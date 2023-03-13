The Sports Report: Here’s your first-round NCAA men’s tournament schedule
Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.
UCLA secured a No. 2 seed in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament Sunday and will play 15th-seeded North Carolina Asheville in the first round of the West Regional on Thursday in Sacramento, as the Bruins continue their quest to win their first national championship since 1995.
USC made the tournament as a No. 10 seed and will play No. 7 Michigan State in the first round of the East Regional in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday.
Fourteenth-seeded UC Santa Barbara (27-7), the Big West conference co-champion, will play No. 3 Baylor in a South Region showdown Friday in Denver.
The second-ranked Bruins (29-5) lost to Arizona in the Pac-12 tournament championship game for the second straight year Saturday, stifling their chances of landing a No. 1 seed. USC (22-10) fell to Arizona State in the quarterfinals.
Alabama, Houston, Kansas and Purdue are the top seeds.
The UCLA-North Carolina Asheville game is scheduled Thursday at 7:05 p.m. PDT (truTV). USC-Michigan State is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. PDT on Friday (CBS) and UC Santa Barbara-Baylor is set for 10:30 a.m. PDT Friday (TNT).
Plaschke: UCLA’s toughness and resolve will be tested on ugly road to Final Four
March Madness: UCLA’s seniors ready for their last chance to dance
USC earns No. 10 seed and first-round matchup with No. 7 Michigan State in East region
Men’s tournament schedule
All times Pacific
Tuesday
(First Four in Dayton, Ohio.)
No. 16 SE Missouri State vs. No. 16 Texas A&M CC, 3:30 p.m., truTV
No. 11 Pitt vs. No. 11 Mississippi St., 6 p.m., truTV
Wednesday (First Four in Dayton, Ohio.)
No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 16 Texas Southern, 3:30 p.m., truTV
No. 11 Nevada vs. No. 11 Arizona State, 6 p.m., truTV
Thursday (Round of 64)
South Regional
No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 West Virginia, 9 a.m., CBS
No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Furman, 9:30 a.m., truTV
No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Utah St., 10:20 a.m., TNT
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 16 SE Missouri St./Texas A&M CC, 11:30 a.m., CBS
No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 Charleston, noon, truTV
No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Princeton, 12:50 p.m., TNT
West Regional
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Howard, 10:50 a.m., TBS
No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Illinois, 1:20 p.m., TBS
No. 7 Northwestern vs. No. 10 Boise St., 4:25 p.m., truTV
No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 15 UNC Asheville, 6:55 p.m., truTV
Midwest Regional
No. 8 Iowa vs. No. 9 Auburn, 3:45 p.m., TNT
No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Colgate, 4:15 p.m., TBS
No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Northern Kentucky, 6:15 p.m., TNT
No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Penn State, 6:45 p.m., TBS
East Regional
No. 5 Duke vs. No. 12 Oral Roberts, 4 p.m., CBS
No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Louisiana, 6:30 p.m., CBS
Friday (Round of 64)
East Regional
No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 USC, 9 a.m., CBS
No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Vermont, 11:30 a.m., CBS
No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 6 Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson, 3:45 p.m., TNT
No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Providence, 4 p.m., CBS
No. 8 Memphis vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 8 Memphis, 6:15 p.m., TNT
No. 3 Kansas St. vs. No. 14 Montana St., 6:30 p.m., CBS
Midwest Regional
No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 14 Kennesaw St., 9:30 a.m., truTV
No. 6 Iowa State vs. No. 11 Mississippi State/Pitt, noon, truTV
No. 5 Miami vs. No. 12 Drake, 4:15 p.m , TBS
No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 13 Kent State, 6:45 p.m., TBS
South Regional
No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 UC Santa Barbara, 10:20 a.m., TNT
No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 N.C. State, 12:50 p.m., TNT
West Regional
No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 12 VCU, 10:50 a.m., TBS
No. 4 UConn vs. No. 13 Iona, 1:20 p.m., TBS
No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 Grand Canyon, 4:25 p.m., truTV
No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Arizona St./Nevada, 6:55 p.m., truTV
Women’s tournament
The UCLA women’s basketball team will look to continue its promising season when the fourth-seeded Bruins play No. 13 Sacramento State in the first round of the Greenville 1 Regional of the NCAA tournament Saturday.
After its stunning win over Stanford, the 17th-ranked Bruins fell to Washington State in the Pac-12 tournament final March 5, dashing its hopes of an automatic bid. UCLA (25-9) returns to the 68-team tournament after failing to make it last season.
For the first time since 2014, USC (21-9) will also be playing in the NCAA tournament. The eighth-seeded Trojans will face No. 9 South Dakota State in Seattle on Friday in USC’s first March Madness foray under coach Lindsay Gottlieb. Like UCLA, USC upset Stanford earlier this season, but lost to Oregon State in the Pac-12 tournament.
USC women are back in NCAA tournament; UCLA to host two rounds
Schedule
Times, TV TBA
First round
Friday and Saturday
Regional (Greenville 1)
First round
No. 1 South Carolina (32-0) vs. No. 16 Norfolk State (26-6)
No. 8 South Florida (26-6) vs. No. 9 Marquette (21-10)
No. 5 Oklahoma (25-6) vs. No. 12 Portland (23-8)
No. 4 UCLA (25-9) vs. No. 13 Sacramento State (25-7)
No. 6 Creighton (22-8) vs. No. 11 Illinois (22-9)/Mississippi State (20-10)
No. 3 Notre Dame (25-5) vs. No. 14 Southern Utah (23-9)
No. 7 Arizona (21-9) vs. No. 10 West Virginia (19-11)
No. 2 Maryland (25-6) vs. No. 15 Holy Cross (24-8)
Regional (Greenville 2)
No. 1 Indiana (27-3) vs. No. 16 Tennessee Tech (22-9)/Monmouth (18-15)
No. 8 Oklahoma State (21-11) vs. No. 9 Miami (19-12)
No. 5 Washington State (23-10) vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast (32-3)
No. 4 Villanova (28-6) vs. No. 13 Cleveland State (30-4)
No. 6 Michigan (22-9) vs. No. 11 UNLV (31-2)
No. 3 LSU (28-2) vs. No. 14 Hawaii (18-14)
No. 7 NC State (20-11) vs. No. 10 Princeton (23-5)
No. 2 Utah (25-4) vs. No. 15 Gardner-Webb (29-4)
Regional (Seattle 1)
No. 1 Virginia Tech vs. No. 16 Chattanooga
No. 8 USC vs. No. 9 South Dakota State
No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 12 Toledo
No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Saint Louis
No. 6 North Carolina vs. No. 11 Purdue/St. John’s
No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 14 James Madison
No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 10 Alabama
No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Vermont
Regional (Seattle 2)
No. 1 Stanford (28-5) vs. No. 16 Southern (18-14)/Sacred Heart (18-13)
No. 8 Ole Miss (23-8) vs. No. 9 Gonzaga (28-4)
No. 5 Louisville (23-11) vs. No. 12 Drake (22-9)
No. 4 Texas (25-9) vs. No. 13 East Carolina (23-9)
No. 6 Colorado (23-8) vs. No. 11 Middle Tennessee (28-4)
No. 3 Duke (25-6) vs. No. 14 Iona (26-6)
No. 7 Florida State (23-9) vs. No. 10 Georgia (21-11)
No. 2 Iowa (26-6) vs. No. 15 SE Louisiana (21-9)
LAKERS
From Dan Woike: The Lakers hadn’t been in this position since Oct. 20, the last time their basketball team was one win away from evening their record at .500.
That was the second game of the regular season.
A lot has changed since then.
In that loss to the Clippers, Russell Westbrook missed all 11 of his shots, Patrick Beverley made only one in seven tries and four of the five reserves who logged minutes are no longer on the roster.
Yet after the Lakers turned over their roster and with the energy within the locker room flipped completely around one thing hasn’t changed.
The Lakers still aren’t at .500.
After winning three consecutive games, the Lakers missed out on a chance Sunday to move into a tie for seventh place in the West, losing to the New York Knicks 112-108.
D’Angelo Russell, whose huge fourth quarter closed out the Toronto Raptors on Friday, stayed hot Sunday making 13 of 19 shots for a season-high 33 points, but he was outdueled by former teammate Julius Randle.
NBA PLAYOFF STANDINGS
Western Conference
First six qualify for playoffs. Nos. 7-10 compete in play-in tournament to determine final two spots.
1. Denver Nuggets, 46-22, —
2. Sacramento Kings, 40-26, 5 GB
3. Memphis Grizzlies, 40-26, 5 GB
4. Phoenix Suns, 37-30, 8.5 GB
5. Clippers, 36-33, 10.5 GB
6. Golden State Warriors, 35-33, 11 GB
7. Minnesota Timberwolves, 34-34, 12 GB
8. Dallas Mavericks, 34-34, 12 GB
9. Utah Jazz, 33-35, 13 GB
10. Oklahoma City Thunder, 33-35, 13 GB
11. Lakers, 33-35, 13 GB
12. New Orleans Pelicans, 33-35, 13 GB
13. Portland Trail Blazers, 31-37, 15 GB
14. e-San Antonio Spurs, 17-50, 29.5 GB
15. e-Houston Rockets, 15-52, 30.5 GB
e-eliminated from playoff contention
RAMS
From Gary Klein: The Rams’ decision to trade star cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday marked the end of an era.
Not a long one. Just 3½ years.
But the 2019 midseason trade that brought Ramsey to Los Angeles from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for two first-round picks kick-started the building of the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI championship team and their all-in mentality.
Now, with the Rams coming off a disastrous 2022 season, and with the bills for their boom-or-bust philosophy coming due, Ramsey becomes the latest high-priced veteran to move on as the Rams work to get under the NFL’s $224.8-million salary cap. The Rams released Bobby Wagner three weeks ago and edge rusher Leonard Floyd last week. And wide receiver Allen Robinson could be next.
Rams roster check: A look at each position group ahead of free agency
Chargers roster checkup: Which positions need a free-agency revitalization?
LAFC
From Kevin Baxter: LAFC has a crowded schedule this season, one that could see it play as many as 60 games in about 41 weeks. As a result, the team’s depth will be tested.
Sunday that depth got an early pop quiz and the team passed it easily, with two goals and an assist from Denis Bouanga lifting it to a 4-0 win over the New England Revolution at BMO Stadium.
The game was LAFC’s third in eight days, so coach Steve Cherundolo, whose team will play again Wednesday, rotated his lineup, holding out four regulars. One regular who did start was Bouanga and he gave LAFC a quick lead, scoring on a penalty kick in the 14th minute. It was his fourth goal in 57 minutes of playing time dating to the second half of last week’s CONCACAF Champions League win in Costa Rica.
DUCKS
Tommy Novak had two goals, including the game-winner at 1:12 of overtime, and the Nashville Predators beat the Ducks 5-4 on Sunday night.
Mason McTavish had two goals for Anaheim, which rallied from a pair of two-goal deficits but was unable to get the win. Frank Vatrano and Troy Terry also scored while Cam Fowler had three assists. John Gibson finished with 31 saves.
THIS DATE IN SPORTS
1894 — J.L. Johnstone of England invents the starting gate for horse racing.
1920 — NYU wins the national amateur basketball championship in Atlanta. The Violets beat Rutgers 49-24 in the final of the AAU tournament.
1961 — Floyd Patterson knocks out Ingemar Johansson in the sixth round to retain the world heavyweight title in Miami Beach.
1982 — Elaine Zayak of the United States wins the world figure skating championship.
1983 — Randy Smith’s consecutive game streak ends at 906 games, the longest in NBA history. Smith played for Buffalo, San Diego (twice), Cleveland and New York during the streak.
1997 — The America’s Cup, the oldest trophy in international sports and yachting’s most coveted prize, is all but destroyed by a Maori protester who struck it repeatedly with a sledgehammer in Auckland, New Zealand.
1998 — Bryce Drew hits a leaning 3-pointer as time expires to give Valparaiso a shocking 70-69 upset of Mississippi in the first round of the NCAA Midwest Regional.
2001 — Philadelphia’s Mark Recchi picks up his 1,000th career point during 5-2 win over St. Louis. He’s the 60th player in NHL history to reach the mark.
2007 — Lance Mackey wins the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, becoming the first musher to win major long-distance North American sled dog races back-to-back. On Feb. 20, Mackey won his third consecutive Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race, a 1,000 mile race between Fairbanks and Whitehorse, Yukon.
2007 — Dallas’ Mike Modano becomes the 39th player in NHL history and second born in the United States to reach 500 goals, scoring with 10:24 left in the third period of a 3-2 victory over Philadelphia.
2008 — Bode Miller clinches the men’s overall World Cup ski title. Miller earns his second title in four years with a 12th-place finish in the super-G combined, along with Didier Cuche’s announcement that he would not enter the season-ending slalom in Bormio, Italy.
2011 — The NCAA men’s basketball selection committee releases its 68-team draw, which included a record 11 teams from the Big East, the deepest conference in the nation. The tournament adds three more at-large teams that will open the tournament in what the NCAA is calling the “First Four.”
2012 — BYU pulls off the biggest comeback in NCAA tournament history on a wild opening night. Noah Hartsock scores 16 of his 23 points in the second half and the Cougars rally from 25 points down to beat Iona 78-72 in the first round. It marks the biggest comeback in an NCAA tournament game. Previously, the largest deficit overcome was 22 points in 2001 when Duke fought back to beat Maryland 95-84 in the national semifinals. It’s the second incredible turnaround of the night in Dayton. With President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron watching, Western Kentucky comes back from a 16-point deficit in the final 5 minutes to beat Mississippi Valley State 59-58.
2018 — Russell Westbrook picks up the 100th triple-double of his career and the Oklahoma City Thunder uses a 16-0 run late in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Atlanta Hawks for a 119-107 victory. Westbrook scores 32 points, dishes out 12 assists and grabs 12 rebounds to become the third-fastest player to reach the milestone.
—Compiled by the Associated Press
And finally
A look at the career of Mike Modano. Watch and listen here.
