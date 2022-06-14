The Sports Report: Phil Mickelson disagrees with suspension for playing in LIV series

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Sam Farmer: Phil Mickelson, a master of the short irons, suddenly finds himself in the middle of golf’s biggest wedge issue.

The six-time major champion has been suspended by the PGA Tour for playing in a rival league event — he’s a marquee attraction of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series — yet he believes it should be his choice as to whether he will play in another tour event.

“My preference is to be able to choose which path I would like, one or the other or both,” Mickelson said Monday in his news conference leading into this week’s U.S. Open, his first competition on American soil in more than four months.

The storied tournament, which begins Thursday, will take place at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. The U.S. Open, run by the U.S. Golf Assn., is the only major event standing between Mickelson and a career Grand Slam.

Mickelson reportedly received $200 million just for joining the upstart LIV Golf league and, along with Dustin Johnson and more than a dozen other stars of the game, has been sharply criticized for joining an organization backed by a repressive regime.

Without permission from the PGA Tour, the group played in an inaugural LIV Golf event last week outside London, leading to the tour suspensions and resignations. Mickelson argued Monday that given his lifetime status on the tour, it should be his decision whether to play in future tour events.

“I’ve worked hard to earn a lifetime membership,” he said. “I’ve worked hard to give back to the PGA Tour and the game of golf throughout my 30-plus years of professional golf, and I’ve earned that lifetime membership, so I believe it should be my choice.”

DODGERS vs. ANGELS

A month ago, Major League Baseball was making a big deal about its big teams in its big markets.

For the first time ever in early May, both franchises in New York and the Southland were leading their respective division — a fact MLB splashed across its television network and social media feeds.

The Yankees and Mets were rolling on one coast. The Dodgers and Angels were equally as impressive on the other. The sport’s best baseball was being played in its most populous areas. It seemed like it might last all summer.

Fast-forward a few weeks, and the situation has changed.

While the two clubs in the Big Apple continue to pace the league, the Dodgers and Angels enter a two-game Freeway Series this week in downward trajectories, each mired in the worst stretches of their young seasons.

Walker Buehler injury: Four ways the Dodgers can cope in the months ahead

LAKERS

From Dan Woike: Austin Reaves is in the middle of a pasture. The air is heavy and hot, and the gnats are worse than they were a year ago. Yet out here, near the “big pond” where his mom sometimes catches dinner, it’s total serenity.

The horizons in all directions are free of man-made structures, framed by deeply rooted green forests slicing into the sky on a calm Wednesday afternoon.

This is home, the soil that sprouted “Hillbilly Kobe,” the 6-foot-5 guard the Lakers unearthed after last year’s NBA draft. But here, the country kid, who is as country as it gets, isn’t quite comfortable.

ANGEL CITY

From Kevin Baxter: Christen Press has a torn ACL in her right knee and will miss the rest of Angel City’s inaugural NWSL season. The two-time World Cup champion forward broke the news on social media Monday afternoon, two days after being helped off the field in the second half of her team’s 3-2 win in Louisville.

“My heart is broken: I’ve torn my acl,” she wrote. “Readily accepting all love, prayers, virtual hugs, dog pics, and smudging ceremonies.”

Why LAFC signing aging Italy star Giorgio Chiellini makes sense

Megan Rapinoe among the surprises on U.S. women’s CONCACAF W Championship roster

WNBA

State Department officials met Monday with representatives of Brittney Griner’s WNBA team about the Phoenix Mercury star’s months-long detention in Russia and the Biden administration’s efforts to secure her release.

The State Department confirmed the meeting, which involved officials from its specialized office that advocates for hostages and wrongfully detained Americans, but offered no additional details about what was said or who specifically attended.

The administration has previously said that it is working to bring Griner and another American, Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, home from Russia.

