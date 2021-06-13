Horse racing newsletter: Rob Henie is back with handicapping lesson
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get caught up on a story that will be with us for a long time.
Before we ring the bell and get handicapping school in session, let’s get caught up on a news item.
A judge conducted a hearing on the filing in which Medina Spirit’s connections (trainer Bob Baffert and owner Amr Zedan) wanted more testing done on the blood and urine samples in connection with the Kentucky Derby. The judge seemed to be OK with more testing, but there was no agreement on how much sample can be used. The judge sent it back to the plaintiffs and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission to work it out. If that can’t be done, the judge will make a determination.
Thomas Wingate, a judge in the Franklin County Circuit Court, may have foreshadowed the eventual outcome when he referred to a similar case involving Graham Motion in which the judge overturned a KHRC ruling and then his ruling was overturned by the Kentucky Court of Appeals. Anyway, a long way to go on this story. Byron King of the Bloodhorse has a good story on this. Just click here.
Handicapping lesson
It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the 11th race at Santa Anita and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away
“It’s maiden $50,000 claimers going 6 ½ furlongs on the turf, and whenever the turf is thrown into the equation, it’s usually a result of one of two things — either the horse is well meant and wanting the turf, or is being moved to the grass as a result of showing little previously. Some examples? BRIO IS AWESOME has been close in recent tries, but not finishing well enough, thus Lorenzo Ruiz trying the turf; RIVER GIRL has shown little for Hector Palma, and now placed on the turf looking for a spark. MIRACLE OF HOPE was placed on the grass sprinting, and that didn’t work, given a route in her next outing; that didn’t work, and now is returned to a sprint. It’s tough to back with the connections pretty unsure of things.
We’re looking for well-intended runners, not horses stumbling into a win. With this in mind, our top selection is SWEET AND CHEEKY (#9). She ran well for second over a year ago in her debut when Peter Eurton placed her on the turf, and then, despite the good second, they moved her to the main track. Think about that, a good race on the turf, moved to the main track, telling us she’s a giving filly, which allowed the connections to willingly, not out of necessity, move to a new surface. It even furthers that point with the move back to the turf following a decent enough third on the main track. Sunday, they return off the 10-month layoff, working well, and immediately running on the turf with the comeback try. Expecting a well-meant effort from a filly who’s already signaled her abilities, allowing the connections to spot accordingly. SINGLE.
“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none
“Win Contenders (order of preference): 9-10
“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 3,4,6,7
“Positive Notes:
“6 Fabiolla - Get the feeling her connections have no idea what to do with her.
“First Timers:
“3 Portugueseprincess - Will need the debut for Papaprodromou.
“TOP PICK: SWEET AND CHEEKY (#9 5-2 Maldonado)
“SECOND CHOICE: MONGOLIAN PANTHER (#10 5-1 Centeno)”
The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at www.westcoasthorseracing.com. It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.
Off to the races
Santa Anita review
The feature on Saturday was the $100,000 Thor’s Echo Handicap for Cal-breds going six furlongs on the dirt. It really wasn’t much of a race as Brickyard Ride went to the front, biding his time on a loose lead around the far turn and then let it out in the stretch to win by 4 ¾ lengths.
Brickyard Ride paid $5.20, $3.60 and $2.60. Colt Fiction was second, followed by Fashionably Fast, Loud Mouth and Jamming Eddy. Whooping Jay was pulled up in the stretch but walked off.
Craig Lewis (winning trainer): “I don’t like to make excuses for my horses, but he was pretty much eliminated last time. He hit the gate and then he ducked in real bad. He just lost his best attribute, which is speed. I just felt like he trained well and we know he’s a brilliant horse when he’s right. I would hate to jinx myself and say that it was over [when he was on the early lead]. [Jockey] Juan [Hernandez] knew he had a lot of horse under him. We’re probably going to point for the Bing Crosby, possibly. We could stretch him out in a Cal-bred stake. He’s a lovely moving horse, big horse with a wonderful stride, very athletic and has plenty of speed.”
Hernandez (winning jockey): “Craig told me a clean break with him was the key [Saturday]. I never bothered him, he felt comfortable the whole way. It felt like he ran faster when I worked him the other day than he ran [Saturday]. I looked at three or four replays of his races and it looked like today, he relaxed a little better.”
Santa Anita preview
There is a big card of 11 races Sunday with a first post of 1 p.m. Six of the races are on the turf (the odd-numbered ones, with the rail set at 0 feet). There are two stakes, one graded, one minor, and three maiden specials. The minor stakes is the $75,000 Possibly Perfect Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 ¼ miles on the turf. The favorite, at 9-5, is Dogtag for trainer Richard Mandella and jockey Umberto Rispoli. She has won four-of-11 lifetime. She is the defending champion in this race. Go Big Blue Nation is the second choice for Michael McCarthy and Flavien Prat. Her last win came on the allowance level. Post is around 5:26 p.m.
The big feature is the Grade 3 $100,000 Affirmed Stakes for 3-year-olds going 1 1/16 miles on the dirt. The Chosen Vron is the favorite for Eric Kruljac and Rispoli. He has won three of four and is coming off a win in the Lazaro Barrera Stakes. This is the first time he is stretching out beyond seven furlongs. The second favorite is Classier, at 2-1, for Baffert and Prat. He won his first start and finished eighth in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile in November. This is his first start since then. Post is around 5:56 p.m.
Here is the field size, in order: 7, 4, 5, 5, 8, 9, 8, 6, 8, 5, 11.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
FIFTH RACE: No. 2 Hapi Hapi (5-1)
Hapi Hapi makes the third start off the layoff for trainer Daniel Azcarate. Tiago Pereira rides for the third time. Two back he had the horse in Del Mar into the turn for a horse that likes to close and ran third, five lengths back. Last out he kept this horse closer to the leaders and again made a nice late move to just miss and run second by a head and pass the odds-on winner on the gallop out. Top last race speed and closing speed and the added distance could be ideal Sunday for the 5-1 or more win. Third time the charm for Tiago.
Saturday’s result: Harper’s Gallop scratched in the second race.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at stakes worth $100,000 or more Saturday.
Monmouth (10): Grade 3 $150,000 Salvator Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Informative ($161.60)
Belmont (8): $100,000 Dancin Renee Stakes, NY-bred fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Sadie Lady ($4.90)
Santa Anita (8): $100,000 Thor’s Echo Stakes, Cal-breds 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Brickyard Ride ($5.20)
Big races preview
A look at stakes worth $100,000 or more Sunday. All times PDT.
1:50 Monmouth (10): $150,000 Pegasus Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Mandaloun (3-5)
5:56 Santa Anita (10): Grade 3 $100,000 Affirmed Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: The Chosen Vron (8-5)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
SEVENTH RACE: No. 5 Cartel Love (7-2)
He exits a better-than-looked sixth place against a solid cast of Grade 3 rivals 43 nights ago. In that race, this gelding broke slow and bobbled inward at the start to lose over a length of ground and his racing lane along with his early momentum. After the tough getaway, he did show some run late while under a hold nearing the wire. With all factored in, this runner earned a solid charting for Sunday’s endeavor and the hard knocker has many a comparable number on his docket. An elusive clean trip Sunday puts this entrant right there for all the board placings at a medium mutuel. He is also racing for a solid jockey/trainer (16%) combo that’s done well with this runner in five prior efforts.
A final thought
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
