Lakers newsletter: Full coverage of LeBron James’ record-setting night

LeBron James stands with his mother Gloria and wife Savannah after passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's scoring leader.
Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates with his mother Gloria and wife Savannah after surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s scoring leader.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Dan Woike
Staff Writer
Hey everyone, I’m Lakers beat writer Dan Woike, and welcome to a very special edition of the Lakers newsletter, this one solely dedicated to the newly minted NBA scoring champion.

LeBron James came to topple history on Tuesday night, and while the Lakers lost the game to the Oklahoma City Thunder, their star absolutely delivered, breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record late in the third quarter with a 14-foot fadeaway jumper.

James passed Abdul-Jabbar with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter. Following Tuesday’s game, he has 38,390 career points — more than anyone to ever play in the league.

The moment it happened came on a signature move, one James had perfected by watching Michael Jordan become perhaps the best midrange player of all time. James looked as if he was going to drive down the lane from the top of the key, but then took a step back and knocked down a 14-foot fadeaway shot.

The Times was all over the building, so be sure to check out our coverage.

Until next time...

As always, pass along your thoughts to me at daniel.woike@latimes.com, and please consider subscribing if you like our work!

Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

