The Sports Report: Kings are one loss away from elimination

David Rittich gave up only one goal in Game 4.

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Kevin Baxter: The Kings needed a change in fortune Sunday, so they made a change in goal.

And while that changed the way the team played, it didn’t change the momentum of its best-of-seven Western Conference playoff series, with defenseman Evan Bouchard’s second-period power-play goal giving the Edmonton Oilers a 1-0 victory to send the series back to Canada for Game 5 on Wednesday with the Oilers holding a 3-1 edge.

The loss was only the sixth in 20 games for the Kings at home since the All-Star break. Two of those have come in the last four days against the Oilers, and Sunday’s loss could wind up being the last game at Crypto.com Arena this season with the Kings needing to win in Edmonton to avoid elimination.

“It’s frustrating. Probably disappointing is a really good word,” interim coach Jim Hiller said after the Kings played their best game of the series, yet had nothing to show for it. “We haven’t played this kind of game. This is the game we’ve got to take with us to Edmonton now. It’s the only choice we have.

“We didn’t get it done even though we had a pretty good crack at it.”

Given the stakes, Hiller really had no choice but to make a change in goal. The Oilers overwhelmed regular goalie Cam Talbot in the first three games of the series, scoring 17 times.

It wasn’t all Talbot’s fault; seven of the goals he gave up came against the Kings’ once-vaunted penalty kill, which ranked second in the NHL during the regular season. Still, Hiller had to do something to change the direction of the series so he sat Talbot for Game 4 and gave David Rittich his second career playoff start.

Rittich had previous success against Edmonton, going 5-5-1 with a 2.73 goals-against average in 13 games. And in February he shut out the Oilers, giving the Kings their only win over Edmonton in the regular season.

Kings box score

CLIPPERS

From Broderick Turner: The Clippers were missing their main cog, the absence of Kawhi Leonard because of right knee inflammation and swelling for Game 4 leaving the group shorthanded in what was deemed a potential series-altering playoff encounter.

But these were the moments why the Clippers acquired James Harden, why they added another future Hall of Famer, why they felt good about their chances even when Leonard couldn’t play.

And Harden didn’t let the Clippers down, scoring 11 of their last 16 points to help them withstand blowing a 31-point lead, finishing with 33 points to lead them to a 116-111 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon at American Airlines Center.

With Harden’s seven assists and six rebounds along with Paul George’s series-high 33 points, eight assists and six rebounds, the Clippers tied the Western Conference best-of-seven series at 2-2.

Kyrie Irving led the Mavericks with 40 points.

Clippers box score

LAKERS

From Dylan Hernández: While fielding questions after his team’s victory over the Denver Nuggets, Lakers coach Darvin Ham asked a question of his own.

“Why not us?” he asked.

Why not the Lakers?

Why can’t the Lakers be the first in NBA history to come back from a 3-0 deficit in a playoff series?

In their 119-108 victory in Game 4, the Lakers proved what was evident in their losses in each of the first three games.

They can play with the defending NBA champions. They can beat the defending NBA champions.

So, once again, why not them?

Why not the Lakers?

FIRE DARVIN HAM? POLL

NBA PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

All times Pacific

FIRST ROUND

Western Conference

No. 1 Oklahoma City vs. No. 8 New Orleans

at Oklahoma City 94, New Orleans 92 (box score)

at Oklahoma City 124, New Orleans 92 (box score)

Oklahoma City 106, at New Orleans 85 (box score)

Monday at New Orleans, 5:30 p.m., NBA TV

*Wednesday at Oklahoma City, 5:30 p.m., NBA TV

*Friday at New Orleans, TBD

*Sunday at Oklahoma City, TBD

No. 2 Denver vs. No. 7 Lakers

at Denver 114, Lakers 103 (box score)

at Denver 101, Lakers 99 (box score)

Denver 112, at Lakers 105 (box score)

at Lakers 119, Denver 108 (box score)

Monday at Denver, 7 p.m., TNT

*Thursday at Lakers, TBD

*Saturday at Denver, TBD

No. 3 Minnesota vs. No. 6 Phoenix

at Minnesota 120, Phoenix 95 (box score)

at Minnesota 105, Phoenix 93 (box score)

Minnesota 126, at Phoenix 109 (box score)

Minnesota 122, at Phoenix 116 (box score)

No. 4 Clippers vs. No. 5 Dallas

at Clippers 109, Dallas 97 (box score)

Dallas 96, at Clippers 93 (box score)

at Dallas 101, Clippers 90 (box score)

Clippers 116, at Dallas 111 (box score)

Wednesday at Clippers, 7 p.m., TNT

Friday at Dallas, TBD

*Sunday at Clippers, TBD

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Boston vs. No. 8 Miami

at Boston 114, Miami 94 (box score)

Miami 111, at Boston 101 (box score)

Boston 104, at Miami 84 (box score)

Monday at Miami, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Wednesday at Boston, 4:30 p.m., TNT

*Friday at Miami, TBD

*Sunday at Boston, TBD

No. 2 New York vs. No. 7 Philadelphia

at New York 111, Philadelphia 104 (box score)

at New York 104, Philadelphia 101 (box score)

at Philadelphia 125, New York 114 (box score)

New York 97, at Philadelphia 92 (box score)

Tuesday at New York, 4 p.m., TNT

*Thursday at Philadelphia, TBD

*Saturday at New York, TBD

No. 3 Milwaukee vs. No. 6 Indiana

at Milwaukee 109, Indiana 94 (box score)

Indiana 125, Milwaukee 108 (box score)

at Indiana 121, Milwaukee 118 (OT) (box score)

at Indiana 126, Milwaukee 113 (box score)

Tuesday at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m., TNT

*Thursday at Indiana, TBD

*Saturday at Milwaukee, TBD

No. 4 Cleveland vs. No. 5 Orlando

at Cleveland 97, Orlando 83 (box score)

at Cleveland 96, Orlando 86 (box score)

at Orlando 121, Cleveland 83 (box score)

at Orlando 112, Cleveland 89 (box score)

Tuesday at Cleveland, 5 p.m., NBA TV

Friday at Orlando, TBD

*Sunday at Cleveland, TBD

*-if necessary

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: After six consecutive wins this week, three empty at-bats doomed the Dodgers on Sunday.

Despite trailing the Toronto Blue Jays by multiple runs for most of the afternoon at Rogers Centre — in a game the hosts got a big second-inning rally from their offense, a dominant start from right-hander Kevin Gausman and a bunch of dazzling plays defensively — the door to a Dodgers comeback opened in the top of the eighth inning.

But, in the kind of squandered sequence the team had avoided during its return to form, the Dodgers failed to capitalize, wasting a bases-loaded situation in their eventual 3-1 loss to the scuffling Blue Jays.

Dodgers box score

MLB scores

MLB standings

ANGELS

Austin Martin and Alex Kiriloff drove in two runs apiece, and the Minnesota Twins stretched their winning streak to seven games while completing a weekend sweep of the struggling Angels with an 11-5 victory Sunday.

Martin had a two-run single during a four-run fifth inning for the Twins, and Kiriloff had a pinch-hit two-run double in Minnesota’s four-run seventh. Ryan Jeffers, Jose Miranda, Christian Vázquez and Willi Castro had three hits each as Minnesota pounded out 17 hits while scoring at least five runs in its seventh consecutive game and moving back above .500 for the season at 14-13.

Luis Rengifo and Nolan Schanuel homered and Jo Adell had an RBI double in the fifth for the Angels, who have lost four straight and nine of 10 after allowing 32 Minnesota runs in the three-game series.

Angels box score

MLB scores

MLB standings

WNBA

Three-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Candace Parker announced Sunday she’s retiring after 16 seasons.

“The competitor in me always wants 1 more, but it’s time,” Parker wrote in a social media post. “My HEART & body knew, but I needed to give my mind time to accept it.”

Parker, 38, told the Associated Press in November she wanted to play another season if she could get healthy after a foot injury kept her off the court last season. But she cautioned that she didn’t want to “cheat the game,” or herself, and expressed the same in announcing her retirement ahead of the Aces’ attempt to win a third title in a row.

“I promised I’d never cheat the game & that I’d leave it in a better place than I came into it. ... I always wanted to walk off the court with no parade or tour, just privately with the ones I love,” she wrote. “What now was to be my last game, I walked off the court with my daughter. I ended the journey just as I started it, with her.”

Parker played her first 13 seasons in the league with the Sparks, establishing her dominance early as a No. 1 pick who was selected rookie of the year and league MVP in the same season. Parker was the first WNBA player to accomplish that feat, averaging 18.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists while helping the Sparks to a 10-win improvement in 2008.

NHL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

First round

All times Pacific

Western Conference

C1 Dallas vs. WC2 Vegas

Vegas 4, at Dallas 3 (box score)

Vegas 3, at Dallas 1 (box score)

Dallas 3, at Vegas 2 (OT) (box score)

Monday at Vegas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday at Dallas, TBD

*Friday at Vegas, TBD

*Sunday at Dallas, TBD

C2 Winnipeg vs. C3 Colorado

at Winnipeg 7, Colorado 6 (box score)

Colorado 5, at Winnipeg 2 (box score)

at Colorado 6, Winnipeg 2 (box score)

at Colorado 5, Winnipeg 1 (box score)

Tuesday at Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

*Thursday at Colorado, TBD

*Saturday at Winnipeg, TBD

P1 Vancouver vs. WC1 Nashville

at Vancouver 4, Nashville 2 (box score)

Nashville 4, at Vancouver 1 (box score)

Vancouver 2, at Nashville 1 (box score)

Vancouver 4, at Nashville 3 (OT) (box score)

Tuesday at Vancouver, 7 p.m., TBS

*Friday at Nashville, TBD

*Sunday at Vancouver, TBD

P2 Edmonton vs. P3 Kings

at Edmonton 7, Kings 4 (box score)

Kings 5, at Edmonton 4 (OT) (box score)

Edmonton 6, at Kings 1 (box score)

Edmonton 1, at Kings 0 (box score)

Wednesday at Edmonton, TBD

*Friday at Kings, TBD

*Sunday at Edmonton, TBD

Eastern Conference

A1 Florida vs. WC1 Tampa Bay

at Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2 (box score)

at Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2 (OT) (box score)

Florida 5, at Tampa Bay 3 (box score)

at Tampa Bay 6, Florida 3 (box score)

Monday at Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN

*Wednesday at Tampa Bay, TBD

*Saturday at Florida, TBD

A2 Boston vs. A3 Toronto

at Boston 5, Toronto 1 (box score)

Toronto 3, at Boston 2 (box score)

Boston 4, at Toronto 2 (box score)

Boston 3, at Toronto 1 (box score)

Tuesday at Boston, 4 p.m., ESPN

Thursday at Toronto, TBD

*Saturday at Boston, TBD

M1 New York Rangers vs. WC2 Washington

at New York 4, Washington 1 (box score)

at New York 4, Washington 3 (box score)

New York 3, at Washington 1 (box score)

New York 4, at Washington 2 (box score)

M2 Carolina vs. M3 New York Islanders

at Carolina 3, New York 1 (box score)

at Carolina 5, New York 3 (box score)

Carolina 3, at New York 2 (box score)

at New York 3, Carolina 2 (2 OT) (box score)

Tuesday at Carolina, 4:30 p.m., TBS

*Thursday at New York, TBD

*Saturday at Carolina, TBD

*-if necessary

1901 — His Eminence, ridden by Jimmy Winkfield, wins the Kentucky Derby by 1 1/2 lengths over Sannazarro in the only Derby ever raced in April.

1961 — ABC’s “Wide World of Sports,” debuts.

1970 — Lakers guard Jerry West hits a 60-foot desperation shot at the buzzer to tie Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks. The Knicks outscore the Lakers 9-6 in the overtime for a 111-108 win.

1980 — NFL Draft: Oklahoma running back Billy Sims first pick by Detroit Lions.

1981 — MLB Philadelphia Phillies Steve Carlton is 1st lefty to strike out 3,000 batters.

1981 — NFL Draft: South Carolina running back George Rogers first pick by New Orleans Saints.

1985 — Tony Tubbs captures the WBA heavyweight title with a unanimous 15-round decision over Greg Page in Buffalo.

1985 — New York Yankees fire manager Yogi Berra 16 games into season, despite assurance from owner George Steinbrenner that he would be kept for the whole season. Billy Martin named as replacement.

1986 — Roger Clemens set a major league record by striking out 20 batters as the Boston Red Sox defeated the Seattle Mariners 3-1.

1986 — NFL Draft: Auburn running back Bo Jackson first pick by Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

1988 — The Baltimore Orioles end their 21-game losing streak by winning their first game of the season, 9-0 over the Chicago White Sox.

1990 — Pat Riley becomes the winningest coach in NBA playoff history as the Lakers beat the Houston Rockets 104-100. Riley’s 100th victory put him ahead of Red Auerbach.

1998 — For the first time in the 124-year history of the Kentucky Derby, a redraw is ordered during the post-position draw. Churchill Downs officials allowed ESPN to control the announcing of the draw. Commentator Chris Lincoln called the No. 15 pill twice while picking the draft order for post positions.

2000 — Lennox Lewis knocks down Michael Grant three times in the first round and knocks him out at 2:53 of the second at Madison Square Garden in New York to retain his WBC and IBF heavyweight titles. The combined weight of 497 pounds made it the heaviest title fight ever.

2006 — NFL Draft: North Carolina State defensive end Mario Williams first pick from Houston Texans.

2010 — The NCAA’s Board of Directors approve a 68-team format for the men’s basketball tournament beginning next season. It’s the first expansion since 2001 when the tourney went from 64 to 65 teams.

2013 — NBA veteran center Jason Collins becomes the first male pro athlete in the major four American sports leagues to come out as gay. Collins writes a first-person account posted on Sports Illustrated’s website. The 34-year-old free agent played for six NBA teams in 12 seasons.

2014 — Clippers owner Donald Sterling is banned for life by the NBA in response to racist comments he made in an audio recording. The Clippers’ owner is also fined $2.5 million, the maximum amount allowed under the NBA Constitution.

Compiled by the Associated Press