The Sports Report: Kawhi Leonard leads Clippers to ninth straight win

Kawhi Leonard shoots over Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr. in the first half.

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Andrew Greif: The Clippers are still the hottest team in the NBA.

Behind Kawhi Leonard’s 10-point fourth-quarter takeover, when he got anywhere he wanted to stave off a late charge by Dallas, the Clippers beat the Mavericks 120-111 on Wednesday to extend their winning streak to nine, tied for the longest in the NBA this season.

The Clippers are 17-10 and remain unbeaten in December.

Leonard scored 30 points, with 10 rebounds and five assists, and James Harden scored 17 points with 11 assists as the Clippers prevailed despite the absence of Paul George, who was ill.

Luka Doncic scored 28 points for Dallas but needed 25 shots,

Dallas played without guard Kyrie Irving and rookie big man Dereck Lively II and, for much of the first quarter, offense by Doncic, who made two of his first nine shots against waves of defenders. They included Russell Westbrook, who came off the bench and disrupted Doncic by denying him the ball, and later halting him from dribbling past the three-point arc with his physicality.

Against the Clippers, limiting Doncic is the exception to the rule of his 32-point career average against them, his second-highest average against any opponent. He scored 14 points in the second quarter, but it was the Clippers’ defensive breakdowns in other areas that led to being outscored 11-4 in the half’s final 3:11.

The Clippers held their lead until eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter, when a communication breakdown led to a corner three-pointer by Dallas and a 95-94 lead, the Mavericks’ first since midway through the first.

Leonard did not allow another meek finish when it mattered most.

Clippers box score

NBA scores

NBA standings

LAKERS

From Dan Woike: As the Chicago Bulls stretched and sliced through the Lakers defense , it felt like a player on the bench in street clothes was having the biggest impact.

It’s been impossible to ignore that the Bulls’ recent turnaround has happened with Zach LaVine on the bench because of a foot injury. It’s also impossible to ignore what LaVine could do for a team like, say the Lakers, who clunked and clanged their way to a 124-108 loss to LaVine’s (for now) Bulls.

But it’s only been speculation, the easy matching of a star player who shares representation with LeBron James and Anthony Davis to a team that traditionally has been on the lookout for big names.

LaVine’s contract, which has four years and approximately $176 million left, and concerns about his injury history, have cooled his market — along with one of the least-efficient seasons of his career.

But with him and the Lakers in the same building Wednesday, “what if” was a fair-enough question, especially with the team stuck in a post-Vegas hangover for the ages.

Lakers box score

KINGS

Joey Daccord matched his own Seattle franchise record with 42 saves — 21 in the first period — and survived a furious final three minutes to help the Kraken hold off the Kings 2-1 on Wednesday night.

The Kings pulled goalie Cam Talbot with 2:52 remaining but could not get the tying goal. That included a power play with 2:47 remaining after Seattle’s Will Borgen was called for high-sticking Kevin Fiala.

Daccord also made 42 saves against Carolina on Oct. 26. He’s the second NHL goalie this season to make at least 20 saves in the first period without giving up a goal. Ottawa’s Joonas Korpisalo stopped all 23 shots he faced in the opening 20 minutes Oct. 28 against Pittsburgh.

The Kings’ Blake Lizotte had his 100th career point with his third period-goal. Talbot stopped 28 shots.

Kings box score

————

Now that Hockey Hall of Famer Helene Elliott unveiled her choices for the 10 greatest Kings of all time, along with Jim Fox and Nick Nickson (click here for their picks), we’d like to hear from readers. Who do you consider the 10 greatest Kings of all time? Wayne Gretzky? Marcel Dionne? Anze Kopitar? Gary Shuchuk? Rank them in order from 1-10, or your ballot won’t count. Email them to me at houston.mitchell@latimes.com. Points will be awarded based on where you rank each player (12 points for first, nine for second, eight for third, etc.) Results will be announced Friday.

From Ben Bolch: UCLA used two quarterbacks during its first game, five quarterbacks in its third game and alternated all season among Ethan Garbers, Dante Moore, Collin Schlee and Chase Griffin because of injuries.

Along the way, the constant shuffling reaffirmed one belief for coach Chip Kelly.

“I don’t think you can have enough quarterbacks,” Kelly said.

The Bruins fortified their ranks at the position Wednesday by signing two quarterbacks as part of a 10-player high school recruiting class that 247Sports.com ranked No. 17 out of 18 teams in the Big Ten Conference. The Bruins finished ahead of only Northwestern after the Wildcats underwent a coaching change and lost one prospect to UCLA in cornerback Jamir Benjamin.

From Ryan Kartje: After a mad-dash few weeks spent selling his refurbished plans for USC from living room to living room, state to state, it was a mostly quiet signing day morning for Trojans coach Lincoln Riley. No five-stars had flipped dramatically. Nor were there any heartbreaking, hat-related fakeouts. Eighteen letters of intent rolled in early, all according to plan, forming the beginnings of a class that ranked a solid albeit unspectacular 18th in the nation by day’s end.

Among those signed — eventually 19 total on Wednesday — none wavered in their commitments to USC. For Riley, that fact was nearly as critical as the combined heft the Trojans had added along their offensive and defensive lines. In the age of name, image and likeness and the transfer portal, commitments had come to mean only so much. Twice in three days, as formerly high-profile five-stars fled from USC in droves, the coach made clear he preferred players who kept their commitments.

“So many of these guys never blinked,” Riley said. “You can’t stress the importance of that enough.”

It had to be disconcerting then, by mid-afternoon, as Riley watched Ryan Pellum, his four-star wideout commit, stand at a podium to announce he was backing out of his pledge to USC and flipping to Oregon, the school that so often has served as the proverbial thorn in Riley’s side. The Long Beach Millikan High gym sat, for a moment, in a stunned quiet. At the table next to Pellum, a teammate’s jaw literally dropped.

NFL

NFL roundtable: Rams have more than Saints’ chance; Who should Chargers hire?

GALAXY

From Kevin Baxter: The Galaxy will open their 2024 MLS season by hosting Lionel Messi and Inter Miami at Dignity Health Sports Park on Feb. 25, kicking off a 34-game regular-season schedule that will include a return to the Rose Bowl on July 4 to face cross-town rival LAFC.

This year’s Rose Bowl rivalry game drew an MLS-record crowd of 82,110 and Tom Braun, the Galaxy’s chief operating officer and president of business operations, said the team is hopeful the match, which is followed by a fireworks show, can become a regular fixture of the schedule going forward.

“I think everyone can agree the success we had last year with the Rose Bowl game, it’s worth doing it again,” he said. “It’s good for soccer. It was good for the Galaxy. I think it was good for LAFC.”

The 2024 Galaxy schedule

(all times Pacific)

Feb 25: vs. Inter Miami, 5:30 p.m.

March 2: at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.; March 10: at Nashville, noon; March 16: vs. St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.; March 23: at Sporting K.C., 1 p.m.; March 30: vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m.

April 6: at LAFC, 4:30 p.m.; April 13: at Vancouver, TBD; April 21: vs. San Jose, 4 p.m.; April 27: at Austin, 10:30 a.m.

May 5: at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.; May 11: vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m.; May 15: at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.; May 18: at Charlotte, 4:30 p.m.; May 25: vs. Houston. 7:30 p.m.; May 29: vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

June 1: at Chicago, 5:30 p.m.; June 15: vs. Sporting K.C., 7:30 p.m.; June 19: vs. New York City, 7:30 p.m.; June 22: at Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m.; June 29: vs. San Jose at Stanford Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

July 4: vs. LAFC at the Rose Bowl, 7:30 p.m.; July 7: vs. Minnesota United, 7:30 p.m.; July 13: at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.; July 17: vs. Colorado, 7:30 p.m.; July 20: vs. Portland, 7:30 p.m.

Aug 24: vs. Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1: at St. Louis, 11:30 a.m.; Sept. 14: vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 18: at Portland, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 21: vs. Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

Oct 2: at Colorado, 6:30 p.m.; Oct. 5: vs. Austin, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 19: at Houston, 6 p.m.

LAFC

From Kevin Baxter: LAFC will meet the cross-town rival Galaxy three times in 2024, including a renewal of last season’s July 4 game at the Rose Bowl, which drew an MLS-record 82,110 fans.

Coming off its second consecutive trip to the MLS Cup final, LAFC will open the 2024 season Feb. 24, hosting the Seattle Sounders. The team, which finished 2023 by losing to Columbus in the title game, will report to training camp in the middle of January.

Because the 29-team league is unbalanced, with 14 teams in the Western Conference and 15 in the Eastern Conference, each team in the West will play two conference opponents three times. For LAFC, those opponents are the Galaxy and San Jose, with the first match against the Earthquakes to be played May 4 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, home of the NFL’s 49ers.\

2024 LAFC schedule

(All times Pacific)

Feb. 24: vs. Seattle, 1:30 p.m.

March 2: at Real Salt Lake, 11 a.m.; 9: vs. Sporting K.C., 7:30 p.m.; 16: at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.; 23: vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.; 30: at Colorado, 1 p.m.

April 6: vs. Galaxy, 4:30 p.m.; 13: at Portland, 1:30 p.m.; 20: vs. N.Y. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.; 27: vs. Portland, 7:30 p.m.

May 4: vs. San Jose at Levi’s Stadium, 4:30 p.m.; 11: vs. Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.; 15: at St. Louis, 5:30 p.m.; 25: at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.; 29: vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

June: 1: vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m.; 15: at Orlando, 4:30 p.m.; 19: at Austin, 5:30 p.m.; 22: vs. San Jose, 7:30 p.m.; 29: vs. Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

July: 4: vs. Galaxy at the Rose Bowl, 7:30 p.m.; 7: at Houston, 5:30 p.m.; 13: vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.; 17: vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m.; 20: at Seattle, 7:30 p.m.

Aug, 24: at Vancouver, TBD; 31: vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14: at Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.; 18: vs. Austin, 7:30 p.m.; 21: at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.; 28: at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.

Oct: 2: vs. St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.; 6: at Sporting K.C., 5:30 p.m.; 19: vs. San Jose, 6 p.m.

