The Sports Report: Can the Lakers beat Denver? Here’s what some experts say

From Andrew Greif: It’s the Hollywood script with the third-act twist nobody saw coming.

For the first time since 2014, the Golden State Warriors reached the postseason but not the NBA Finals. And it was the Lakers, of all teams — the same Lakers who started this season 2-10 — who dethroned the Warriors’ streak of 19 consecutive playoff series victories against Western Conference opponents.

The Lakers’ series-clinching win in Game 6 last Friday sets up a Western Conference finals against top-seeded Denver, a rematch of 2020, that begins Tuesday in Denver.

Though the rosters, and even the coaching staffs in the case of the Lakers, have almost entirely flipped since their last postseason meeting, league insiders interviewed by The Los Angeles Times agree that the series will again hinge on the starring duos who have remained: The Lakers’ LeBron James and Anthony Davis and Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Two scouts, a front-office executive involved in scouting, and a coach were granted anonymity in exchange for their candor in scouting the conference finals.

Lakers discuss challenge ahead with Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets

Elliott: Anthony Davis claps back at critics and helps the Lakers knock out the Warriors

Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media

LAKERS POLL

NBA PLAYOFFS

NHL PLAYOFFS

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: All that hype about the Padres coming into this season?

The Dodgers made it look like a bunch of hot air over the last 10 days.

After eking out a series win in San Diego last weekend, the Dodgers emphatically swept their National League West rivals this weekend in Los Angeles, earning their fifth straight win over the Padres, and fifth consecutive victory overall, with a 4-0 shutout Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

Rather than run away with the division crown, as many pundits predicted entering the season, the Padres are seven games back of the Dodgers in the NL West standings.

Instead of capitalizing upon their postseason success in October — when they seemed to tip the scales of the rivalry with their upset of the 111-win Dodgers in a National League Division Series — the Padres have quickly backtracked to third place with a star-studded roster that continues to underwhelm.

Continue reading here

Mookie Betts is playing at his peak. Will he sustain it through October?

ANGELS

Just call Josh Naylor the eighth wonder.

Three swings over three days — all in the eighth inning — turned Naylor into a late-game star baseball hasn’t seen in over 60 years.

Naylor connected for a three-run homer in the eighth again Sunday — his third go-ahead homer in that same inning in the series — and the Cleveland Guardians held on for a 4-3 win over the Angels on Sunday.

After Angels manager Phil Nevin had José Ramírez intentionally walked before him, Naylor drove a 2-and-0 pitch from reliever Carlos Estévez with two outs over the wall in right to break a 1-1 tie.

GALAXY

From Kevin Baxter: Have the Galaxy turned things around or have they simply made a U-turn into oncoming traffic?

Do two wins in five days — more victories than the Galaxy have had in the previous six months — constitute a course correction or simply a brief detour in the team’s journey to the bottom of the MLS standings?

It could be weeks before we have the answers to those questions. In the meantime, the Galaxy will celebrate Sunday’s 2-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes at a mostly empty Dignity Health Sports Park as a harbinger of hope, one that, astonishingly, moves the team to within three points of a Western Conference playoff berth.

Continue reading here

And finally...

Len Barker pitches a perfect game. Watch and listen here.