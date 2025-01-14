Live updates: Increasing winds bring potential for ‘explosive fire growth’ across L.A. County this week

Firefighters continued to battle multiple major wildfires.
The “particularly dangerous situation” will go into effect at 4 a.m. Tuesday and last through noon Wednesday for swaths of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The National Weather Service reserves the designation for signifying an extreme red flag warning, when especially hazardous fire weather conditions are expected.
Palisades fire
Burned 23,713 acres and numerous homes, businesses and landmarks in Pacific Palisades and westward along Pacific Coast Highway, toward Malibu. As of Monday morning, the fire was 14% contained, up from 11% early Sunday.
Many parts of Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Calabasas, Brentwood and Encino are under evacuation orders or warnings. More than 12,000 structures remain threatened. Santa Monica has downgraded its mandatory evacuation orders to warnings. Officials estimate that more than 5,300 structures, including many homes, have been damaged or destroyed.
Eaton fire
Burned 14,117 acres and many structures in Altadena and Pasadena. As of Monday morning, the fire was 33% contained, up from 27% early Sunday. Officials say 7,000 structures have been damaged in the fire.
Most of Altadena was under an evacuation order, as was unincorporated Kinneloa Mesa. In Pasadena, a mandatory evacuation order was in place in the northern half of the neighborhood of Hastings Ranch. In Sierra Madre, mandatory evacuations were in effect in some areas north of Grand View Avenue, and voluntary evacuations were in place in other portions of the city.
Increasing winds bring potential for ‘explosive fire growth’ across L.A. County this week
The National Weather Service has issued an ominous ‘particularly dangerous situation’ warning for swaths of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, cautioning of wind gusts ranging from 45 mph to 70 mph, dry air and a higher risk of rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.
