4–2
|3–½
|4–1¼
|Rispoli
|2.00
|3
|Tiz Wonderfully
|126
|3
|5
|3–1½
|3–2
|3–hd
|5
|5
|Franco
|1.70
|2
|HARPER'S GALLOP
|19.00
|7.80
|3.60
|5
|LITTLE MISS ELLIE
|6.00
|3.60
|1
|SMOOTHLIKEBUTTAH
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2)
|$38.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-5)
|$45.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-1)
|$64.35
Winner–Harper's Gallop Ch.m.5 by Suances (GB) out of Dypsy, by Broken Vow. Bred by Red Baron's Barn & Vaya Con Suerte (CA). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Vaya Con Suerte, LLC. Mutuel Pool $347,914 Daily Double Pool $29,448 Exacta Pool $145,714 Trifecta Pool $114,195. Claimed–Tiz Wonderfully by Tim Bankers. Trainer: Manuel Ortiz, Sr. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-1-2) paid $103.30. Pick Three Pool $66,703.
HARPER'S GALLOP away quickly to take command near the inside, set all the pace and remained unchallenged into the lane, roused at the top of the stretch, asked left-handed then inched away under strong handling the final furlong. LITTLE MISS ELLIE chased outside a rival, took aim two to three wide into the stretch, could not threaten the winner in the final sixteenth and stayed on to secure the place. SMOOTHLIKEBUTTAH off alertly then settled at the back, angled four wide leaving the far turn, put in a mild late bid and was denied the place. ULTIMATE HY stalked off the rail, went three to four wide around the far turn and weakened. TIZ WONDERFULLY chased behind the leader from inside, lost some ground into the stretch and weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Desert Code Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 21.86 44.51 56.57 1:08.08
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Whatmakessammyrun
|122
|1
|6
|5–1½
|5–2
|2–hd
|1–3¾
|Prat
|0.80
|4
|Mohawk King
|122
|4
|4
|2–½
|2–½
|3–1
|2–½
|Hernandez
|4.80
|6
|Love My Jimmy
|122
|6
|1
|1–1
|1–2
|1–½
|3–2
|Valdivia, Jr.
|7.80
|2
|Touchdown Brown
|120
|2
|5
|6
|6
|5–1½
|4–hd
|McCarthy
|19.20
|3
|Missy P.
|118
|3
|2
|4–½
|3–1
|4–3½
|5–8
|T Baze
|2.60
|5
|Enough Nonsense
|120
|5
|3
|3–½
|4–hd
|6
|6
|Gutierrez
|27.50
|1
|WHATMAKESSAMMYRUN
|3.60
|2.40
|2.10
|4
|MOHAWK KING (IRE)
|3.60
|2.60
|6
|LOVE MY JIMMY
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1)
|$53.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$5.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-6-2)
|$8.17
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-6)
|$12.35
Winner–Whatmakessammyrun B.c.3 by We Miss Artie out of Reggae Rose, by Touch Gold. Bred by Kenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Sterling Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $398,937 Daily Double Pool $40,150 Exacta Pool $140,492 Superfecta Pool $58,183 Trifecta Pool $95,184. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-2-1) paid $23.10. Pick Three Pool $66,894.
WHATMAKESSAMMYRUN got bumped leaving the gate, settled early, went between runners leaving the backstretch, lacked room past the three-eighths pole, angled three wide into the stretch, drew alongside the leader with a furlong to go, then surged clear and won going away. MOHAWK KING (IRE) bobbled at the start, was up close in the two path, chased two wide to the stretch and bested the rest. LOVE MY JIMMY away quickly from outside, cleared and crossed over to the rail, set all the pace to the stretch, lost the lead in mid-stretch and was outfinished for the place honors. TOUCHDOWN BROWN broke in and bumped rival at the start, traveled along the inside then a bit off the rail into the stretch, moved out in the drive and improved position. MISSY P. saved ground stalking the pace, lacked room behind the leader from upper to mid-stretch, then tipped out and flattened late. ENOUGH NONSENSE chased off the rail, raced three deep on the turn, five wide into the stretch and weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.96 45.33 57.85 1:10.81
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Box of Chocolates
|126
|4
|6
|6–½
|4–2
|1–1
|1–1¼
|Prat
|2.60
|7
|Albizu
|120
|7
|1
|7
|5–hd
|4–hd
|2–½
|Gonzalez
|4.20
|2
|First Prez
|126
|2
|3
|3–2
|2–½
|3–hd
|3–1¾
|McCarthy
|10.80
|3
|Holden the Lute
|126
|3
|7
|2–hd
|3–1½
|5–3
|4–5
|Pereira
|3.60
|6
|Rayray
|121
|6
|4
|5–1
|7
|6–2½
|5–¾
|Pyfer
|2.20
|1
|Winhappy
|120
|1
|2
|1–1½
|1–1
|2–½
|6–8
|Gutierrez
|19.70
|5
|Luck Is Golden
|126
|5
|5
|4–1
|6–hd
|7
|7
|T Baze
|15.40
|4
|BOX OF CHOCOLATES
|7.20
|3.20
|2.60
|7
|ALBIZU
|5.00
|4.20
|2
|FIRST PREZ
|6.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4)
|$13.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-7)
|$15.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-2-3)
|$42.22
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-7-2-3-6)
|$563.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-2)
|$67.00
Winner–Box of Chocolates Dbb.g.5 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Lady Godiva, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $248,185 Daily Double Pool $42,769 Exacta Pool $120,929 Superfecta Pool $60,475 Super High Five Pool $9,473 Trifecta Pool $99,760. Claimed–Rayray by Besecker, Joseph E. and Rothblum, Steve. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-4) paid $47.35. Pick Three Pool $49,284.
BOX OF CHOCOLATES settled off the pace, closed in two wide then eased out into the three path, moved out a bit further to be four wide in upper stretch, cleared near the eighth pole and held well. ALBIZU stumbled outward in front of the field then dropped back, went three wide into the turn, angled to the rail around the bend then angled back out into the lane, traveled five wide in upper stretch and finished willingly. FIRST PREZ chased outside a rival in the two path, coaxed around the turn and kept on for the show. HOLDEN THE LUTE chased the pacesetter along the inside next to a rival and failed to produce a bid. RAYRAY tracked off the inside, four wide into the turn, five wide exiting the bend, drifted inward in the stretch and had little left. WINHAPPY showed early speed from inside, rated past the nine-sixteenths, was overtaken in upper stretch and gave way. LUCK IS GOLDEN chased off the rail, three to four wide on the turn and faded.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.21 46.88 1:11.09 1:23.18 1:35.17
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Freedom Flyer
|118
|3
|3
|3–1½
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–1½
|1–¾
|Rispoli
|4.00
|6
|Cassie Belle
|126
|6
|2
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–2
|1–hd
|2–nk
|Hernandez
|4.10
|4
|Ivy League
|118
|4
|7
|7–2½
|6–hd
|7–1½
|4–hd
|3–nk
|Smith
|3.20
|2
|Fantail
|126
|2
|1
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–1½
|4–2
|Prat
|4.20
|7
|Del Mar Drama
|126
|7
|6
|4–½
|5–1½
|5–hd
|5–½
|5–nk
|Desormeaux
|6.70
|5
|Jazzique
|126
|5
|4
|5–2
|4–½
|4–1
|6–1
|6–hd
|McCarthy
|10.10
|1
|Hollywood Girl
|121
|1
|5
|6–hd
|7–1½
|6–½
|7–2
|7–¾
|Pyfer
|7.60
|8
|Bestrella
|126
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Gonzalez
|29.90
|3
|FREEDOM FLYER
|10.00
|4.80
|3.40
|6
|CASSIE BELLE
|4.20
|3.00
|4
|IVY LEAGUE
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3)
|$55.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-6)
|$21.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-4-2)
|$30.56
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-6-4-2-7)
|$1,101.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-4)
|$39.15
Winner–Freedom Flyer B.f.3 by Constitution out of Rebuke, by Carson City. Bred by A. R. Enterprises, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Branham, James D. and Naify, Marsha. Mutuel Pool $539,645 Daily Double Pool $92,780 Exacta Pool $272,447 Superfecta Pool $128,177 Super High Five Pool $25,983 Trifecta Pool $194,845. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-4-3) paid $18.60. Pick Three Pool $203,604. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-1-4-3) 2122 tickets with 4 correct paid $198.60. Pick Four Pool $552,359. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-2-1-4-3) 1173 tickets with 5 correct paid $469.65. Pick Five Pool $721,458. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (4-1-2-1-4-3) 555 tickets with 6 correct paid $4,649.36. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $2,838,921.
FREEDOM FLYER stumbled and bumped at the start, stalked in the two path, tipped out in upper stretch, rallied and got up late. CASSIE BELLE forwardly placed in the early stages, drew alongside nearing the far turn, headed rival with a quarter mile to go, grabbed the lead near the eighth pole but could not fend off the winner. IVY LEAGUE bumped leaving the gate, settled outside a rival, steered four wide into the stretch, got bumped from inside at the top of the stretch, closed well and gained the show. FANTAIL (GB) set the pace inside then moved into the path on the first turn, showed the way under a hold from inside up the backstretch, pressured around the far turn, overtaken in upper stretch but fought back along the rail and finished gamely to the wire. DEL MAR DRAMA traveled in mid-pack in the two path, came three wide into the stretch, came out and bumped rival at the top of the stretch and could not rally. JAZZIQUE (IRE) tracked the pace on the inside, crept closer leaving the backstretch, cut the corner into the lane and failed to rally. HOLLYWOOD GIRL tucked inside on the first turn, saved ground to the lane and made no impact. BESTRELLA (IRE) stumbled leaving the gate, dropped to the last and was guided to the inside, moved off the rail on the backstretch, angled in for the second bend, came out into the stretch and never threatened.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|3,041
|$714,351
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,506,363
|Out of State
|N/A
|$9,996,659
|TOTAL
|3,041
|$12,217,373
