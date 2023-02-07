LeBron James chases NBA scoring record: Live updates and analysis

Lakers ticket prices skyrocket as LeBron James nears scoring record

Lakers forward LeBron James gestures the “OK” sign with his hands before a game against the Clippers. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Want to be part of NBA history this week? It’s going to cost you.

LeBron James becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer won’t rival the stub-sanity of a Taylor Swift concert tour, but it’s obvious courtside glitterati aren’t the only ones willing to pay big to watch the Lakers star score his 38,388th career point.

James is poised to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s all-time scoring mark this week after his 27-point performance Saturday in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. James is 36 points away from the record, and that has caused some significant ripples in the NBA ticket market.

The average ticket price for Tuesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder is 50% higher than the season average and tickets for Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks are 70% higher, according to ticket marketplace StubHub.

