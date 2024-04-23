The Sports Report: Lakers lose Game 2 in heartbreaking fashion

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Dan Woike: One flick of the wrist, the Denver guard moving from left to right with the toughest defender on the court in pursuit.

One cushion of space between the two, the ball weightlessly rolling through the mile-high air with a truckload of consequence driving it down.

One swished jumper, all the good will and big plays and tireless execution gone, another chance wasted, another game the Lakers can’t have.

One final score, Jamal Murray’s winning shot over Anthony Davis giving Denver a stunning 101-99 victory to put the Lakers in a 2-0 series hole that seems way deeper than that.

And one more example of why, seemingly no matter what happens, games between the Lakers and the Nuggets will end the same way.

Monday was certainly more dramatic, Murray dribbling past Davis just enough to rise and fade toward his bench, the ball ripping through the net. The celebration swallowed Davis, trapped near the Nuggets bench, while Ball Arena bounced in celebration.

“Obviously, the only game that matters now is Game 3 and how we can get better,” LeBron James said, because what else is there to say? “How we can figure this team out. So Game 3 is where my mindset is.”

Continue reading here

Lakers box score

CLIPPERS

From Broderick Turner: The final stats from Dallas’ dynamic backcourt of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving from Game 1 of the playoffs Sunday told one story of how they performed at a high level with a combined 64 points, but the defense the Clippers played against the sensational pair told a story of stick-to-itiveness that resulted in the most important thing:

Winning.

And because of Terance Mann and Amir Coffey, who started in place of Kawhi Leonard (inflammation in his right knee), the Clippers took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series because those two followed the defensive game plan all the while knowing that Doncic and Irving could erupt at any time.

Doncic finished with 33 points, but he was 11 for 26 from the field and four for 12 from three-point range. Irving finished with 31 points on 10-for-18 shooting that included him going three for six from three-point range.

Continue reading here

NBA PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

All times Pacific

FIRST ROUND

Western Conference

No. 1 Oklahoma City vs. No. 8 New Orleans

at Oklahoma City 94, New Orleans 92 (box score)

Wednesday at Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Saturday at New Orleans, 12:30 p.m., TNT

Monday at New Orleans, TBD

*Wednesday, May 1 at Oklahoma City, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at New Orleans, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at Oklahoma City, TBD

No. 2 Denver vs. No. 7 Lakers

at Denver 114, Lakers 103 (box score)

Monday at Denver, 7 p.m., TNT (box score)

Thursday at Lakers, 7 p.m., TNT

Saturday at Lakers, 5:30 p.m., ABC

*Monday at Denver, TBD

*Thursday, May 2 at Lakers, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at Denver, TBD

No. 3 Minnesota vs. No. 6 Phoenix

at Minnesota 120, Phoenix 95 (box score)

Tuesday at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Friday at Phoenix, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday at Phoenix, 6:30 p.m., TNT

*Tuesday, April 30 at Minnesota, TBD

*Thursday, May 2 at Phoenix, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at Minnesota, TBD

No. 4 Clippers vs. No. 5 Dallas

at Clippers 109, Dallas 97 (box score)

Tuesday at Clippers, 7 p.m., TNT

Friday at Dallas, 5 p.m., ESPN

Sunday at Dallas, 5 p.m., ABC

*Wednesday, May 1 at Clippers, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at Dallas, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at Clippers, TBD

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Boston vs. No. 8 Miami

at Boston 114, Miami 94 (box score)

Wednesday at Boston, 4 p.m., TNT

Saturday at Miami, 3 p.m., TNT

Monday at Miami, TBD

*Wed., May 1 at Boston, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at Miami, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at Boston, TBD

No. 2 New York vs. No. 7 Philadelphia

at New York 111, Philadelphia 104 (box score)

at New York 104, Philadelphia 101 (box score)

Thursday at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Sunday at Philadelphia, 10 a.m., ABC

*Tuesday, April 30 at New York, TBD

*Thursday, May 2 at Philadelphia, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at New York, TBD

No. 3 Milwaukee vs. No. 6 Indiana

at Milwaukee 109, Indiana 94 (box score)

Tuesday at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m., NBA TV

Friday at Indiana, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday at Indiana, 4 p.m., TNT

*Tuesday, April 30 at Milwaukee, TBD

*Thursday, May 2 at Indiana, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at Milwaukee, TBD

No. 4 Cleveland vs. No. 5 Orlando

at Cleveland 97, Orlando 83 (box score)

at Cleveland 96, Orlando 86 (box score)

Thursday at Orlando, 4 p.m., NBA TV

Saturday at Orlando, 10 a.m., TNT

*Tuesday, April 30 at Cleveland, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at Orlando, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at Cleveland, TBD

*-if necessary

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: Was it just a bad week, or something more ominous?

Near the end of the Dodgers’ recent — and turbulent — 3-6 homestand, in which the team lost three straight series to three non-playoff teams from last year, manager Dave Roberts responded to that question with an unequivocal answer.

“I think it’s just a bad week,” Roberts declared. “I really do.”

The reality, however, seems a bit more complicated. The Dodgers, as the last nine games showed, don’t look as invincible as many once thought.

Granted, over the course of a 162-game season, every team — even ones such as the Dodgers with their $300-million payroll — will encounter inevitable lulls. Given the club’s lengthy list of injuries and sizable cast of underperformers, maybe it shouldn’t be a shock they are only 13-11 after almost a month.

“If we just play better baseball, we’re going to win,” said first baseman Freddie Freeman, whose weeklong slump to start the homestand represented one of several seemingly isolated issues bound to correct itself with time.

Continue reading here

Shohei Ohtani took down ‘Godzilla’s’ homer record. He’s ‘coming after’ Dave Roberts’ Dodgers mark

MLB scores

MLB standings

ANGELS

Craig Kimbrel struck out Mike Trout looking with the bases loaded for the final out, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Angels 4-2 Monday night for their seventh win in eight games.

James McCann and Colton Cowser homered and Adley Rutschman drove in two runs for the Orioles, who moved into first place in the AL East. They improved to 3-1 on their road trip while winning the 10,000th regular-season game in Angels history.

Baltimore starter Albert Suárez (1-0) pitched four-hit ball into the sixth to earn his first major league victory since 2016, but Kimbrel barely hung on in a tumultuous ninth inning to secure his sixth save.

“That’s definitely the heartbeat you want on the mound,” Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said. “(Kimbrel) is just so in control. Obviously been there a lot of times, and that situation there would get away from a lot of guys, but he was totally in command and made huge pitches when he needed to.”

Continue reading here

Angels box score

MLB scores

MLB standings

RAMS

From Gary Klein: Cooper Kupp aims to return to the standard.

The Rams’ veteran receiver established it in 2021, when he played in every game and achieved the so-called triple crown by leading the NFL in catches, yards receiving and touchdown receptions.

During two injury-plagued seasons that limited him to 21 games, however, Kupp did not come close to consistently performing at that level.

As he prepares for his eighth season, Kupp is confident he can recapture his 2021 form.

“I don’t know if I would be still playing if I didn’t think that that was still who I was,” Kupp said Monday during a news conference in Thousand Oaks. “That is who I believe myself to be. … I’m counting on myself to get there for my teammates.”

Continue reading here

GOLF

Nelly Korda is putting her bid for a historic sixth straight victory on hold.

The LGPA golfer officially withdrew Monday from the JM Eagle LA Championship, which begins Thursday at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles. Korda tied Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam with her fifth straight win Sunday at the Chevron Championship near Houston, the year’s first major.

“It was not an easy decision,” Korda said in a statement posted on the LPGA Tour website. “After the unbelievable week at The Chevron and grinding through the mental and physical challenges of four events in the past five weeks, I am definitely feeling exhausted. With so much still to come throughout 2024, I feel I need to listen to my body and get some rest, so I can be ready for the remainder of the season.”

Continue reading here

NFL DRAFT

From Sam Farmer: Down… set… mock!

It’s time for the annual Los Angeles Times beat-writer mock draft, in which we consult the seasoned reporters who cover their particular NFL team on a daily basis.

There are no trades allowed in this mock, even though there’s sure to be some swapping when the first round of the NFL draft rolls around Thursday night.

Watch for quarterbacks to disappear off the board quickly — and for runs on wide receivers and offensive tackles.

Go here to see the entire mock draft.

KINGS

From Kevin Baxter: When the Edmonton Oilers abandoned the Northlands Coliseum for their handsome new downtown home eight years ago, the collection of office towers, hotels and restaurants that sprang up around Rogers Place became known collectively as the Ice District.

For the Kings, the name alone has had a chilling effect because Rogers Place is where the team’s 2022 playoff campaign was put on ice in the first of consecutive first-round losses to the Oilers. They lost on home ice last season.

The Kings were back in Edmonton for the third installment of their postseason trilogy Monday and the first act did not go well, with the Oilers scoring twice in the first 10 minutes on their way to a 7-4 win.

Zach Hyman finished with three goals and an assist, Adam Henrique and Leon Draisaitl each had one goal and an assist and Connor McDavid had five helpers to lead an Oilers performance that was as efficient as it was one-sided.

Continue reading here

Kings box score

Why Kings vs. Oilers is one of the NHL’s truly great rivalries

NHL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

First round

All times Pacific

Western Conference

C1 Dallas vs. WC2 Vegas

Vegas 4, at Dallas 3 (box score)

Wednesday at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday at Vegas, 7:30 p.m., TBS, truTV

Monday at Vegas, TBD

*Wed., May 1 at Dallas, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at Vegas, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at Dallas, TBD

C2 Winnipeg vs. C3 Colorado

at Winnipeg 7, Colorado 6 (box score)

Tuesday at Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday at Colorado, 7 p.m., TNT, truTV

Sunday at Colorado, 11:30 a.m., TNT, truTV

*Tuesday, April 30 at Winnipeg, TBD

*Thursday, May 2 at Colorado, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at Winnipeg, TBD

P1 Vancouver vs. WC1 Nashville

at Vancouver 4, Nashville 2 (box score)

Tuesday at Vancouver, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Friday at Nashville, 4:30 p.m., TBS

Sunday at Nashville, 2 p.m., TBS, truTV

*Tuesday, April 30 at Vancouver, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at Nashville, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at Vancouver, TBD

P2 Edmonton vs. P3 Kings

at Edmonton 7, Kings 4 (box score)

Wednesday at Edmonton, 7 p.m., TBS

Friday at Kings, 7:30 p.m., TBS

Sunday at Kings, 7:30 p.m., TBS

*Wed., May 1 at Edmonton, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at Kings, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at Edmonton, TBD

Eastern Conference

A1 Florida vs. WC1 Tampa Bay

at Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2 (box score)

Tuesday at at Florida, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

Thursday at Tampa Bay. 4 p.m., TBS

Saturday at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m., TBS, truTV

*Monday at Florida, TBD

*Wed., May 1 at Tampa Bay, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at Florida, TBD

A2 Boston vs. A3 Toronto

at Boston 5, Toronto 1 (box score)

Toronto 3, at Boston 2 (box score)

Wednesday at Toronto, 4 p.m., ESPN

Saturday at Toronto, 5 p.m., TBS, truTV

Tuesday, April 30 at Boston ,TBD

*Thursday, May 2 at Toronto, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at Boston, TBD

M1 New York Rangers vs. WC2 Washington

at New York 4, Washington 1 (box score)

Tuesday at New York, 4 p.m., ESPN

Friday at Washington. 4 p.m., TNT, truTV

Sunday at Washington, 5 p.m., TBS, truTV

*Wed., May 1 at New York, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at Washington, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at New York, TBD

M2 Carolina vs. M3 New York Islanders

at Carolina 3, New York 1 (box score)

at Carolina 5, New York 3 (box score)

Thursday, at New York, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday at New York, 11 a.m., TBS, truTV

*Tuesday, April 30 at Carolina, TBD

*Thursday, May 2 at New York, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at Carolina, TBD

*-if necessary

1903 — The New York Highlanders, later renamed Yankees, win their first game as a major league team, 7-2 over the Washington Senators.

1939 — Boston Red Sox Ted Williams hits his 1st HR.

1946 — Ed Head of the Brooklyn Dodgers pitches a no-hitter against the Boston Braves 5-0 at Ebbets Field.

1950 — The Minneapolis Lakers become the first team to win back-to-back NBA championships by defeating the Syracuse Nationals 110-95 in Game 6 of the finals.

1954 — The NBA adopts the 24-second shot clock.

1954 — Hank Aaron hits 1st of his 755 homers.

1969 — Jerry West scores 53 points to lead the Lakers over Boston 120-118 in the opening game of the NBA finals.

1989 — NFL Draft: #1 pick UCLA quarterback Troy Aikman by Dallas Cowboys.

1999 — Fernando Tatis hits two grand slams in one inning to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 12-5 win over the Dodgers. Tatis becomes the first player in major league history to hit two grand slams in one inning and set the record with eight RBIs in an inning.

2002 — Brent Johnson of the St. Louis Blues ties an NHL record with three straight shutouts in the playoffs. That had not happened in 57 years. Johnson reaches the milestone with a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

2005 — NFL Draft: University of Utah quarterback Alex Smith first pick by San Francisco 49ers.

2017 — Kenyan runner Mary Keitany breaks Paula Radcliffe’s women-only marathon world record with a third victory in London. Keitany completes the 26.2-mile course in 2 hours, 17 minutes and 1 second to shave 41 seconds off Radcliffe’s 12-year-old mark.

2020 — NFL Draft: LSU quarterback Joe Burrow first pick by Cincinnati Bengals.

Compiled by the Associated Press