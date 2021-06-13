Horse racing newsletter: Rob Henie is back with handicapping lesson

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, June 12. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 75th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.99 46.79 1:10.41 1:16.59

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Uncle Jeff 126 2 3 2–1 2–1 1–hd 1–1¼ Desormeaux 2.20 7 Got Curly 120 7 6 6–½ 4–½ 4–1½ 2–ns Gutierrez 2.20 4 Perfecto Amor 120 4 1 3–2 3–1 3–½ 3–1¾ Cedillo 16.60 1 Thanks Maggio 120 1 4 1–1½ 1–1 2–1½ 4–2 Gonzalez 25.90 5 My Summer Dream 120 5 7 5–hd 6–hd 5–1½ 5–½ T Baze 7.80 3 Prince Magician 126 3 2 4–2½ 5–1 6–hd 6–½ Hernandez 4.20 6 Mahaamel 115 6 5 7 7 7 7 Pyfer 5.00

2 UNCLE JEFF 6.40 3.60 3.00 7 GOT CURLY 3.20 2.60 4 PERFECTO AMOR 5.20

$1 EXACTA (2-7) $8.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-4-1) $51.68 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-7-4) $42.15 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-7-4-1-5) Carryover $1,958

Winner–Uncle Jeff Dbb.g.4 by Uncle Mo out of Miss Major, by Candy Ride (ARG). Bred by Waymore LLC (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $155,102 Exacta Pool $81,716 Superfecta Pool $28,580 Trifecta Pool $52,170 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,565. Scratched–none.

UNCLE JEFF vied between rivals early then ceded the lead and dropped to a stalking position, went two wide around the turn and bid outside into the stretch, put a head in front at the eighth pole and drove clear. GOT CURLY traveled outside rivals at the back of the pack, moved closer leaving the backstretch, navigated the turn three then four wide into the stretch, rallied and outkicked PERFECTO AMOR for the place. PERFECTO AMOR angled to the inside to stalk the speed, cut the corner into the stretch, steered out in the drive and missed the place. THANKS MAGGIO (ARG) vied for the lead from inside briefly then cleared rivals, set the pace into and around the turn, challenged entering the lane, held a short lead then lost command at the eighth pole and flattened out. MY SUMMER DREAM dropped back early, moved inside and crept closer up the backstretch, saved ground through the turn, tipped out in upper stretch and lacked further response. PRINCE MAGICIAN had brief speed between rivals then dropped back off the pace, took the turn two wide and failed to rally. MAHAAMEL (IRE) raced between foes at the back, ran up on heels and lacked room at the seven-sixteenths pole, moved out and went three wide around the turn and made no headway in the stretch.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.33 44.84 56.67 1:09.43

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Private Mission 120 2 1 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 1–¾ Cedillo 2.00 1 DH–Bella Vita 126 1 3 4 3–2 2–hd 2–7 Rispoli 1.80 4 DH–Big Sweep 126 3 2 2–1 2–½ 3–4 2–7 Prat 1.60 5 Stella Noir 120 4 4 3–½ 4 4 4 Maldonado 6.50

2 PRIVATE MISSION 6.00 2.10 1 DH–BELLA VITA 2.10 4 DH–BIG SWEEP 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $23.60 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $3.20 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $3.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-4) $2.65 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-1) $2.40

Winner–Private Mission B.f.3 by Into Mischief out of Private Gift, by Unbridled. Bred by Mt. Brilliant Broodmares I LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Baoma Corporation. Mutuel Pool $140,498 Daily Double Pool $33,973 Exacta Pool $44,695 Trifecta Pool $22,676. Scratched–Harper's Gallop.

PRIVATE MISSION took control quickly, shifted out and bumped rival entering the turn, led clear through the bend, urged right-handed in the final furlong and held gamely. BELLA VITA stalked behind PRIVATE MISSION while on the inside, tipped out and bumped rival at the eighth pole, finished well in the final sixteenth and was gaining between late while sharing the place. BIG SWEEP chased outside the leader then put some pressure on the leader at the quarter pole, got bumped by PRIVATE MISSION into the turn, chased two wide through the bend, got bumped by BELLA VITA with a furlong to go, kept to task and was gaining three deep to the wire. STELLA NOIR rated early from outside, navigated the bend three wide and proved no match in the stretch run.

THIRD RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $35,000-$30,000. Time 23.49 46.58 1:10.05 1:16.40

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Lovesick Blues 111 6 2 1–½ 1–hd 1–½ 1–nk Pyfer 16.30 5 Erotic 126 5 1 4–½ 2–2½ 2–2½ 2–nk T Baze 2.70 3 Sea of Liberty 126 3 4 6 6 6 3–3 Prat 0.70 1 Indy Jones 115 1 6 2–½ 3–hd 3–½ 4–hd Espinoza 15.00 2 Next Revolt 126 2 5 3–hd 5–1½ 4–½ 5–nk McCarthy 15.20 4 Invictatatus 126 4 3 5–hd 4–hd 5–½ 6 Cedillo 4.80

6 LOVESICK BLUES 34.60 10.80 3.80 5 EROTIC 4.20 2.60 3 SEA OF LIBERTY 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $185.20 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $60.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-3-1) $55.54 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-3) $71.40

Winner–Lovesick Blues Grr.g.3 by Grazen out of Queenofhercastle, by Ministers Wild Cat. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $227,027 Daily Double Pool $15,528 Exacta Pool $93,658 Superfecta Pool $36,549 Trifecta Pool $64,755. Claimed–Sea of Liberty by Altamira Racing Stable, Rockingham Ranch and Littlefield, Chad. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-6) paid $106.95. Pick Three Pool $48,139.

LOVESICK BLUES sent for the lead and cleared from outside then crossed over, challenged by EROTIC at the three-eighths, fought with that rival around the turn and into the stretch, maintained a short lead through the drive and would not be denied. EROTIC away quickly then moved into a stalking position outside five deep, bid outside entering the turn, headed rival at the five-sixteenths, challenged through the lane but could not summon the needed late kick to get by. SEA OF LIBERTY was bumped early from outside, stalked three deep between rivals while under a hold, dropped back a bit then angled outside a trio of rivals, went four wide through the turn, then produced a late rally to close rapidly on the top pair in the closing moments. INDY JONES bobbled at the start, raced up close along the inside, remained near the fence to the stretch and lacked a bid. NEXT REVOLT chased between rivals to the stretch and failed to rally. INVICTATATUS was floated in, bumped then checked off heels early, raced four then three deep on the backstretch, continued three deep around the turn and failed to rally.

FOURTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.08 46.17 59.67

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 It's Simple 122 1 1 2–2 1–hd 1–1½ 1–5½ Gutierrez 1.80 4 Drizella 122 4 9 8–2 6–hd 5–½ 2–ns Hernandez 2.70 3 Sally Stanford 122 3 2 1–hd 2–2 2–4½ 3–2¼ Cedillo 3.00 6 Infinite Love 122 6 4 7–2 5–1 6–5 4–ns T Baze 25.00 9 Dreamer Girl 122 9 6 4–2½ 4–3 4–1½ 5–5½ Flores 13.60 8 Gianna's Wild Cat 122 8 3 3–1½ 3–4½ 3–1½ 6–6½ Valdivia, Jr. 5.80 7 Assunta 117 7 7 9 9 9 7–2¼ Pyfer 45.80 2 Miss Shady 122 2 8 6–½ 7–1 7–2 8–4½ Maldonado 27.70 5 Endless Thirst 122 5 5 5–hd 8–8 8–5 9 Franco 72.90

1 IT'S SIMPLE 5.60 3.40 2.80 4 DRIZELLA 3.40 2.60 3 SALLY STANFORD 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $151.80 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $9.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-3-6) $12.45 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-4-3-6-9) $491.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-3) $12.30

Winner–It's Simple B.f.2 by Nyquist out of More Complexity, by Square Eddie. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $250,576 Daily Double Pool $22,587 Exacta Pool $106,296 Superfecta Pool $53,853 Super High Five Pool $7,730 Trifecta Pool $80,440. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-1) paid $174.20. Pick Three Pool $24,437.

IT'S SIMPLE dueled for the lead from inside to the stretch, cleared rival outside the eighth pole and drew off under mild urging. DRIZELLA steadied between at the start, raced in the two path then angled four wide around the turn, finished well in the late stages and edged SALLY STANFORD for the place. SALLY STANFORD broke in and brushed rival, dueled for the lead from outside to the stretch, could not keep pace with the winner nearing the furlong grounds, weakened late and lost the place. INFINITE LOVE chased three deep into the turn, three wide into the stretch and kept on for a minor award. DREAMER GIRL broke out, chased off the rail then angled in entering the turn, exited the bend two wide then steered out in upper stretch and finished evenly. GIANNA'S WILD CAT was closest in pursuit of the dueling pair, roused two then three wide around the turn and weakened. ASSUNTA lacked early speed, took the turn three then two wide and was never a factor. MISS SHADY got brushed from outside at the start, traveled along the rail then moved into the two path around the turn and came up empty. ENDLESS THIRST chased outside a rival then between foes into the turn, came three wide into the stretch and failed to menace.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.54 47.01 1:11.07 1:23.34 1:35.60

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Mucho Del Oro 120 3 1 1–1½ 1–2 1–2 1–1 1–½ Maldonado 9.00 1 Seeking Refuge 126 1 6 6 6 5–½ 5–½ 2–1¼ Rispoli 3.10 4 Fly the Sky 126 4 3 2–½ 2–½ 2–hd 3–½ 3–¾ Cedillo 4.90 6 Liar Liar 126 6 4 3–½ 3–½ 4–2 2–½ 4–hd Hernandez 1.30 5 Foothill 126 5 5 5–3½ 4–2 3–hd 4–½ 5–½ Espinoza 3.60 2 Palace Prince 126 2 2 4–hd 5–hd 6 6 6 Pereira 26.10

3 MUCHO DEL ORO 20.00 6.80 3.80 1 SEEKING REFUGE 4.20 2.80 4 FLY THE SKY 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $70.20 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $36.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-4-6) $35.52 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-4) $80.75

Winner–Mucho Del Oro Dbb.g.3 by Mucho Macho Man out of Repeta, by Broken Vow. Bred by BHMFR, LLC (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Gans, Doug, Jacobs, Gary, Jackson, Dale, Katz, Larry M., Lambert, Jeffrey, Schwartz, Jack and Underh. Mutuel Pool $309,094 Daily Double Pool $34,851 Exacta Pool $126,475 Superfecta Pool $46,807 Trifecta Pool $78,584. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-1-3) paid $238.75. Pick Three Pool $52,277. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-6-1-3) 4 correct paid $1,278.25. Pick Four Pool $147,376. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-2-6-1-3) 5 correct paid $3,927.90. Pick Five Pool $488,673.

MUCHO DEL ORO sped clear and angled to the inside, remained unchallenged to the stretch, urged right-handed then switched to the left and held well. SEEKING REFUGE unhurried in the beginning, angled out into the stretch, rallied four or five wide in the lane but was not enough. FLY THE SKY forwardly placed in the two path, entered the stretch between foes, finished willingly but needed to find more in the final sixteenth. LIAR LIAR (IRE) stalked between foes, was crowded and shuffled between near the seven-sixteenths, angled to the inside and cut the corner into the stretch, lacked room behind the leader from upper to mid-stretch, gained clearance in the final sixteenth but could not re-rally. FOOTHILL went four wide around the first turn, tracked three deep to the stretch and lacked a bid. PALACE PRINCE tucked inside on the first turn, saved ground into the lane, came off the rail and lacked room behind rivals mid-stretch, steered out but could not regain momentum.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.01 45.62 58.07 1:04.48

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Alice Marble 126 3 3 3–½ 3–1 2–1½ 1–1½ Prat 1.00 8 Pray for My Owner 120 8 1 1–½ 1–1 1–1½ 2–4½ T Baze 7.60 1 Li'l Grazen 126 1 9 10 9–2 6–hd 3–1¼ Rispoli 5.90 2 Civil Suit 126 2 7 6–hd 6–hd 4–2 4–½ Cedillo 19.30 10 Liberalism 126 10 2 2–2½ 2–2½ 3–2 5–1½ Maldonado 20.70 7 Win Often 126 7 6 7–½ 5–½ 7–1 6–½ Pereira 16.30 4 Another Eddie 120 4 8 8–hd 8–1½ 8–3½ 7–½ Gutierrez 3.90 5 Your Royal Coil 126 5 5 4–1½ 4–1 5–1 8–13 McCarthy 38.20 9 Starship Defiant 120 9 10 5–½ 7–½ 9–6½ 9–2¼ Hernandez 30.60 6 None of Your Biz 121 6 4 9–1½ 10 10 10 Pyfer 61.50

3 ALICE MARBLE 4.00 2.60 2.20 8 PRAY FOR MY OWNER 5.20 3.80 1 LI'L GRAZEN 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $45.00 $1 EXACTA (3-8) $12.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-1-2) $25.82 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-8-1-2-10) $1,115.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-1) $20.40

Winner–Alice Marble Dbb.f.4 by Grazen out of Unsung Heroine, by More Than Ready. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $413,461 Daily Double Pool $28,861 Exacta Pool $232,563 Superfecta Pool $122,310 Super High Five Pool $7,048 Trifecta Pool $168,110. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-3) paid $33.65. Pick Three Pool $71,293.

ALICE MARBLE was well placed behind the top pair, raced near the inside on the turn then angled three wide, rallied outside the leader approaching the sixteenth pole and drove clear. PRAY FOR MY OWNER set the pace under pressure, cleared outside rival around the turn, led clear into the furlong ground but got overtaken at the sixteenth pole. LI'L GRAZEN trailed from inside into the turn, angled three to four wide around the bend, was forced out at the eighth pole, continued on with a mild rally and gained the show. CIVIL SUIT tracked the pace from inside, angled out mid-stretch and went evenly late. LIBERALISM pressed the pace from outside then chased the leader two wide through the turn and weakened. WIN OFTEN sat off the pace early on, went three to four wide around the turn and lacked a rally. ANOTHER EDDIE bumped with YOUR ROYAL COIL then checked between early, settled off the pace, went two wide around the turn and could not threaten in the late stages. YOUR ROYAL COIL bumped early with ANOTHER EDDIE, stalked the pace outside a rival, entered the stretch three to four wide, drifted out near the eighth pole and weakened. STARSHIP DEFIANT raced wide throughout and failed to menace. NONE OF YOUR BIZ bobbled and checked off heels early, went three to four wide around the turn and had little left for the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.24 46.21 57.81 1:09.53

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Equilove 120 1 2 1–1 1–½ 1–½ 1–1 Gonzalez 3.70 3 Nu Pi Lambda 126 3 3 3–1 2–hd 2–½ 2–¾ Hernandez 3.00 4 New Heat 126 4 6 7 7 7 3–1¼ T Baze 5.40 5 Anonymously 126 5 1 2–½ 3–1½ 3–2 4–nk Desormeaux 5.60 6 DH–California Kook 126 6 5 4–hd 4–hd 5–½ 5–hd Prat 2.90 7 DH–Ellerslie Lace 126 7 7 6–1½ 6–2 6–1 5–hd Rispoli 11.70 2 Homehome 126 2 4 5–1½ 5–1½ 4–½ 7 Gutierrez 10.20

1 EQUILOVE (IRE) 9.40 4.40 3.00 3 NU PI LAMBDA 3.80 2.80 4 NEW HEAT 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $15.80 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $20.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-4-5) $28.63 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-3-4-5-6) $186.70 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-3-4-5-7) $372.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-4) $32.55

Winner–Equilove (IRE) B.f.3 by Equiano (FR) out of Arosha (IRE), by Cape Cross (IRE). Bred by Mr Gerry Byrne (IRE). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Strand Beach, LLC. Mutuel Pool $315,414 Daily Double Pool $30,952 Exacta Pool $150,587 Superfecta Pool $66,312 Super High Five Pool $5,865 Trifecta Pool $101,020. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-1) paid $98.40. Pick Three Pool $47,566.

EQUILOVE (IRE) sped to the front from inside, responded when challenged late on the turn, put to right-handed urging in the lane and turned away both rivals. NU PI LAMBDA was up close in the two path, bid between at the quarter pole, remained outside the winner through the lane and was turned away in the final sixteenth. NEW HEAT trailed the field from inside into the turn, came out into the stretch, rallied widest in the drive and earned the show honors. ANONYMOUSLY was away quickly and forwardly placed outside a rival, bid three deep leaving the turn but faltered inside the furlong grounds. CALIFORNIA KOOK raced off the rail while in range, went three to four wide into the lane but failed to rally. ELLERSLIE LACE (FR) was off a bit slow to begin, angled to the two path entering the turn, continued two wide to the stretch and improved position. HOMEHOME stalked along the inside, saving ground to the stretch and lacked the needed response when asked.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Thor's Echo Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.62 45.16 56.99 1:09.34

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Brickyard Ride 124 5 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–4¾ Hernandez 1.60 1 Colt Fiction 122 1 5 3–½ 2–hd 2–1 2–1¼ Rispoli 2.50 3 Fashionably Fast 124 3 3 2–hd 3–hd 3–1 3–2¾ Pereira 3.60 6 Loud Mouth 124 6 2 4–1 4–1½ 4–1½ 4–hd Cedillo 8.70 4 Jamming Eddy 122 4 6 6 5–1 5–10 5 Prat 7.50 2 Whooping Jay 122 2 4 5–1 6 6 dnf Gutierrez 10.00

5 BRICKYARD RIDE 5.20 3.60 2.60 1 COLT FICTION 3.20 2.20 3 FASHIONABLY FAST 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $28.00 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $8.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-3-6) $4.57 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-3) $9.35

Winner–Brickyard Ride Ch.c.4 by Clubhouse Ride out of Brickyard Helen, by Southern Image. Bred by Alfred A. Pais (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Alfred Pais. Mutuel Pool $389,140 Daily Double Pool $33,458 Exacta Pool $157,580 Superfecta Pool $52,685 Trifecta Pool $95,769. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-5) paid $19.80. Pick Three Pool $41,144.

BRICKYARD RIDE sped clear quickly, controlled the pace up the backstretch, remained unchallenged into the lane, asked in upper stretch and drew off under steady handling. COLT FICTION stalked the leader along the inside, tipped out in the stretch, could not find the needed response to make an impact on the winner but bested the rest. FASHIONABLY FAST was closest in pursuit up the backstretch, coaxed between rivals on the turn, failed to threaten in the drive but stayed on to secure the show. LOUD MOUTH stalked off the inside, went three deep around the turn and flattened out in the lane. JAMMING EDDY settled outside a rival, traveled two then three wide on the turn, came out a bit further at the top of the stretch then angled back inside and failed to rally. WHOOPING JAY tracked from inside to the turn, eased nearing the quarter pole, steered out into the lane, pulled up near the wire and walked off.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$20,000. Time 23.20 46.11 1:10.55 1:23.94 1:37.68

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Contagion 126 3 7 7–hd 6–½ 3–½ 2–½ 1–2½ Prat 1.80 6 Gray Magician 119 6 1 1–2 1–4 1–3 1–1½ 2–2½ Ellingwood 15.20 9 Cono 126 8 2 2–2 2–1½ 2–3½ 3–6 3–2 Hernandez 9.90 2 Colosi 124 2 6 6–2½ 7–½ 6–2 5–2 4–3¼ T Baze 3.80 7 Itsthattime 117 7 9 5–½ 4–2½ 4–½ 4–½ 5–hd Ortega 20.90 5 Causeididitmyway 117 5 4 8–1 8–2 8–7 7–6½ 6–8½ Espinoza 11.90 1 Dr. Troutman 126 1 5 3–½ 3–hd 5–3 6–1½ 7–14 Desormeaux 4.40 10 House Limit 122 9 3 4–2 5–½ 7–hd 8–8½ 8–17 McCarthy 6.40 4 Platinum Equity 126 4 8 9 9 9 9 9 Cedillo 37.50

3 CONTAGION 5.60 3.60 2.80 6 GRAY MAGICIAN 12.20 6.80 9 CONO 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $20.40 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $33.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-9-2) $158.02 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-6-9-2-7) $14,115.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-9) $170.65

Winner–Contagion Dbb.g.5 by Fed Biz out of Stadia, by Teuflesberg. Bred by Douglas Arnold (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $438,400 Daily Double Pool $78,012 Exacta Pool $217,377 Superfecta Pool $117,513 Super High Five Pool $18,495 Trifecta Pool $161,555. Claimed–Dr. Troutman by ERJ Racing LLC, Kenney, Dave, Palm, Trent and Rothblum, Steve. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–California Street. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-3) paid $23.90. Pick Three Pool $101,554. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-1-5-3/8) 6763 tickets with 4 correct paid $55.20. Pick Four Pool $489,274. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-3-1-5-3/8) 474 tickets with 5 correct paid $800.15. Pick Five Pool $496,685. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (1-3-3-1-5-3/8) 159 tickets with 6 correct paid $554.32. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $164,408. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $61,382.

CONTAGION brushed with inside rival while being crowded prior to the first turn, tucked inside then moved out on the backstretch, advanced off the rail then split foes past the five-sixteenths, came four wide into the lane, overhauled the leader mid-stretch and edged away. GRAY MAGICIAN sent for the lead and cleared early, padded the lead on the backstretch, asked right-handed at the top of the lane, remained clear with an eighth to go, was overtaken mid-stretch and stayed on to prove second best. CONO was closest in pursuit early, chased two to three wide on both turns, was within striking distance in the lane but could not find more late. COLOSI brushed with outside rival soon after the start then bumped and got squeezed between rivals on the first turn, sat off the pace along the inside, went two wide into the stretch, finished with a mild rally and filled out the superfecta. ITSTHATTIME threw his head at the start, went four to five wide around the first turn, angled in and traveled along the rail then two wide on the far turn and never responded to urging. CAUSEIDIDITMYWAY was a bit rank early, raced outside a rival or rivals near the back of the pack, came three wide into the stretch and improved position. DR. TROUTMAN sent from the gate but could not match strides early, drifted out into and around the first turn, exited the final turn five wide and tired. HOUSE LIMIT was hard to load and ran off briefly prior to the start, got bumped and floated out on the first turn, tracked outside a rival then entered the lane four wide, had nothing left for the stretch, was eased and walked off. PLATINUM EQUITY checked off heels early, went four to six wide around the the first turn, trailed into the second bend, exited that turn three wide, was eased in the lane and walked off.