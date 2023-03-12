Advertisement
Soccer

Denis Bouanga and LAFC showcase team’s depth in blowout win over New England

LAFC forward Denis Bouanga celebrates against the Philadelphia Union in the MLS Cup championship match.
LAFC forward Denis Bouanga, shown here celebrating against the Philadelphia Union in the MLS Cup championship match in November, scored two goals and had an assist in a 4-0 win over New England on Sunday night.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
By Kevin Baxter
Staff WriterFollow
Share

LAFC has a crowded schedule this season, one that could see it play as many as 60 games in about 41 weeks. As a result, the team’s depth will be tested.

Sunday that depth got an early pop quiz and the team passed it easily, with two goals and an assist from Denis Bouanga lifting it to a 4-0 win over the New England Revolution at BMO Stadium.

The game was LAFC’s third in eight days, so coach Steve Cherundolo, whose team will play again Wednesday, rotated his lineup, holding out four regulars. One regular who did start was Bouanga and he gave LAFC a quick lead, scoring on a penalty kick in the 14th minute. It was his fourth goal in 57 minutes of playing time dating to the second half of last week’s CONCACAF Champions League win in Costa Rica.

Advertisement
Alajuelense Sports League's (LDA) Alexander Lopez (L) goes for the ball against Los Angeles Futbol Club's (LAFC) Kellyn Acosta (R) during the Champions League match of the Concacaf 2023 at the Alejandro Morera Soto stadium in Alajuela, Costa Rica, March 9, 2023. (Photo by Randall CAMPOS / AFP) (Photo by RANDALL CAMPOS/AFP via Getty Images)

Soccer

Denis Bouanga’s hat trick leads LAFC over Alajuelense in CONCACAF Champions League game

Denis Bouanga’s second-half hat trick gave LAFC a 3-0 win over Alajuelense in a first-round CONCACAF Champions League game in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

The goal was set up when midfielder Timothy Tillman, making his first start for LAFC, went down under a challenge from New England’s Gustavo Bou at the edge of the 18-yard box, earning the foul.

Bouanga then doubled the lead in the 68th minute, running onto a through ball from José Cifuentes and beating Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic for his fifth goal in two games. Tillman and Stipe Biuk then closed out the scoring, with Tillman finding the back of the net in the 83rd minute and Biuk on the final touch in stoppage time. The goals were the first in MLS for both. Bouanga assisted on Biuk’s goal.

The goals were the first the Revolution (2-1) have given up this season while the shutout was the second in as many games for LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy. The victory also made Cherundolo the first MLS coach to beat New England in the Pacific time zone since the Galaxy did in May 2016.

A weary LAFC will have little time to enjoy Sunday’s victory since it returns to CONCACAF Champions League play Wednesday. It leads Alajuelense of Costa Rica 3-0 on aggregate after the first game of the two-leg, round-of-16 series.

Soccer
Kevin Baxter

Kevin Baxter writes about soccer and other things for the Los Angeles Times, where he has worked for 24 years. He has covered five World Cups, three Olympic Games, six World Series and a Super Bowl and has contributed to three Pulitzer Prize-winning series at The Times and Miami Herald. An essay he wrote in fifth grade was voted best in the class. He has a cool dog.

Advertisement