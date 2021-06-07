Horse racing newsletter: Does racing have a rivalry?

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we enter the final two weeks of the Santa Anita meet.

Saturday’s Belmont Stakes was really a great race between Essential Quality and Hot Rod Charlie. And both came out of the race in very good condition. They’ve raced each other three times. In the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, it was Essential Quality winning and Hot Rod Charlie second, same as in the Belmont. In the Kentucky Derby, Hot Rod Charlie was third (possibly moving to second) and Essential Quality fourth (and maybe third).

So, is this a rivalry that racing could use to drive up interest in the sport?

Maybe, but Hot Rod Charlie would have to win one of those races to really make it interesting.

Both trainers Brad Cox (Essential Quality) and Doug O’Neill (Hot Rod Charlie) were still sky-high on their colts on Sunday morning.

“He looks amazing,” Cox told NYRA communications. “It doesn’t look like he lost any weight. We jogged him up this morning and he was moving great,” Cox said Sunday. “He’s a very intelligent horse. It’s amazing to watch him. We train him on race day and whenever we put him back in, he’ll lay down the rest of the day. He knows what’s going on and he deserves a good rest [Sunday] after such a long race yesterday.”

And O’Neill also had good news.

“He looks awesome, just awesome,” O’Neill told NYRA communications. “He ate up everything and licked his feed tub. We scoped him after the race, and he scoped clean. He was definitely a little rubber-legged after the race, but by the time he got back to the barn area he had already recovered. He recovered quickly. He’s amazing.”

Cox seemed pretty certain the Travers at Saratoga is in Essential Quality’s future.

“It’s one of the more prestigious races out there for 3-year-old colts,” Cox said. “So that would be the logical spot. It’s a mile and a quarter and we know he can handle that. In regard to a race before, it would be nice. Saratoga is obviously a demanding track. I wouldn’t say we have to have a race before that, but it would be nice. I think the logical spot would be the Jim Dandy, but we’ll get him back to Churchill and let him tell us over the next couple of weeks how he’s feeling.”

As for Hot Rod Charlie, O’Neill is playing it both ways depending on to whom he is talking.

“I think that’s very logical,” O’Neill told NYRA communications about running in the Travers. “The great thing about this group of [owners] is that they’re so patient. I’m sure we’ll talk about that in the next week or two, but just knowing the way this journey has played out, and hopefully, there are plenty more chapters in the Charlie tale, we probably won’t decide for another three weeks or so. But it is the most logical next spot. If he takes us there.”

But when O’Neill talked to Ed Golden of Santa Anita, it was a different take. Golden said the Pacific Classic at Del Mar was “under strong consideration.”

“As a 3-year-old, we’d get a big break in the weights and a few of our owners live down there,” O’Neill told Golden about running at Del Mar.

The Pacific Classic, which is for older horses, is Aug. 21 and the Travers, restricted to 3-year-olds, is Aug. 28. So, no, he can’t run in both races.

It seems as if that decision really is up in the air for the connections of Hot Rod Charlie. And, there is no reason a decision has to be made right now.

As for Cox, he’d love to see another rematch.

“I think it would be great for racing, no doubt about it,” Cox said.

Joe Bravo to California

Southern California is getting a new member of its jockey colony as Joe Bravo is coming west from New Jersey to avoid the new whip rule there. The state just instituted a rule that the whip cannot be used except in the case of safety.

“I’m flying out for the last few days of Santa Anita,” Bravo told Ron Flatter of Horse Racing Nation. “I’ll be at Santa Anita the 18th, 19th and 20th to show everybody that this is the truth. It’s not just a rumor that I’m going to Del Mar. I’ll ride the final three days [at Santa Anita] and then come home and have my truck shipped with my stuff. Then I’ll go back out to Del Mar.”

Bravo says he will be in Southern California for a year before deciding his next move.

For the full story on the move, read Flatter’s story. Just click here.

CHRB rulings

Even during a holiday week the California Horse Racing Board was able to get the stewards’ minutes read and posted. Only three of them, but they involve a couple of big names.

— Jockey John Velazquez has dropped his appeal of a three-day suspension and will serve it on June 6, 11 and 12. Velazquez was riding Following Sea in the 11th race on March 6 where the stewards concluded that his horse crossed over four paths leaving the starting gate and making contact with the inside horse. At the time, Velazquez admitted he made a mistake and took full responsibility. Following Sea was disqualified from second to third. The original days of his suspension, before asking for an appeal, were March 14, 19 and 20. Even though the infraction was in California, other jurisdictions, such as New York where he rides, will honor the suspension.

— Trainer Richard Mandella was fined $500 when Jolie Olimpica tested positive for methocarbamol, a muscle relaxant, after running in the seventh race on March 13. The horse finished third. Mandella said he and his staff could not determine why or how the overage occurred.

— Exercise rider Jelani Grant was fined $500 for using his riding crop during morning workouts. The use of the crop is not allowed during training unless it is for safety reasons.

Santa Anita review

The feature on Sunday was the $75,000 Desert Code Stakes for 3-year-olds going six furlongs on the turf. The favorite, Whatmakessammyrun, got into some tight quarters but got to the outside and won by a widening 3 ¾ lengths.

Whatmakessammyrun paid $3.60, $2.40 and $2.10. Mohawk King was second, followed by Love My Jimmy, Touchdown Brown, Missy P. and Enough Nonsense.

Mark Glatt (winning trainer): “He’s got an awesome turn of foot, he’s a racehorse. I don’t know what makes him run but I’m glad he runs. Especially like that. He doesn’t like to be on the inside of horses and at the rail. … I was hoping Flavien [Prat] would be able to negotiate a trip and he was. It looked like he was running into a little bit of trouble around the turn but he didn’t make much of it. As soon as he got in the clear he looked like an airplane almost, getting ready for lift-off. He’s an exciting horse. Horses that have that kind of turn of foot and finish like that, they are fun to watch.”

Prat (winning jockey): “I guess it looked like [we ran into trouble] on TV, but no I was fine. It was a little tight, but it was fine. He was a lot more professional when I got him outside and asked him to make a run. He was really going forward, it was nice.”

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.

Belmont (7): $150,000 Jersey Girl Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Australasia ($10.60)

Monmouth (10): $100,000 Lady Secret Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Altaf ($3.60)

Now, the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you on Friday.