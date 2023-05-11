The Sports Report: Warriors storm back to win Game 5 from Lakers

Andrew Wiggins, right, reaches to poke the ball away from Anthony Davis during the first half.

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Dan Woike: Anthony Davis wasn’t even looking when Andrew Wiggins rose off the floor and stuffed home the missed Draymond Green layup.

Chase Center erupted as Davis looked for a goaltending whistle that never came, the star center meekly walking back to the bench while all the Warriors fans surrounding him celebrated.

For a team that’s defined this magical postseason run, it was best to just look away. These weren’t the Lakers that won four times against the brash Memphis Grizzlies. And these weren’t the Lakers that had pushed the defending champion Warriors to the brink of elimination before Game 5 on Wednesday.

These Lakers looked more slow than tired. More affected than effective.

And Golden State? They look resuscitated.

“That’s just how the playoffs go,” Darvin Ham said.

Behind an early blitz from three and a late attack in the paint, Warriors extended the second round with a 121-106 win, grabbing momentum as they try to author a 3-1 series comeback.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 25 points. Davis had 23 and nine rebounds.

Stephen Curry led Golden State with 27, hitting a huge three at the buzzer before half and extinguishing the Lakers’ comeback attempts in the fourth with seven-straight points for Golden State.

Continue reading here

LeBron James earns All-NBA third team honors

NBA PLAYOFFS

Results, schedule

All times Pacific

Conference semifinals

Western Conference

No. 6 Golden State vs. No. 7 Lakers

Game 1: Lakers 117, at Golden State 112

Game 2: at Golden State 127, Lakers 100

Game 3: at Lakers 127, Golden State 97

Game 4: at Lakers 104, Golden State 101

Game 5: at Golden State 121, Lakers 106

Friday at Lakers, 7 p.m., ESPN

*Sunday at Golden State, TBD

No. 1 Denver vs. No. 4 Phoenix

Game 1: at Denver 125, Phoenix 107

Game 2: at Denver 97, Phoenix 87

Game 3: at Phoenix 121, Denver 114

Game 4: at Phoenix 129, Denver 124

Game 5: at Denver 118, Phoenix 102

Tonight at Phoenix, 7 p.m., ESPN

*Sunday at Denver, TBD

Eastern Conference

No. 2 Boston vs. No. 3 Philadelphia

Game 1: Philadelphia 119, at Boston 115

Game 2: at Boston 121, Philadelphia 87

Game 3: Boston 114, at Philadelphia 102

Game 4: at Philadelphia 116, Boston 115 (OT)

Game 5: Philadelphia 115, at Boston 103

Today at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

*Sunday at Boston, TBD

No. 5 New York vs. No. 8 Miami

Game 1: Miami 108, at New York 101

Game 2: at New York 111, Miami 105

Game 3: at Miami 105, New York 86

Game 4: at Miami 109, New York 101

Game 5: at New York 112, Miami 103

Friday at Miami, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

*Monday at New York, 5 p.m., TNT

*-if necessary

NHL PLAYOFFS

Results, schedule

All times Pacific

Second round

Western Conference

Vegas [P1] vs. Edmonton [P2]

Game 1: at Vegas 6, Edmonton 4

Game 2: Edmonton 5, at Vegas 1

Game 3: Vegas 5, at Edmonton 1

Game 4: at Edmonton 4, Vegas 1

Friday at Vegas, 7 p.m., TNT

Sunday at Edmonton, TBD, TBD

*Tuesday at Vegas, TBD, TBD

Dallas [C2] vs. Seattle [WC1]

Game 1: Seattle 5, at Dallas 4 (OT)

Game 2: at Dallas 4, Seattle 2

Game 3: at Seattle 7, Dallas 2

Game 4: Dallas 6, at Seattle 3

Tonight at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Saturday at Seattle, 4 p.m., ESPN

*Monday at Dallas, TBD, ESPN

Eastern Conference

Carolina [M1] vs. New Jersey [M2]

Game 1: at Carolina 5, New Jersey 1

Game 2: at Carolina 6, New Jersey 1

Game 3: at New Jersey 8, Carolina 4

Game 4: Carolina 6, at New Jersey 1

Today at Carolina, 4 p.m., TNT

*Saturday at New Jersey, 1 p.m., ESPN

*Monday at Carolina, TBD, ESPN

Toronto [A2] vs. Florida [WC2]

Game 1: Florida 4, at Toronto 2

Game 2: Florida 3, at Toronto 2

Game 3: at Florida 3, Toronto 2 (OT)

Game 4: Toronto 2, at Florida 1

Friday at Toronto, 4 p.m., TNT

*Sunday at Florida, TBD, TBD

*Tuesday at Toronto, TBD, TNT

*-if necessary

DODGERS

From Mike DiGiovanna: The Dodgers bullpen picked up the rotation Tuesday night, covering the final eight innings of a win over the Milwaukee Brewers after starter Noah Syndergaard departed because of a deep cut on the index finger of his pitching hand.

Clayton Kershaw returned the favor Wednesday, giving an overworked relief corps a much-needed respite with a dominant, seven-inning start to lead the Dodgers to an 8-1 victory and a series win at American Family Field.

The three-time National League Cy Young Award winner gave up one run and five hits, struck out eight and walked none to improve to 6-2 with a 2.36 earned-run average in eight starts.

Continue reading here

Are the Dodgers staying at a haunted hotel? Mookie Betts won’t be there to find out

ANGELS

From Sarah Valenzuela: Anthony Rendon lightly ran around the bases on a sunny Wednesday afternoon at Angel Stadium. The star third baseman was in the process of scoring his 657th career run, driven in by Hunter Renfroe’s home run in the bottom of the second inning of the Angels’ 5-4 matinee loss to the Houston Astros.

Rendon’s run was significant, not for being a milestone, but because it came on a particularly special day of his career: He officially reached 10 years of service time. Rendon went two for four with the one run scored and contributed a single to the Angels’ ninth-inning rally but was left stranded even after a two-run home run by Shohei Ohtani pulled the Angels to within one.

Reaching 10 years of service time has an impact on players’ lives after their baseball career. It guarantees the maximum benefit of a players’ pension, if he decides to collect that amount at 62 years old, the players’ union said.

Continue reading here

RAMS

From Gary Klein: For the first time in his NFL career, Aaron Donald suffered a major injury that sidelined him for multiple games and required surgery. He recorded a career-low five sacks, and was not voted All-Pro, an honor he earned in each of the last seven seasons.

The Rams’ star defensive lineman was all smiles Wednesday, however, as he spoke to reporters for the first time since the Rams followed a Super Bowl title with a disastrous 5-12 season.

Donald, who turns 32 this month, said he did not ponder retirement.

“You never want to end your career the way it kind of was last year, so it never really crossed my mind,” he said during a post-workout news conference in Thousand Oaks. “I was just trying to do everything I can to get my myself healthy.”

Continue reading here

UCLA BASKETBALL

From Ben Bolch: Only minutes after losing to John Wooden’s UCLA Bruins in the 1975 Final Four, Denny Crum heard the same rumors as everybody else.

He was the likely successor to the coaching legend who had just announced that he would retire after facing Kentucky in the championship game two days later.

Even then, relatively early in his coaching career, Crum was a star. He had taken Louisville to two Final Fours by age 38. He was a relentless recruiter and unfailingly charismatic. He knew the Wooden Way as well as anyone, the San Fernando native having played for the coach and apprenticed under him for three more seasons.

To the surprise of many, Crum stayed at Louisville and the Bruins hired Gene Bartow. It was the first of several flirtations between Crum and UCLA that left many Bruins wondering what might have been given the long line of failed Wooden successors.

“Well, he would have won,” Gary Cunningham, a longtime friend of Crum’s who coached alongside him under Wooden, said by telephone Tuesday after Crum died at 86. “He would have done a good job.”

Continue reading here

1892 — Azra, ridden by Alonzo Cayton, wins the first three-horse field in the Kentucky Derby, nipping Huron by a nose.

1900 — James J. Jeffries KOs James J Corbett in 23 for heavyweight boxing title.

1918 — Exterminator, a 30-1 long shot ridden by Willie Knapp, loses the lead but regains it to win the Kentucky Derby by one length over Escoba.

1923 — Setting several Pacific Coast League records, Pete Schneider of Vernon hit five homers and a double to drive in 14 runs in a 35-11 romp over Salt Lake City.

1928 — British Open Men’s Golf, Royal St George’s GC: Walter Hagen wins 3rd of his 4 Open Championship titles, 2 strokes ahead of fellow American Gene Sarazen.

1959 — New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra’s errorless streak of 148 games ends.

1963 — Sandy Koufax throws his second career no-hitter.

1966 — European Cup Final, Heysel Stadium, Brussels: Fernando Serena scores the winner as Real Madrid beats Partizan Belgrade, 2-1; Madrid’s 6th title.

1968 — The Montreal Canadiens win the Stanley Cup, completing a four-game sweep over the St. Louis Blues with a 3-2 victory.

1972 — The Boston Bruins win the Stanley Cup in six games with a 3-0 victory over the New York Rangers.

1977 — Ted Turner manages an Atlanta Braves game.

1980 — Pete Rose, 39, steals second, third, & home in one inning for Phillies.

1983 — Aberdeen of Scotland win 23rd European Cup Winner’s Cup against Real Madrid of Spain 2-1 in Gothenburg.

1988 — KV Mechelen of Belgium win 28th European Cup Winner’s Cup against Ajax of Netherlands 1-0 in Strasbourg.

1992 — The Portland Trail Blazers win the highest-scoring playoff game in NBA history, 153-151 in double overtime against the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference semifinals.

1994 — The Phoenix Suns, down 104-84 with 10 minutes left, come back to force overtime and beat Houston 124-117 for a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinals. The Suns start the fourth quarter trailing by 18 and are down 20 with 10 minutes to go. Phoenix holds the Rockets to eight points in the quarter and Danny Ainge hits a three to tie the game at 1:08 and send the game into overtime.

2008 — PGA Players Championship, TPC at Sawgrass: Sergio García of Spain claims the biggest win of his career to date in a sudden-death playoff over American Paul Goydos.

2009 — Cleveland makes it an NBA-record eight straight wins by double digits with an 84-74 victory over Atlanta to advance to the Eastern Conference finals. The Cavaliers are the second team to sweep the first two rounds of the playoffs since the NBA expanded the first round to best-of-seven in 2003.

2013 — English FA Cup Final, Wembley Stadium, London (86,254): Wigan Athletic upsets Manchester City, 1-0; Ben Watson scores 90+1′ winner.

2016 — Max Scherzer strikes out 20 batters, matching the major league record for a nine-inning game as he pitches the Washington Nationals past the Detroit Tigers 3-2.

2014 — PGA Players Championship, TPC at Sawgrass: German Martin Kaymer leads after each round to win by 1 stroke ahead of Jim Furyk; first 8-figure purse in golf with winner’s share $1.8 million.

2018 — Top-ranked Rafael Nadal loses to Dominic Thiem 7-5, 6-3 in the Madrid Open quarterfinals, breaking the defending champion’s run of 21 straight wins on clay courts. Nadal hadn’t lost a single set on clay since falling to Thiem a year ago in the Italian Open quarterfinals. Nadal had come to this event fresh off winning his 11th titles at both Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

—Compiled by the Associated Press

And finally...

Max Scherzer strikes out 20. Watch and listen here.