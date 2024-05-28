The Sports Report: Dodgers right ship by sweeping Mets

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Jack Harris: Chris Taylor got down a bunt. Daniel Hudson hushed his lips. And, in a big sigh of relief for a team that finally delivered in a lot of little moments Tuesday, the Dodgers ended their five-game losing streak with a doubleheader sweep of the New York Mets.

“To get back to our winning ways was a good thing,” manager Dave Roberts said. “Now, we have a chance to get greedy.”

Over 19 innings of baseball, in a doubleheader necessitated by a Monday rainout in Queens, the Dodgers received plenty of help from their superstar core.

Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts combined for nine hits and, in a 5-2 extra-innings win in Game 1, four key RBIs that helped the team come back from a late two-run deficit.

Tyler Glasnow and Gavin Stone were stellar as starting pitchers, with Glasnow giving up two runs in seven innings in the opener, and Stone spinning seven scoreless innings with a career-high seven strikeouts in a 3-0 Game 2 win.

Will Smith and former top prospect Miguel Vargas also went deep in the nightcap, helping the Dodgers clinch a series win against a reeling Mets team.

Dodgers Game 1 box score

Dodgers Game 2 box score

MLB scores

MLB standings

ANGELS

Taylor Ward‘s two-run double into the left-center gap scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, Kevin Pillar had a two-run homer among his three hits and the Angels rallied for a 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Pinch-hitter Willie Calhoun led off the Angels’ eighth with a base hit before being lifted for pinch-runner Mickey Moniak with two out. Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo kept the inning alive when he mishandled Luis Rengifo’s ground ball, setting the stage for Ward.

After Clay Holmes replaced Luke Weaver (3-1), Ward’s double, which rolled to the left-field wall brought in Moniak and Rengifo. It also marked just the second time in 29 games the Angels have won when trailing after seven innings.

Angels box score

UCLA SPORTS

From Ben Bolch: The historic House v. NCAA settlement that established $2.8 billion in back pay for lost name, image and likeness deals and established a framework for revenue sharing between athletic departments and college athletes also prompted more questions than answers.

How much money would be distributed as part of those revenue sharing arrangements? When would the payments start? Which athletes would benefit the most?

On Tuesday evening, UCLA became one of the first schools to provide some specifics. The school’s athletic department revealed it expected to participate in revenue sharing with its athletes beginning in August 2025. Furthermore, UCLA said the revenue cap of 22% could amount to distributions totaling $20 million to $22 million per year among its more than 600 athletes.

NBA PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

All times Pacific

Conference finals

Western Conference

No. 3 Minnesota vs. No. 5 Dallas

Dallas 108, at Minnesota 105 (box score)

Dallas 109, at Minnesota 108 (box score)

at Dallas 116, Minnesota 107 (box score)

Minnesota 105, at Dallas 100 (box score)

Thursday at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m., TNT

*Saturday at Dallas, 5:30 p.m., TNT

*Monday at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.. TNT

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Boston vs. No. 6 Indiana

at Boston 133, Indiana 128 (OT) (box score)

at Boston 126, Indiana 110 (box score)

Boston 114, at Indiana 111 (box score)

Boston 105, at Indiana 102 (box score)

NBA Finals

Thursday, June 6 at Boston, 5:30 p.m., ABC

Sunday, June 9 at Boston, 5 p.m., ABC

Wed., June 12 at TBD, 5:30 p.m., ABC

Friday, June 14 at TBD, 5:30 p.m., ABC

*Monday, June 17 at Boston, 5:30 p.m., ABC

*Thursday, June 20 at TBD, 5:30 p.m., ABC

*Sunday, June 23, at Boston, 5 p.m., ABC

*-if necessary

RAMS

From Gary Klein: During the final rep of practice Tuesday, Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett dropped back and — under the watchful eye of coach Sean McVay — completed a long pass to a receiver.

It was only a developmental drill.

Still, it was another step forward for Bennett, who has returned to the Rams after spending his rookie season away from the team while on the NFL’s non-football injury/illness list.

“It’s been cool to get back,” Bennett said afterward, adding, “Great to get back to football. It’s what I love and so it’s been pretty sweet.”

SOCCER

From Kevin Baxter: There aren’t many things Mckenna Whitham can’t do on a soccer field.

She’s fast. She can shoot. She can dribble. She can pass.

“She has a skill set that is different,” her father, Josh, says. “She doesn’t have a flaw in her game.”

She’s also just 13.

At an age when most kids are preparing for high school, Mckenna Whitham is preparing to turn pro in the world’s most popular sport. She’s already the youngest person to sign a name, image and likeness contract with Nike and the youngest to play for an NWSL club. In that February preseason game, Whitham, a non-roster invitee with Gotham FC, scored the game’s only goal in stoppage time, making her the youngest player to score for an NWSL team.

NHL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

All times Pacific

Conference finals

Western Conference

C1 Dallas vs. P2 Edmonton

Edmonton 3, at Dallas 2 (2 OT) (box score)

at Dallas 3, Edmonton 1 (box score)

Dallas 5, at Edmonton 3 (box score)

Wednesday at Edmonton, 5:30 p.m., TNT

Friday at Dallas, 5:30 p.m., TNT

*Sunday at Edmonton, 5 p.m., TNT

*Tuesday at Dallas, 5:30 p.m., TNT

Eastern Conference

M1 New York Rangers vs. A1 Florida

Florida 3, at New York 0 (box score)

at New York 2, Florida 1 (OT) (box score)

New York 5, Florida 4 (OT) (box score)

at Florida 3, New York 2 (OT) (box score)

Thursday at New York, 5 p.m., ESPN

Saturday at Florida, 5 p.m., ABC

*Monday at New York, 5 p.m., ESPN

Stanley Cup Final

Game 1: Saturday, June 8, TBD, ESPN

Game 2: Monday, June 10, TBD, ESPN

Game 3: Thursday, June 13, TBD, ESPN,

Game 4: Saturday, June 15, TBD, ESPN

*Game 5: Tuesday, June 18, TBD, ESPN

*Game 6: Friday, June 21, TBD, ESPN

*Game 7: Monday, June 24, TBD, ESPN

*-if necessary

1922 — The Supreme Court rules organized baseball is primarily a sport and not a business and therefore not subject to antitrust laws and interstate commerce regulations.

1946 — Two-year-old fillies Chakoora and Uleta become the first thoroughbreds to complete a transcontinental flight. They’re flown from New York to Inglewood, Calif., by the American Air Express Corp., a 2,446-mile trip that lasts 20 hours due to bad weather.

1971 — Al Unser wins his second straight Indianapolis 500 with a record mark of 157.735 mph and finishes 22 seconds ahead of Peter Revson. The pace car, ridden by Eldon Palmer, crashes into the portable bleachers and injures 20 people.

1977 — A.J. Foyt becomes the first driver to win four Indianapolis 500s and Janet Guthrie becomes the first woman in the race. Guthrie is forced to drop out after 27 laps with mechanical problems.

1980 — Larry Bird beats out Magic Johnson for NBA rookie of year.

1983 — After three second-place finishes, Tom Sneva wins the Indianapolis 500 by 11 seconds over three-time champion Al Unser.

1988 — Rick Mears overcomes an early one-lap deficit, then overpowers the rest of the field on the way to his third Indianapolis 500 victory. Mears gives team-owner Roger Penske an unprecedented seventh victory and fourth in five years.

1989 — Philadelphia Phillies 12-time All Star third baseman Mike Schmidt retires from MLB at 39.

1990 — Stefan Edberg and Boris Becker, the top two seeds, are bounced in the first round of the French Open by two European teenagers, the first time the top two men’s seeds are eliminated in the first round of a Grand Slam tournament. Edberg is swept easily in straight sets by 19-year-old Sergi Bruguera of Spain, and Becker loses to 18-year-old Yugoslav Goran Ivanisevic.

1990 — Rickey Henderson steals record 893rd base, breaking Ty Cobb’s record.

1993 — Wayne Gretzky’s overtime goal gives the Kings a 5-4 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Western Conference finals. The Kings become the first NHL team to play the full 21 games in the first three rounds.

2002 — Roger Clemens records the 100th double-digit strikeout game of his career, fanning 11 in seven innings against Chicago. Only Nolan Ryan (215) and Randy Johnson (175) have more games with 10 or more strikeouts.

2005 — Dan Wheldon wins the Indianapolis 500 when Danica Patrick’s electrifying run falls short. Patrick is the first woman to lead at Indy, getting out front three separate times for a total of 19 laps. But Wheldon passes her with seven of the 200 laps to go and easily holds on.

2010 — Philadelphia’s Roy Halladay pitches the 20th perfect game in major league history, beating the Florida Marlins 1-0. Halladay strikes out 11 and goes to either 3-1 or 3-2 counts seven times, twice in the game’s first three batters alone.

2011 — JR Hildebrand, one turn from winning the Indianapolis 500, skids high into the wall on the final turn and Dan Wheldon drives past to claim an improbable second Indy 500 win in his first race of the year.

2012 — Serena Williams loses in the first round of a major tournament for the first time, falling to Virginie Razzano of France 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 at the French Open. Williams enters the day with a 46-0 record in first-round matches at Grand Slam tournaments.

2016 — Alexander Rossi wins the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Compiled by the Associated Press