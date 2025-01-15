The Sports Report: Rams know they have to slow down Saquon Barkley

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Gary Klein: It was an embarrassing defeat, a night when Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley dominated the Rams.

On Nov. 24, Barkley rushed for 255 yards and scored on runs of 70 and 72 yards in a 37-20 victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

The defeat marked a turning point for the Rams.

Coach Sean McVay challenged his players to give their best effort over the final 39 days of the season. The Rams reeled off five consecutive victories before McVay rested starters in a season-ending loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

“When you have humbling experiences, with the right kinds of people, those are where the real growth [opportunities] exist,” McVay said Tuesday during a video conference with reporters, adding, “A lot of the scars that we’ve had as a team have been what led us to the point where we’re at.”

The Rams, coming off a dominating NFC wild-card victory over the Minnesota Vikings, are preparing to face Barkley and the No. 2-seeded Eagles in a divisional-round game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The Eagles advanced by defeating the Green Bay Packers, 22-10, on Sunday.

“They’re real,” McVay said of Eagles, adding, “They’re in this position for a reason.”

Continue reading here

After resilient Rams make Vikings groan, they aim to show Eagles how they’ve grown

NFL playoffs: Divisional round features intriguing rematches

NFL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

Divisional round

Saturday

AFC

No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs, 1:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN

NFC

No. 6 Washington Commanders at No. 1 Detroit Lions, 5 p.m., Fox

Sunday

NFC

No. 4 Rams at No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles, noon, NBC/Peacock

AFC

No. 3 Baltimore Ravens at No. 2 Buffalo Bills, 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount +

Conference championships: Jan. 26

Super Bowl 59: Feb. 9 at New Orleans (Fox)

REMEMBERING KOBE BRYANT

Jan. 26 will mark five years since Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and his daughter Alyssa; Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton; basketball coach Christina Mauser; and the pilot, Ara Zobayan were killed in a helicopter crash.

We’d like to hear from you. Where were you when you heard about the crash, and what effect did Bryant’s death have on your life? Selected memories will be published at a future date. Please send them to me at houston.mitchell@latimes.com.

USC BASKETBALL

From Ryan Kartje: At the end of a long, emotional week, USC’s basketball staff emerged one by one from the Galen Center tunnel just before tip Tuesday, relieved as ever to be back home. Days earlier, as wildfires ravaged their newly adopted city, the team was 2,000 miles away, stuck first in a southern Indiana hotel then in a similar one in Illinois, reduced to following helplessly along on their phones.

The uncertainty made for an unnerving few nights. USC assistant coach Quincy Pondexter couldn’t be sure at first whether his home in Pasadena survived the Eaton fire. Family of assistant coach Will Conroy evacuated, as did the girlfriend of USC’s director of basketball operations Caleb Cline. Everyone was on edge.

Somehow, with that weight still heavy on their shoulders, the Trojans managed to earn their first ranked road win in 15 years. They’d fly home the next day to find their families safe and their homes still fortunately intact. And by Tuesday night, as USC’s offense came alive in a 99-89 victory over Iowa, it was clear they’d found more than just emotional respite upon their collective return to L.A.

That return would feature some of the best basketball the Trojans have played to date under Eric Musselman. At least, on one side of the ball. A surging USC offense shot an impressive 65% from the floor, with three scorers tallying at least 20 points, while its effort on the glass was relentless, as USC outrebounded Iowa, 37-20.

Continue reading here

USC box score

Big Ten standings

AP top 25 rankings

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: A little more than a year ago, the Dodgers saw an opportunity on the horizon.

They knew Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani was entering a historic free agency. They knew decorated Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto was planning to come from Japan to the majors. And they knew another potential generational Japanese arm, Roki Sasaki, wouldn’t be far behind.

It was a chance, as some with the team have termed it, to “paint Japan blue” and enhance both the Dodgers’ roster and their international brand.

This week the team is hoping it can turn the last part of that dream into reality.

The Dodgers signed Ohtani and Yamamoto last offseason. And now they are believed to be finalists for Sasaki, who reportedly held a second meeting with the club Tuesday and could sign as soon as Wednesday when the new international signing period officially opens.

“He’s someone that is obviously a major priority for us,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said this winter. “We’re going to do whatever we can, and know that there are a lot of other teams that are going to do the exact same thing.”

Continue reading here

LAKERS

From Dylan Hernández: When Anthony Davis described watching the flames approaching his family home, he didn’t sound like a star player on the Lakers.

Advertisement

He sounded like a concerned father.

When JJ Redick recalled Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul of the San Antonio Spurs presenting his sons with autographed game-worn jerseys to rebuild memorabilia collections that were lost in the Palisades fire, he didn’t sound like the coach of one of Los Angeles’ signature franchises.

He sounded like a grateful parent.

The Lakers returned to work on Monday, playing their first home game since wildfires engulfed Southern California.

Continue reading here

DUCKS

Logan Thompson stopped all 19 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season, and the Washington Capitals beat the Ducks 3-0 on Tuesday night.

John Gibson made 22 saves for the Ducks, who lost for a fifth time in seven games. Anaheim could not carry over the momentum from its 3-2 overtime victory at Carolina on Sunday and remains near the bottom of the Western Conference.

The Ducks make their fifth stop on a six-game trip Thursday night at Tampa Bay.

Continue reading here

Ducks summary

NHL scores

NHL standings

SOCCER

From Kevin Baxter: The most valuable piece of real estate for a soccer team isn’t on the pitch, it’s on the front of the players’ jerseys, a foot-wide swath of fabric some companies will pay tens of millions of dollars to rent for a season.

But Bohemian FC, a small but mighty fan-owned club in Dublin, has made its money targeting an area that lies beneath the front of the jersey. Convinced a fan’s beating heart and soul can be worth more than any corporate advertising budget, Bohemian — or Bohs for short — promotes causes, not companies, on its away jerseys. The strategy has turned a club once headed for relegation and financial ruin into the most profitable one in the Irish first division.

“I can’t conceive of any way where Bohs could be in a position that a fan of Bayern Munich in Munich or a fan of Manchester United in Manchester would want to buy a Bohs shirt for football reasons,” Daniel Lambert, the team’s youthful chief operating officer, said last week in a video conference call from Dublin. “But if you bring it to an emotional space, there are people who care. They care about Palestine. They care about the migrant crisis, the climate, could be anything.

“If we can connect with people in different countries and cities around the world on that basis, our potential market is huge.”

Continue reading here

