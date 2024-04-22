The Sports Report: Kawhi-less Clippers win Game 1

Dallas forward P.J. Washington pokes the ball from James Harden in the first half.

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Broderick Turner: The final word came down late Sunday morning.

The inflammation in Kawhi Leonard’s right knee kept him out of the Clippers’ playoff opener against the Dallas Mavericks.

And so Paul George, James Harden and the rest of Clippers coach Tyronn Lue’s group had to press forward without their best player.

Harden and George did their parts just enough, but the Clippers still crawled to the finish line, doing enough to build a 29-point third-quarter lead and escape with a 109-97 victory over the Mavericks.

George had 11 of his 22 in the fourth quarter and Harden had 20 of his 28 in the first half to help the Clippers take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven first-round series.

Luka Doncic led Dallas with 33 points and 13 assists while Kyrie Irving had 31 points.

The Clippers built a 27-point lead in the second quarter, their defense so smothering in the process that the 30 points they held the Mavericks to in the first half were the least amount they have allowed in any half in a postseason game.

Ivica Zubac was big for the Clippers in the first half, punishing the Mavericks for 12 of his playoff-career-high 20 points to go along with 15 rebounds.

Continue reading here

Hernández: Missing Kawhi Leonard almost cost Clippers in Game 1

Clippers box score

LAKERS

From Bill Plaschke: The reality hit like a D’Angelo Russell brick.

The truth echoed like a Rocky Mountain roar.

The reality swirled and stuck and froze like the snow outside Ball Arena on a night when the Lakers were forced to face the facts.

They’re simply not as good as the Denver Nuggets.

They’re not as tough. They’re not as deep. They’re not as skilled. They’re not as connected.

If they somehow overcome Saturday’s opening-game 114-103 defeat and unseat the defending NBA champions in this first-round playoff series, it will be the upset of the century.

“I truly believe it’s still going to be a hard-fought series,” claimed Lakers coach Darvin Ham. “Everybody is going to lose their mind over one game … give them their credit. They held serve at home. Tough home team.”

Nope. Not buying it. Mind is completely intact. Series might be eventually hard fought, but it certainly appears to be short-lived.

Continue reading here

Lakers takeaways: Why Anthony Davis and LeBron James weren’t good enough in Game 1

NBA PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

All times Pacific

FIRST ROUND

Western Conference

No. 1 Oklahoma City vs. No. 8 New Orleans

at Oklahoma City 94, New Orleans 92 (box score)

Wednesday at Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Saturday at New Orleans, 12:30 p.m., TNT

Monday, April 29 at New Orleans, TBD

*Wednesday, May 1 at Oklahoma City, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at New Orleans, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at Oklahoma City, TBD

No. 2 Denver vs. No. 7 Lakers

at Denver 114, Lakers 103 (box score)

Monday at Denver, 7 p.m., TNT

Thursday at Lakers, 7 p.m., TNT

Saturday at Lakers, 5:30 p.m., ABC

*Monday, April 29 at Denver, TBD

*Thursday, May 2 at Lakers, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at Denver, TBD

No. 3 Minnesota vs. No. 6 Phoenix

at Minnesota 120, Phoenix 95 (box score)

Tuesday at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Friday at Phoenix, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday at Phoenix, 6:30 p.m., TNT

*Tuesday, April 30 at Minnesota, TBD

*Thursday, May 2 at Phoenix, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at Minnesota, TBD

No. 4 Clippers vs. No. 5 Dallas

at Clippers 109, Dallas 97 (box score)

Tuesday at Clippers, 7 p.m., TNT

Friday at Dallas, 5 p.m., ESPN

Sunday at Dallas, 5 p.m., ABC

*Wednesday, May 1 at Clippers, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at Dallas, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at Clippers, TBD

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Boston vs. No. 8 Miami

at Boston 114, Miami 94 (box score)

Wednesday at Boston, 4 p.m., TNT

Saturday at Miami, 3 p.m., TNT

Mon., April 29 at Miami, TBD

*Wed., May 1 at Boston, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at Miami, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at Boston, TBD

No. 2 New York vs. No. 7 Philadelphia

at New York 111, Philadelphia 104 (box score)

Monday at New York, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Thursday at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Sunday at Philadelphia, 10 a.m., ABC

*Tuesday, April 30 at New York, TBD

*Thursday, May 2 at Philadelphia, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at New York, TBD

No. 3 Milwaukee vs. No. 6 Indiana

at Milwaukee 109, Indiana 94 (box score)

Tuesday at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m., NBA TV

Friday at Indiana, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday at Indiana, 4 p.m., TNT

*Tuesday, April 30 at Milwaukee, TBD

*Thursday, May 2 at Indiana, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at Milwaukee, TBD

No. 4 Cleveland vs. No. 5 Orlando

at Cleveland 97, Orlando 83 (box score)

Monday at Cleveland, 4 p.m., NBA TV

Thursday at Orlando, 4 p.m., NBA TV

Saturday at Orlando, 10 a.m., TNT

*Tuesday, April 30 at Cleveland, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at Orlando, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at Cleveland, TBD

*-if necessary

DODGERS

From Mike DiGiovanna: There are no must-win games in April, but there are games in which you need to stop the bleeding.

The Dodgers found themselves in such a situation on Sunday, the supposed super team with the $308-million payroll having lost six of eight and in danger of getting swept in a three-game home series by the New York Mets for the first time since 1989.

Lucky for them, they had a human tourniquet in the form of Tyler Glasnow, the 6-foot-8, 225-pound right-hander who blanked the Mets on seven hits, struck out 10 and walked none over eight innings in what the Dodgers hoped was a momentum-shifting 10-0 victory in front of a crowd of 49,287 in Chavez Ravine.

Shohei Ohtani hit his 176th career homer, a 423-foot, two-run shot to right field in the third inning, to break Hideki Matsui’s record for most home runs by a Japanese-born major leaguer, and the Dodgers broke the game open with an eight-run, six-hit, fifth-inning rally that was capped by Andy Pages’ three-run homer, the first of his career.

“You know what? That was the first complete baseball game I can recall,” manager Dave Roberts said. “We were clean defensively. I thought the at-bats throughout the game were really good, especially the guys at the bottom of the order. And then, obviously, what Tyler did.”

Continue reading here

Dodgers box score

MLB scores

MLB standings

ANGELS

The Reds’ bullpen picked up after starting pitcher Frankie Montas left the game in the first inning and Cincinnati shut out the Angels 3-0 on Sunday to sweep the series.

Montas was hit by a line drive by Taylor Ward and left the game with a bruised right forearm after 16 pitches. Brent Suter gave up four hits in 3 1/3 innings. Emilio Pagan (2-1) earned the win after allowing one hit in two innings.

“It’s not the first time I’ve come into game in the first inning. It probably won’t be my last. It’s part of my job,” Suter said.

Angels starting pitcher José Soriano (0-3) did not allow a hit until there was one out in the sixth inning. Elly De La Cruz singled. Nick Martini reached on a error by Luis Rengifo. Christian Encarnacion-Strand doubled, and Candelario hit a triple to put the Reds up 3-0.

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring.

The 33-year-old Rendon was injured running out an infield hit leading off the game against the Reds on Saturday.

Continue reading here

Angels box score

MLB scores

MLB standings

USC’s new-look defense aced its first test, but even a five-takeaway spring game victory isn’t enough to satisfy defensive end Jamil Muhammad.

“It’s almost like today wasn’t good enough,” the redshirt senior said Saturday as the Trojans wrapped up their 15-practice spring season, “because we’re hungry. We’re hungry for more.”

Spring practices don’t guarantee much in the way of fall results. Every team ends the sessions cloaked in sun-soaked optimism. Coach Lincoln Riley emphasized his excitement over “the vibe of this team” on Saturday, but good energy won’t be enough in four months when USC confronts the reality of its first Big Ten season. The Trojans still have things to prove at every position.

Here are the main takeaways from USC’s spring practices:

Continue reading here

LONG BEACH GRAND PRIX

From Steve Galluzzo: “Drivers, start your engines.”

When the announcement echoed over the loudspeaker Sunday afternoon, a collective roar from tens of thousands of spectators packed into the six portable grandstands along the 1.97-mile, 11-turn street circuit showed the anticipation racing fans felt for the feature event of this weekend’s 49th Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Those cheers sent 27 drivers on their way in Round 2 of the IndyCar Series, and just under two hours and a grueling 85 laps later, Scott Dixon steered his No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda under the checkered flag at the finish line on Shoreline Drive to become the latest champion of Southern California’s annual beach party.

“Honestly, I didn’t think we were going to make it,” said Dixon, who jumped seven spots to second in the points race and waved to the crowd as confetti rained down on Victory Lane. “I knew it would be tough. I heard Chip yelling over the radio. You hope for some caution laps toward the end. Huge credit to everyone on the team.”

Continue reading here

GALAXY

Joseph Paintsil had a goal and an assist as the Galaxy scored three times in the first 30 minutes before holding on for a 4-3 victory over the San José Earthquakes on Sunday night at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The Galaxy (5-1-3), who moved into the top spot in the Western Conference, took a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute when Gabriel Pec used assists from Dejan Joveljic and Riqui Puig to score his second goal of the season.

Paintsil gave the Galaxy a two-goal lead when he used his right foot on a penalty kick to drill a shot to the bottom right corner of the net. Paintsil’s kick followed a hand ball penalty on San José midfielder Niko Tsakiris. Paintsil found the net in back-to-back matches and has four goals this season.

Continue reading here

Galaxy summary

MLS standings

ANGEL CITY

Claire Emslie scored twice and Angel City beat the North Carolina Courage 2-1 in front of a sellout crowd at BMO Stadium.

It was Angel City’s first home win of the year.

After teammate Alyssa Thompson was fouled at the top of the box, Emslie snuck the ensuing free kick into the upper right corner to put Angel City (2-2-1) up in the 23rd minute.

Continue reading here

Angel City summary

NWSL standings

NHL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

First round

All times Pacific

Western Conference

C1 Dallas vs. WC2 Vegas

Monday at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday at Vegas, 7:30 p.m., TBS, truTV

Monday, April 29 at Vegas, TBD

*Wed., May 1 at Dallas, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at Vegas, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at Dallas, TBD

C2 Winnipeg vs. C3 Colorado

at Winnipeg 7, Colorado 6 (box score)

Tuesday at Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday at Colorado, 7 p.m., TNT, truTV

Sunday at Colorado, 11:30 a.m., TNT, truTV

*Tuesday, April 30 at Winnipeg, TBD

*Thursday, May 2 at Colorado, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at Winnipeg, TBD

P1 Vancouver vs. WC1 Nashville

at Vancouver 4, Nashville 2 (box score)

Tuesday at Vancouver, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Friday at Nashville, 4:30 p.m., TBS

Sunday at Nashville, 2 p.m., TBS, truTV

*Tuesday, April 30 at Vancouver, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at Nashville, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at Vancouver, TBD

P2 Edmonton vs. P3 Kings

Monday at Edmonton, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Wednesday at Edmonton, 7 p.m., TBS

Friday at Kings, 7:30 p.m., TBS

Sunday at Kings, 7:30 p.m., TBS

*Wed., May 1 at Edmonton, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at Kings, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at Edmonton, TBD

Eastern Conference

A1 Florida vs. WC1 Tampa Bay

at Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2 (box score)

Tuesday at at Florida, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

Thursday at Tampa Bay. 4 p.m., TBS

Saturday at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m., TBS, truTV

*Monday, April 29 at Florida, TBD

*Wed., May 1 at Tampa Bay, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at Florida, TBD

A2 Boston vs. A3 Toronto

at Boston 5, Toronto 1 (box score)

Monday at Boston, 4 p.m., ESPN,

Wednesday at Toronto, 4 p.m., ESPN

Saturday at Toronto, 5 p.m., TBS, truTV

*Tuesday, April 30 at Boston ,TBD

*Thursday, May 2 at Toronto, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at Boston, TBD

M1 New York Rangers vs. WC2 Washington

at New York 4, Washington 1 (box score)

Tuesday at New York, 4 p.m., ESPN

Friday at Washington. 4 p.m., TNT, truTV

Sunday at Washington, 5 p.m., TBS, truTV

*Wed., May 1 at New York, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at Washington, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at New York, TBD

M2 Carolina vs. M3 New York Islanders

at Carolina 3, New York 1 (box score)

Monday at Carolina, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

Thursday, at New York, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday at New York, 11 a.m., TBS, truTV

*Tuesday, April 30 at Carolina, TBD

*Thursday, May 2 at New York, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at Carolina, TBD

*-if necessary

1876 — The first official National League baseball game is played with Boston beating Philadelphia 6-5.

1914 — Babe Ruth’s 1st pro game (as a pitcher) is a 6-hit 6-0 win.

1947 — The Philadelphia Warriors, behind Joe Fulks’ 34 points, beat the Chicago Staggs 83-80 in Game 5 to win the first Basketball Association of America title.

1954 — NBA adopts 24-second shot clock & 6 team-foul rule.

1957 — All NL baseball teams integrate, John Irwin Kennedy becomes the 1st Black player for the Philadelphia Phillies.

1969 — Joe Frazier knocked out Dave Zyglewicz in 96 seconds to retain the heavyweight boxing title. Zyglewicz, 28-1 against journeymen, was fighting as the hometown hero at the Sam Houston Coliseum in Houston.

1981 — Dodgers rookie Fernando Valenzuela tosses his 3rd shutout in 4 starts.

1987 — The NBA grants expansion franchises to Charlotte, Miami, Minnesota and Orlando. Charlotte and Miami join the league in the 1988-89 season, while Minnesota and Orlando join in 1989-90.

1988 — New Jersey’s Patrik Sundstrom sets an NHL playoff record scoring eight points — three goals and five assists — in a 10-4 rout of Washington in the Stanley Cup quarterfinals.

1990 — NFL Draft: University of Illinois quarterback Jeff George first pick by Indianapolis Colts.

1994 — Shannon Miller wins the women’s all-around title for the second straight year at the World Gymnastics Championships in Brisbane, Australia.

1994 — Michael Moorer outpoints Evander Holyfield to win the IBF and WBA titles and become the first left-handed heavyweight champion.

1995 — George Foreman beats Axel Schulz in 12 for heavyweight boxing title in Las Vegas.

1995 — NFL Draft: Penn State running back Ki-Jana Carter first pick by Cincinnati Bengals.

2003 — Patrick Roy plays his final NHL game.

2006 — In Berlin, Germany, Wladimir Klitschko stops Chris Byrd in the seventh round of a one-sided fight to gain the IBF heavyweight title.

2007 — The Boston Red Sox tie a major league record by hitting four straight home runs in a 7-6 win over the New York Yankees. Manny Ramirez, J.D. Drew, Mike Lowell and Jason Varitek connect in a span of 10 pitches during the third inning against Chase Wright.

2008 — John Smoltz of Atlanta becomes the 16th pitcher in major league history to reach the 3,000-strikeout plateau in the Braves’ 6-0 loss to Washington.

2010 — NFL Draft: Oklahoma quarterback Sam Bradford first pick by St. Louis Rams.

2014 — Albert Pujols becomes the first major leaguer to hit his 499th and 500th homers in the same game, driving in five runs to help the Angels beat the Washington Nationals 7-2.

Compiled by the Associated Press