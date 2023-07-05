The Sports Report: Angels put Mike Trout on IL, lose Shohei Ohtani to blister

Mike Trout walks next to manager Phil Nevin as he leaves the game Monday.

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Sarah Valenzuela: Star outfielder Mike Trout was put on the injured list ahead of Tuesday’s 8-5 loss to the San Diego Padres because of a left hamate fracture, complicating the Angels’ push to reach the playoffs.

The team recalled outfielder Jo Adell in a corresponding move.

Trout hurt his wrist during the eighth inning of Monday night’s 10-3 loss at San Diego while fouling off a pitch. After his bat made contact with the ball, he grimaced, lightly shook his hand and left the batter’s box. He was pulled from the game and replaced by Mickey Moniak.

The Angels did not give an exact timeline for his recovery, with manager Phil Nevin saying “you never really know. All the time you hear bone, it’s whatever six, eight [weeks] or I don’t know how it goes… I’ve seen guys come back quicker than that and I’ve seen it be a little longer than that.

“Thankfully it’s the bone. It’s not a ligament or anything like that,” Nevin added. “Mike will be back with us at some point this year. I know he’s hungry. I also know this is hurting him and it’s tough to see.”

Meanwhile, in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday, Shohei Ohtani gave up back to back home runs to Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth, after which a trainer came out to check on Ohtani, inspecting his finger. He was removed from the game as a pitcher with a right middle finger blister and Adell pinch-hit for Ohtani his next at-bat in the top of the ninth.

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: The Dodgers already appeared to be in need of starting pitching at the trade deadline.

Now, it might be more of a necessity.

Before a 9-7 loss against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, the team announced that right-hander Dustin May will undergo season-ending elbow surgery this month, dealing an already banged-up rotation its biggest blow yet exactly four weeks from next month’s deadline.

May’s procedure, which will take place July 18 and be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, will repair a grade 1 sprain to his flexor tendon, as well as a grade 2 sprain to his ulnar collateral ligament, according to a person with knowledge of the situation unauthorized to speak publicly.

DODGERS POLL

Will the Dodgers make the postseason this year? Click here to vote.

SOCCER

From Kevin Baxter: The Galaxy returned to their first home Tuesday, only to find out they don’t own the property anymore.

When the MLS schedule-makers gave the Galaxy a second home date with crosstown rival LAFC this season, the team decided to hold that game at the Rose Bowl, where they played during the league’s first six seasons. That paid off handsomely at the gate, with Tuesday’s match and the postgame fireworks show drawing a league-record crowd announced at 82,110.

That appeared to be an healthy undercount.

But giving up the cozy confines of Dignity Health Sports Park for a cavernous college football stadium left the Galaxy playing before a crowd that was evenly split between the two Southern California rivals, though they gave their supporters far more to cheer about, extending their unbeaten streak to six games with a 2-1 win.

Tyler Boyd and Riqui Puig each had a goal and assist for the Galaxy, with Puig setting Boyd midway through the first half and Boyd returning the favor midway through the second. Ilie Sánchez accounted for LAFC’s lone goal in the 57th minute. Carlos Vela appeared to tie the game in the 84th minute, but the goal was negated by an offside call.

The result dropped LAFC (9-6-5) to third in the 14-team Western Conference table while the Galaxy (4-9-7) stayed remain one spot out of the cellar.

HORSE RACING

From John Cherwa: Imagine having your driver’s license suspended, serving that suspension, and then being told the suspension has been extended because you haven’t admitted that you committed those driving offenses you were charged with two years ago.

Imagine heading into court and being offered a plea deal that will greatly reduce your sentence but you have to admit you did the crime, which you believe you didn’t commit. Your heart tells you no way, but your head tells you the smart move is to not roll the dice.

Imagine a more serious crime that you may or may not have committed that has landed you in prison. You are up for parole but the parole board believes a person has to own up to the crime they allegedly committed to get released, even if they steadfastly believe they are innocent.

These scenarios are not perfectly analogous but are close to the situation trainer Bob Baffert finds himself in after Churchill Downs Inc. extended its two-year ban on the Hall of Fame horse trainer by another 1½ years until 2025.

Baffert has not shown enough contrition or accepted responsibility, Churchill Downs says. Baffert responds: “In the interest of the sport we all love, I have made no public comments on this unfortunate episode for an extended period of time, so the suggestion that I ‘continue to peddle a false narrative’ is patently false.”

1919 — Suzanne Lenglen beats reigning champion Dorothea Lambert Chambers 10-8, 4-6, 9-7, in the challenge round to win her first women’s singles title at Wimbledon.

1930 — Bill Tilden beats Wilmer Allison 6-3, 9-7, 6-4, to capture his third men’s singles title at Wimbledon.

1947 — Larry Doby becomes the first Black man to play in the American League. He strikes out as a pinch-hitter for the Cleveland Indians in a 6-5 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

1952 — Maureen Connolly wins her first of three straight women’s singles title at Wimbledon, defeating Louise Brough 6-4, 6-3.

1968 — The Philadelphia 76ers trade Wilt Chamberlain, basketball’s greatest offensive player, to the Lakers.

1968 — Australia’s Rod Laver wins the first open Wimbledon tennis championship, defeating countryman Tony Roche 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. Laver becomes the first player since Fred Perry (1934-36) to win the men’s title three straight times.

1975 — Arthur Ashe beats Jimmy Connors 6-1, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 to win the men’s singles title at Wimbledon. It’s the first all-American final since 1947. Connors, the defending champion, had not dropped a set in the previous six matches.

1980 — Bjorn Borg of Sweden wins his fifth men’s title at Wimbledon, defeating John McEnroe 1-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 8-6.

1987 — A’s first baseman Mark McGwire becomes first rookie to hit 30 HRs before the All-Star Game as Oakland beats Boston, 6-2.

1992 — Andre Agassi beats Goran Ivanisevic 6-7 (8-10), 6-4, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 in the Wimbledon men’s final to win his first Grand Slam title.

1993 — As’ outfielder Rickey Henderson leads off both games of Oakland’s doubleheader vs Cleveland with homers (first time since 1913).

1996 — Frankie Fredericks edges Michael Johnson to win the men’s 200 meters at the Bislett Games in Norway, snapping the American world champion’s winning streak of 21 races.

1997 — Martina Hingis, 16, becomes the youngest player to win Wimbledon since 1887. Hingis comes back for a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over Jana Novotna.

2003 — Serena Williams beats sister Venus 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 for her second straight Wimbledon title. It’s her fifth championship in the past six Grand Slams, each capped by a victory over Venus.

2008 — Venus Williams wins her fifth Wimbledon singles title, beating younger sister Serena Williams 7-5, 6-4 in the final. Defending champion Venus is 5-2 in Wimbledon finals, losing only to Serena in 2002 and ’03.

2009 — Roger Federer wins his record 15th Grand Slam title when he outlasts Andy Roddick for his sixth Wimbledon championship in a marathon match that went to 16-14 in the fifth set.

2014 — Petra Kvitova overwhelms Eugenie Bouchard 6-3, 6-0 in less than an hour to win Wimbledon for the second time.

2015 — The United States wins its third Women’s World Cup title and first since 1999 with a 5-2 victory over Japan behind a first-half hat trick by Carli Lloyd.

—Compiled by the Associated Press

And finally...

The W.S. wins the 2015 Women’s World Cup. Watch and listen here.