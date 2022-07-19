The Sports Report: Clayton Kershaw has a day to remember at the All-Star game

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Jack Harris: In a game celebrating stars past and present, it was the man at the intersection of the two who shined brightest Tuesday night.

From the moment he walked out of the dugout, beginning his warmup for the first All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium since 1980, Clayton Kershaw was met with applause.

When he was introduced during a pregame ceremony while getting loose in the bullpen, a hometown crowd of 52,518 erupted in one of its loudest cheers of the night.

And before he toed the rubber for the first All-Star Game start of his career, taking the field to his usual entrance song of “We Are Young” by Fun, he took a step back and let himself gaze at the surroundings — a rare moment of sentimentality from the 34-year-old pitcher.

“Knowing that I’m not going to get to start an All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium ever again,” Kershaw said, “it was just really cool for me to kind of take that all in at once.”

The American League won baseball’s 92nd All-Star Game, prevailing 3-2 on back-to-back, fourth-inning home runs Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees and Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins hit against Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin.

Kershaw, however, was feted at his home ballpark and treated like the game’s biggest star.

“I can’t say enough good things about Dodger fans, people in L.A. in general, just how much these last few days, how much they wanted me to do this,” said Kershaw, who has spent his entire career with the Dodgers and will be a free agent at the end of the season. “It meant a lot to me too. So that was really cool.”

There were other players, personalities and pulsating recognitions Tuesday night.

During team introductions, former Dodgers fan favorites Joc Pederson, Corey Seager and Albert Pujols were showered with cheers. Representatives from the rival San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants and Houston Astros were greeted with boos. And as each of the Dodgers’ other five All-Stars was announced, the ovation crescendoed in raucous celebration.

“It was amazing,” Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts said. “Anytime I can be a part of an All-Star Game, it’s going to be amazing, but especially in your backyard.”

From Jorge Castillo: Mookie Betts wanted to deliver a message before Tuesday’s All-Star Game, quietly but with a purpose. It was written in blue airbrush on the black T-shirt he wore during batting practice.

“We need more Black people at the stadium,” the shirt read.

A few hours later, Betts used his voice. With the National League and American League All-Star teams gathered on the Dodger Stadium field, Betts grabbed the microphone to orchestrate a happy birthday greeting for Rachel Robinson, the wife of Jackie Robinson, who turned 100 on Tuesday. It was only right that Betts, one of six Dodgers All-Stars, handled MC duties.

“I’m just glad everybody joined in,” Betts said. “Everything she’s been through and is going through, it may be rough on her, but she’s handling it very well.”

Betts, 29, was named an All-Star for the sixth straight season. He was voted in as a starter by fans for the third time. He’s a former most valuable player and a two-time World Series champion. He’s on track for induction to Cooperstown. And he’s accomplished those feats as one of baseball’s few prominent Black faces.

Hernández: Shohei Ohtani and Clayton Kershaw don’t hold back in memorable All-Star duel

Giancarlo Stanton comes full circle with homer to take home All-Star Game MVP

Dodgers broadcaster Joe Davis comfortable as ‘the voice of baseball’ at Fox

Commentary: All-Star Game is jewel but World Series is real gem

SPARKS

From Myah Taylor: Sparks guard Brittney Sykes and sneakers of all kinds awaited the young adults of the Covenant House California on Monday afternoon for the conclusion of a shoe drive honoring Brittney Griner.

The transitional youth ages 18 to 24 lined up in the shelter’s courtyard to chat with Sykes and pick out their favorite kicks donated by the Sparks in partnership with the nonprofit Hav A Sole. Sporting a shirt reading “We Are BG,” Sykes listened to their stories and hyped them up as they shopped for shoes collected throughout the WNBA season.

“These are kinda swaggy,” she said to one young woman before convincing her to try on the sneakers.

It’s what Griner used to do in Phoenix for her Heart and Sole Shoe Drive before she was detained by Russian officials in February while traveling during the WNBA offseason to play for UMMC Ekaterinburg, an elite basketball club.

Nneka Ogwumike scored a season-high 35 points and the Sparks pulled away in the second half on Thursday night, beating Indiana 86-79 and extending the Fever’s losing streak to 10 games.

Ogwumike, whose career high is 38 points, made 12 of 20 shots with two 3-pointers for Los Angeles (11-14). She missed a jumper and two free throws in the final minute. Jordin Canada scored 11.

Ogwumike had 21 points in the first half to help the Sparks take a 42-40 lead into intermission.

Hank Aaron hits the final home run of his career, off of Angels pitcher Dick Drago. Watch and listen here.