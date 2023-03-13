The Sports Report: Here’s your first-round NCAA men’s tournament schedule

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

Newsletter Go beyond the scoreboard Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

UCLA secured a No. 2 seed in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament Sunday and will play 15th-seeded North Carolina Asheville in the first round of the West Regional on Thursday in Sacramento, as the Bruins continue their quest to win their first national championship since 1995.

USC made the tournament as a No. 10 seed and will play No. 7 Michigan State in the first round of the East Regional in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday.

Fourteenth-seeded UC Santa Barbara (27-7), the Big West conference co-champion, will play No. 3 Baylor in a South Region showdown Friday in Denver.

Advertisement

The second-ranked Bruins (29-5) lost to Arizona in the Pac-12 tournament championship game for the second straight year Saturday, stifling their chances of landing a No. 1 seed. USC (22-10) fell to Arizona State in the quarterfinals.

Alabama, Houston, Kansas and Purdue are the top seeds.

The UCLA-North Carolina Asheville game is scheduled Thursday at 7:05 p.m. PDT (truTV). USC-Michigan State is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. PDT on Friday (CBS) and UC Santa Barbara-Baylor is set for 10:30 a.m. PDT Friday (TNT).

Plaschke: UCLA’s toughness and resolve will be tested on ugly road to Final Four

March Madness: UCLA’s seniors ready for their last chance to dance

USC earns No. 10 seed and first-round matchup with No. 7 Michigan State in East region

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

Men’s tournament schedule

All times Pacific

Tuesday

(First Four in Dayton, Ohio.)

No. 16 SE Missouri State vs. No. 16 Texas A&M CC, 3:30 p.m., truTV

No. 11 Pitt vs. No. 11 Mississippi St., 6 p.m., truTV

Wednesday (First Four in Dayton, Ohio.)

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 16 Texas Southern, 3:30 p.m., truTV

No. 11 Nevada vs. No. 11 Arizona State, 6 p.m., truTV

Thursday (Round of 64)

South Regional

No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 West Virginia, 9 a.m., CBS

No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Furman, 9:30 a.m., truTV

No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Utah St., 10:20 a.m., TNT

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 16 SE Missouri St./Texas A&M CC, 11:30 a.m., CBS

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 Charleston, noon, truTV

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Princeton, 12:50 p.m., TNT

West Regional

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Howard, 10:50 a.m., TBS

No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Illinois, 1:20 p.m., TBS

No. 7 Northwestern vs. No. 10 Boise St., 4:25 p.m., truTV

No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 15 UNC Asheville, 6:55 p.m., truTV

Midwest Regional

No. 8 Iowa vs. No. 9 Auburn, 3:45 p.m., TNT

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Colgate, 4:15 p.m., TBS

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Northern Kentucky, 6:15 p.m., TNT

No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Penn State, 6:45 p.m., TBS

East Regional

No. 5 Duke vs. No. 12 Oral Roberts, 4 p.m., CBS

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Louisiana, 6:30 p.m., CBS

Friday (Round of 64)

East Regional

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 USC, 9 a.m., CBS

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Vermont, 11:30 a.m., CBS

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 6 Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson, 3:45 p.m., TNT

No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Providence, 4 p.m., CBS

No. 8 Memphis vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 8 Memphis, 6:15 p.m., TNT

No. 3 Kansas St. vs. No. 14 Montana St., 6:30 p.m., CBS

Midwest Regional

No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 14 Kennesaw St., 9:30 a.m., truTV

No. 6 Iowa State vs. No. 11 Mississippi State/Pitt, noon, truTV

No. 5 Miami vs. No. 12 Drake, 4:15 p.m , TBS

No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 13 Kent State, 6:45 p.m., TBS

South Regional

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 UC Santa Barbara, 10:20 a.m., TNT

No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 N.C. State, 12:50 p.m., TNT

West Regional

No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 12 VCU, 10:50 a.m., TBS

No. 4 UConn vs. No. 13 Iona, 1:20 p.m., TBS

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 Grand Canyon, 4:25 p.m., truTV

No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Arizona St./Nevada, 6:55 p.m., truTV

Women’s tournament

The UCLA women’s basketball team will look to continue its promising season when the fourth-seeded Bruins play No. 13 Sacramento State in the first round of the Greenville 1 Regional of the NCAA tournament Saturday.

After its stunning win over Stanford, the 17th-ranked Bruins fell to Washington State in the Pac-12 tournament final March 5, dashing its hopes of an automatic bid. UCLA (25-9) returns to the 68-team tournament after failing to make it last season.

For the first time since 2014, USC (21-9) will also be playing in the NCAA tournament. The eighth-seeded Trojans will face No. 9 South Dakota State in Seattle on Friday in USC’s first March Madness foray under coach Lindsay Gottlieb. Like UCLA, USC upset Stanford earlier this season, but lost to Oregon State in the Pac-12 tournament.

USC women are back in NCAA tournament; UCLA to host two rounds

Schedule

Times, TV TBA

First round

Friday and Saturday

Regional (Greenville 1)

First round

No. 1 South Carolina (32-0) vs. No. 16 Norfolk State (26-6)

No. 8 South Florida (26-6) vs. No. 9 Marquette (21-10)

No. 5 Oklahoma (25-6) vs. No. 12 Portland (23-8)

No. 4 UCLA (25-9) vs. No. 13 Sacramento State (25-7)

No. 6 Creighton (22-8) vs. No. 11 Illinois (22-9)/Mississippi State (20-10)

No. 3 Notre Dame (25-5) vs. No. 14 Southern Utah (23-9)

No. 7 Arizona (21-9) vs. No. 10 West Virginia (19-11)

No. 2 Maryland (25-6) vs. No. 15 Holy Cross (24-8)

Regional (Greenville 2)

No. 1 Indiana (27-3) vs. No. 16 Tennessee Tech (22-9)/Monmouth (18-15)

No. 8 Oklahoma State (21-11) vs. No. 9 Miami (19-12)

No. 5 Washington State (23-10) vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast (32-3)

No. 4 Villanova (28-6) vs. No. 13 Cleveland State (30-4)

No. 6 Michigan (22-9) vs. No. 11 UNLV (31-2)

No. 3 LSU (28-2) vs. No. 14 Hawaii (18-14)

No. 7 NC State (20-11) vs. No. 10 Princeton (23-5)

No. 2 Utah (25-4) vs. No. 15 Gardner-Webb (29-4)

Regional (Seattle 1)

No. 1 Virginia Tech vs. No. 16 Chattanooga

No. 8 USC vs. No. 9 South Dakota State

No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 12 Toledo

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Saint Louis

No. 6 North Carolina vs. No. 11 Purdue/St. John’s

No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 14 James Madison

No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 10 Alabama

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Vermont

Regional (Seattle 2)

No. 1 Stanford (28-5) vs. No. 16 Southern (18-14)/Sacred Heart (18-13)

No. 8 Ole Miss (23-8) vs. No. 9 Gonzaga (28-4)

No. 5 Louisville (23-11) vs. No. 12 Drake (22-9)

No. 4 Texas (25-9) vs. No. 13 East Carolina (23-9)

No. 6 Colorado (23-8) vs. No. 11 Middle Tennessee (28-4)

No. 3 Duke (25-6) vs. No. 14 Iona (26-6)

No. 7 Florida State (23-9) vs. No. 10 Georgia (21-11)

No. 2 Iowa (26-6) vs. No. 15 SE Louisiana (21-9)

LAKERS

From Dan Woike: The Lakers hadn’t been in this position since Oct. 20, the last time their basketball team was one win away from evening their record at .500.

That was the second game of the regular season.

A lot has changed since then.

In that loss to the Clippers, Russell Westbrook missed all 11 of his shots, Patrick Beverley made only one in seven tries and four of the five reserves who logged minutes are no longer on the roster.

Yet after the Lakers turned over their roster and with the energy within the locker room flipped completely around one thing hasn’t changed.

The Lakers still aren’t at .500.

After winning three consecutive games, the Lakers missed out on a chance Sunday to move into a tie for seventh place in the West, losing to the New York Knicks 112-108.

D’Angelo Russell, whose huge fourth quarter closed out the Toronto Raptors on Friday, stayed hot Sunday making 13 of 19 shots for a season-high 33 points, but he was outdueled by former teammate Julius Randle.

NBA PLAYOFF STANDINGS

Western Conference

First six qualify for playoffs. Nos. 7-10 compete in play-in tournament to determine final two spots.

1. Denver Nuggets, 46-22, —

2. Sacramento Kings, 40-26, 5 GB

3. Memphis Grizzlies, 40-26, 5 GB

4. Phoenix Suns, 37-30, 8.5 GB

5. Clippers, 36-33, 10.5 GB

6. Golden State Warriors, 35-33, 11 GB

7. Minnesota Timberwolves, 34-34, 12 GB

8. Dallas Mavericks, 34-34, 12 GB

9. Utah Jazz, 33-35, 13 GB

10. Oklahoma City Thunder, 33-35, 13 GB

11. Lakers, 33-35, 13 GB

12. New Orleans Pelicans, 33-35, 13 GB

13. Portland Trail Blazers, 31-37, 15 GB

14. e-San Antonio Spurs, 17-50, 29.5 GB

15. e-Houston Rockets, 15-52, 30.5 GB

e-eliminated from playoff contention

RAMS

From Gary Klein: The Rams’ decision to trade star cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday marked the end of an era.

Not a long one. Just 3½ years.

But the 2019 midseason trade that brought Ramsey to Los Angeles from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for two first-round picks kick-started the building of the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI championship team and their all-in mentality.

Now, with the Rams coming off a disastrous 2022 season, and with the bills for their boom-or-bust philosophy coming due, Ramsey becomes the latest high-priced veteran to move on as the Rams work to get under the NFL’s $224.8-million salary cap. The Rams released Bobby Wagner three weeks ago and edge rusher Leonard Floyd last week. And wide receiver Allen Robinson could be next.

Continue reading here

Rams roster check: A look at each position group ahead of free agency

Chargers roster checkup: Which positions need a free-agency revitalization?

LAFC

From Kevin Baxter: LAFC has a crowded schedule this season, one that could see it play as many as 60 games in about 41 weeks. As a result, the team’s depth will be tested.

Sunday that depth got an early pop quiz and the team passed it easily, with two goals and an assist from Denis Bouanga lifting it to a 4-0 win over the New England Revolution at BMO Stadium.

The game was LAFC’s third in eight days, so coach Steve Cherundolo, whose team will play again Wednesday, rotated his lineup, holding out four regulars. One regular who did start was Bouanga and he gave LAFC a quick lead, scoring on a penalty kick in the 14th minute. It was his fourth goal in 57 minutes of playing time dating to the second half of last week’s CONCACAF Champions League win in Costa Rica.

Continue reading here

DUCKS

Tommy Novak had two goals, including the game-winner at 1:12 of overtime, and the Nashville Predators beat the Ducks 5-4 on Sunday night.

Mason McTavish had two goals for Anaheim, which rallied from a pair of two-goal deficits but was unable to get the win. Frank Vatrano and Troy Terry also scored while Cam Fowler had three assists. John Gibson finished with 31 saves.

1894 — J.L. Johnstone of England invents the starting gate for horse racing.

1920 — NYU wins the national amateur basketball championship in Atlanta. The Violets beat Rutgers 49-24 in the final of the AAU tournament.

1961 — Floyd Patterson knocks out Ingemar Johansson in the sixth round to retain the world heavyweight title in Miami Beach.

1982 — Elaine Zayak of the United States wins the world figure skating championship.

1983 — Randy Smith’s consecutive game streak ends at 906 games, the longest in NBA history. Smith played for Buffalo, San Diego (twice), Cleveland and New York during the streak.

1997 — The America’s Cup, the oldest trophy in international sports and yachting’s most coveted prize, is all but destroyed by a Maori protester who struck it repeatedly with a sledgehammer in Auckland, New Zealand.

1998 — Bryce Drew hits a leaning 3-pointer as time expires to give Valparaiso a shocking 70-69 upset of Mississippi in the first round of the NCAA Midwest Regional.

2001 — Philadelphia’s Mark Recchi picks up his 1,000th career point during 5-2 win over St. Louis. He’s the 60th player in NHL history to reach the mark.

2007 — Lance Mackey wins the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, becoming the first musher to win major long-distance North American sled dog races back-to-back. On Feb. 20, Mackey won his third consecutive Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race, a 1,000 mile race between Fairbanks and Whitehorse, Yukon.

2007 — Dallas’ Mike Modano becomes the 39th player in NHL history and second born in the United States to reach 500 goals, scoring with 10:24 left in the third period of a 3-2 victory over Philadelphia.

2008 — Bode Miller clinches the men’s overall World Cup ski title. Miller earns his second title in four years with a 12th-place finish in the super-G combined, along with Didier Cuche’s announcement that he would not enter the season-ending slalom in Bormio, Italy.

2011 — The NCAA men’s basketball selection committee releases its 68-team draw, which included a record 11 teams from the Big East, the deepest conference in the nation. The tournament adds three more at-large teams that will open the tournament in what the NCAA is calling the “First Four.”

2012 — BYU pulls off the biggest comeback in NCAA tournament history on a wild opening night. Noah Hartsock scores 16 of his 23 points in the second half and the Cougars rally from 25 points down to beat Iona 78-72 in the first round. It marks the biggest comeback in an NCAA tournament game. Previously, the largest deficit overcome was 22 points in 2001 when Duke fought back to beat Maryland 95-84 in the national semifinals. It’s the second incredible turnaround of the night in Dayton. With President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron watching, Western Kentucky comes back from a 16-point deficit in the final 5 minutes to beat Mississippi Valley State 59-58.

2018 — Russell Westbrook picks up the 100th triple-double of his career and the Oklahoma City Thunder uses a 16-0 run late in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Atlanta Hawks for a 119-107 victory. Westbrook scores 32 points, dishes out 12 assists and grabs 12 rebounds to become the third-fastest player to reach the milestone.

—Compiled by the Associated Press

And finally

A look at the career of Mike Modano. Watch and listen here.