The Sports Report: Dodgers lose Sunday, but have good series against the Yankees

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

Newsletter Go beyond the scoreboard Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

From Jack Harris: This weekend’s results might not matter much in the grand scheme of the Dodgers’ season.

But, four months before any real postseason tests begin, the club got an insightful “barometer,” as manager Dave Roberts put it, of exactly where their team is at.

A talent-rich World Series contender capable of winning a series at Yankee Stadium; but a star-reliant club with imperfections that haunted them Sunday night, as well.

After winning a low-scoring game Friday by out-executing the Yankees in extra innings, then overpowering New York’s pitching staff late in a Saturday night rout, the Dodgers faltered in the most dramatic contest of this weekend’s highly anticipated showdown, failing to complete the three-game sweep with a 6-4 loss in Sunday’s series finale.

“It really doesn’t matter [any more than a normal series] in the short-term,” Roberts said before the game, when asked about the significance of this weekend’s trip to the Bronx. “But … [this series] was built up, so you want to show your best self. You don’t want to come in here and get embarrassed.”

Embarrassed, the Dodgers were not.

For most of the weekend, they displayed the kind of blueprint that should work in October. Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched like an ace with seven scoreless innings Friday. Teoscar Hernández supplemented the Dodgers’ already overwhelming collection of stars by collecting three home runs and nine RBIs. Most of all, after a month of unremarkable play raised questions about the Dodgers’ underlying roster weaknesses, they rallied to earn a series win against the team with the best record (46-21) in baseball.

Continue reading here

Dodgers box score

MLB scores

MLB standings

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times

ANGELS

Logan O’Hoppe hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth to complete a four-hit game, and the Angels rallied for a 9-7 victory over the Houston Astros on Sunday despite Jose Altuve tying a career high with four hits.

After Kevin Pillar got aboard with a one-out single to left, O’Hoppe hit a slider from Josh Hader (3-4) deep to the short wall in left field. Trey Cabbage appeared to make a leaping catch at the short wall, but dropped it when his left arm hit the railing of the wall, causing the ball to fall into the stands and give the Angels their first walk-off win of the season.

“I didn’t know if he caught it and what had happened with the play,” O’Hoppe said. “I’m still not really sure what happened and trying to process it all. It was a cool moment.”

Continue reading here

Angels box score

MLB scores

MLB standings

NBA FINALS

Jrue Holiday had 26 points and 11 rebounds, and Jayson Tatum made up for a rough shooting night with 12 assists and nine rebounds as the Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-98 on Sunday night to take a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals.

Luka Doncic, who was listed as questionable to play less than two hours before the opening tipoff, scored 32 points with 11 rebounds and 11 assists — the first NBA Finals triple-double in Mavericks franchise history. But he missed a one-footed, running floater from three-point range with 28 seconds left, ending Dallas’ last chance at a comeback.

Game 3 is Wednesday night in Dallas. The Mavericks need a win then or in Game 4 on Friday to avoid a sweep and earn a trip back to the Boston Garden, where the local fans are already making space in the rafters for what would be an unprecedented 18th NBA championship banner.

Continue reading here

Schedule and results

All times Pacific

Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks

at Boston 107, Dallas 89 (box score)

at Boston 105, Dallas 98 (box score)

Wednesday at Dallas, 5:30 p.m., ABC

Friday at Dallas, 5:30 p.m., ABC

*Monday, June 17 at Boston, 5:30 p.m., ABC

*Thursday, June 20 at Dallas, 5:30 p.m., ABC

*Sunday, June 23, at Boston, 5 p.m., ABC

*-if necessary

SPARKS

From Marissa Kraus: A relentless defense and big performances off the bench led the Sparks to a 96-92 win over the Las Vegas Aces in a Commissioner’s Cup game Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Dearica Hamby led the Sparks with 18 points, five assists and 10 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the season. Rookie Rickea Jackson had 16 points and five rebounds, and Aari McDonald finished with 16 points. Cameron Brink had a career-high five blocks along with eight points and six rebounds. The Sparks shot 32 for 65 from the field and 22 for 26 from the free-throw line.

The Sparks’ defense held the Aces to 30-for-68 shooting and 11 of 26 from three-point range. Kelsey Plum had 24 points, five assists and two rebounds while two-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson finished with 31 points, eight rebounds, six blocked shots, five assists and two steals.

Continue reading here

Sparks’ Dearica Hamby utilizes strong mentality to thrive in L.A. and inspire teammates

Sparks box score

WNBA standings

HORSE RACING

From John Cherwa: Of all the great racehorses who have run in California, few had the magic attached to their reputation like Silky Sullivan. He was known for his come-from-the-clouds racing style, making up unfathomable amounts of distance in the last part of the race and usually making it to the finish line first.

Even though he gained most of his acclaim by winning the Santa Anita Derby in 1958, making up 28 lengths, it was at Golden Gate Fields as a 2-year-old that he won the Golden Gate Futurity by coming from 27 lengths behind.

After he retired, he was bought by the Golden Gate owner Kjell Qvale and starting in 1965 he was paraded out on St. Patrick’s Day at Golden Gate and Santa Anita Derby day in Arcadia. It’s even said, but not verified, that Silky Sullivan had his own secretary to answer fan mail.

So, what’s all that got to do with Sunday’s final day at Golden Gate Fields after 83 years of racing?

He’s buried in the infield between the tote board and far turn of the grass course.

“It’s one of my main projects after this week,” said David Duggan, chief operating officer at Golden Gate Fields. “This summer we will be moving Silky Sullivan to Georgetown, Kentucky, to Old Friends [horse retirement park]. We’ll get him re-interred. He has a lot of fans around the country that have been inquiring and that’s the plan.

Continue reading here

FRENCH OPEN

As Carlos Alcaraz began constructing his comeback in Sunday’s French Open final, a 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 victory over Alexander Zverev for a first championship at Roland Garros and third Grand Slam title in all, there arrived the sort of magical shot the kid is making a regular part of his varied repertoire.

It was a running, then sliding, down-the-line, untouchable forehand passing winner that Alcaraz celebrated by thrusting his right index finger overhead in a “No. 1” sign, then throwing an uppercut while screaming, “Vamos!”

No, he is not ranked No. 1 at the moment — the man he beat in the semifinals, Jannik Sinner, makes his debut at the top spot on Monday — but Alcaraz has been there before and, although a “2” will be beside his name next week, there is little doubt that he is as good as it gets in men’s tennis right now. And more accomplished than any other man ever has been at his age.

Continue reading here

NHL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

All times Pacific

Stanley Cup Final

Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers

at Florida 3, Edmonton 0 (box score)

Monday at Florida, 5 p.m., ESPN

Thursday at Edmonton, 5 p.m., ESPN,

Saturday at Edmonton, 5 p.m., ESPN

*Tuesday, June 18 at Florida, 5 p.m., ESPN

*Friday, June 21 at Edmonton, 5 p.m., ESPN

*Monday, June 24 at Florida, TB5 p.m.D, ESPN

*-if necessary

1932 — Gene Sarazen leads wire-to-wire to win the British Open by five strokes ahead of Macdonald Smith at Prince’s Golf Club in Sandwich, England. Sarazen finishes with a tournament record of 283.

1933 — Johnny Goodman wins the U.S. Open golf title, making him the last amateur to win this event.

1934 — Italy beats Czechoslovakia 2-1 in extra time to win the second FIFA World Cup at the Stadio Flaminio in Rome. Italy trailing 1-0, ties the game at the 80th minute. Angelo Schiavio scores the winning goal in extra time.

1950 — Sixteen months after near-fatal car accident, Ben Hogan wins the U.S. Open. Hogan beats Lloyd Mangrum and George Fazio in an 18-hole playoff at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pa.

1973 — Mary Mills shoots a 63 in the final round of the LPGA Championship to beat Betty Burfeindt by one stroke.

1977 — Al Geiberger sets a PGA Championship 18-hole record when he shoots a 59 in the Danny Thomas Classic.

1978 — Affirmed, ridden by Steve Cauthen, wins the Belmont Stakes to capture the Triple Crown in one of the greatest battles in racing history. Affirmed edges Alydar for the third time.

1981 — Pete Rose ties Stan Musial’s NL record of 3,630 hits.

1989 — Wayne Gretzky of the Kings is named the NHL’s MVP, winning the Hart Trophy for a record ninth time.

1996 — Colorado’s Patrick Roy makes 63 saves before Uwe Krupp scores 4:31 into the third overtime to give the Avalanche a 1-0 victory against the Florida Panthers at Miami Arena and complete a four-game sweep of the Stanley Cup Final.

2000 — Stanley Cup Final, Reunion Arena, Dallas, TX: New Jersey Devils defeat Dallas Stars, 2-1 in double OT for a 4-2 series victory.

2006 — In Atlantic City, N.J., Bernard Hopkins wins a unanimous decision over light heavyweight champion Antonio Tarver, capping an 18-year career with an upset for the ages.

2010 — USC is placed on four years probation, receives a two-year bowl ban and a sharp loss of football scholarships. The NCAA cites USC for a lack of institutional control. The NCAA found that Reggie Bush, identified as a “former football student-athlete,” was ineligible beginning at least by December 2004. The NCAA also orders USC to vacate every victory in which Bush participated while ineligible. USC loses 30 scholarships over a three-year period, 10 annually from 2011-13.

2018 — Rafael Nadal won a record-extending 11th championship at Roland Garros by beating Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-3, 6-2. Nadal became the second player in tennis history to win 11 singles titles at any Grand Slam tournament after Margaret Court, who claimed 11 Australian Open titles.

Compiled by the Associated Press

Until next time... That concludes today’s newsletter. If you have any feedback, ideas for improvement or things you’d like to see, email me at houston.mitchell@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latimeshouston . To get this newsletter in your inbox, click here .