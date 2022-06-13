Angel City’s Christen Press has torn ACL and will miss rest of season ... maybe more

Christen Press has a torn ACL in her right knee and will miss the rest of Angel City’s inaugural NWSL season. The two-time World Cup champion forward broke the news on social media Monday afternoon, two days after being helped off the field in the second half of her team’s 3-2 win in Louisville.

“My heart is broken: I’ve torn my acl,” she wrote. “Readily accepting all love, prayers, virtual hugs, dog pics, and smudging ceremonies.”

My heart is broken: I’ve torn my acl. Readily accepting all love, prayers, virtual hugs, dog pics, and smudging ceremonies. Love you all xx — Christen Press (@ChristenPress) June 13, 2022

The team confirmed the injury an hour later with a written statement from coach Freya Coombe.

“We are gutted that Christen has experienced this injury,” she said. “She has been incredible on and off the field for us this year. The team, our staff, and the whole Angel City organization are here to fully support Christen during her recovery and return to the pitch.”

The team said it added Press to the season-ending injury list.

Press twisted her knee awkwardly in the 64th minute of Saturday’s match, a game in which she scored her second regular-season goal and picked up her first assist, helping Angel City (4-3-1) end a three-game winless streak.

A Los Angeles native, Press was the expansion team’s first signing, agreeing to a three-year contract worth just less than $700,000 last August. At the time it was reported to be the most lucrative contract in league history.

She tops the team with 20 shots and 10 shots on target, and is tied for the lead with two goals through eight games. Press also has 64 goals — second-most among active players — in 155 games for the U.S. national team.

Press has not played with the national team since last summer’s Tokyo Olympics and was not included on the 23-woman roster announced Monday for next month’s CONCACAF W Championship in Monterrey, Mexico. That team was selected before Press’ injury.

A torn ACL generally requires six to nine months of recovery and rehab. Her recovery also could be complicated by her age — Press will turn 34 in December — and potentially could leave her career in doubt, depending on the extent of the damage to her knee.