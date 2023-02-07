Live
LeBron James chases NBA scoring record: Live updates and analysis

LeBron James celebrates after dunking on the Clippers during a game on Oct. 20. James heads into tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder 36 points away from breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record.
Live updates and analysis as LeBron James closes in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

Lakers forward LeBron James gestures the “OK” sign with his hands before a game against the Clippers.
Want to be part of NBA history this week? It’s going to cost you.

LeBron James becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer won’t rival the stub-sanity of a Taylor Swift concert tour, but it’s obvious courtside glitterati aren’t the only ones willing to pay big to watch the Lakers star score his 38,388th career point.

James is poised to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s all-time scoring mark this week after his 27-point performance Saturday in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. James is 36 points away from the record, and that has caused some significant ripples in the NBA ticket market.

The average ticket price for Tuesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder is 50% higher than the season average and tickets for Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks are 70% higher, according to ticket marketplace StubHub.

LeBron James continues pursuit of scoring record in wake of Kyrie Irving trade

Lakers forward LeBron James chats with then-Celtics guard Kyrie Irving during a game in 2019. James admitted Monday he was disappointed the Lakers failed to acquire Irving in a trade over the weekend.
Forget the tweets, the fake trades cooked up online or the real conversations behind the scenes that ultimately lead to nothing.

The Lakers must move forward, and Monday in the wake of a failed Kyrie Irving pursuit, they did just that.

The extent of the fallout of that pursuit, though, is still being fully sorted through.

One day after tweeting, “Maybe It’s Me,” LeBron James spoke with ESPN before Lakers practice and said he was “disappointed” that the Lakers lost out on Irving. Still, he was refocused on the Lakers’ current team.

