The Sports Report: Dustin May returns to help the Dodgers win again

From Jack Harris: Dustin May closed his eyes, took a breath and held his head suspended toward the heavens.

For a brief moment, shortly before he began warming up for the first inning on Tuesday night, the Dodgers’ pitcher let himself absorb the significance of his milestone moment — reflecting one last time on the 685-day journey that brought him there.

“There was definitely a lot of emotions that got let out,” May said. “It was just super, super great to be back out there.”

Not since May 17, 2023, had May last stood atop the Dodger Stadium mound. That day, he suffered an elbow injury that led to a flexor tendon surgery and Tommy John revision, the second major arm procedure of his young MLB career.

During the 22 months that followed, the hard-throwing right-hander endured a rehab process of uniquely difficult circumstances, getting close to a return midway through last season before a freak accident at dinner last July forced him into emergency, and season-ending, surgery to repair a frightening esophagus tear.

As May finally worked his way back to full strength this spring, the experience gave the 27-year-old renewed perspective. He was no longer a promising young prospect. He was unable to contribute to the Dodgers’ 2024 World Series championship.

But after so much time away, and such a scary medical saga last summer, he was simply grateful to once again be back on the rubber — making his season debut, and first MLB start since in almost two years, in the Dodgers’ 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves.

“Even if it would have went bad, I still would have been having a good time,” May said afterward. “It literally meant the world to me just to be back out on the mound.”

USC BASKETBALL

USC guard Kennedy Smith holds the ball away from UConn guard Paige Bueckers during an Elite Eight NCAA tournament game Monday in Spokane, Wash. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

From Ryan Kartje: The tenacious freshman stared ahead blankly, her eyes welling with tears, the losing USC locker room silent around her.

Kennedy Smith gave everything she had in the wake of JuJu Watkins’ injury. She helped guide USC past Kansas State in the Sweet 16, pacing the team in scoring. And in the Elite Eight, the Trojans had entrusted her, their best on-ball defender, with chasing Paige Bueckers, the Connecticut star and likely No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft.

But it wasn’t enough. Not without Watkins. And in the last gasps of a season that once seemed destined for something special, that was a particularly difficult pill for Smith and her teammates to swallow. Soon enough, they knew, their team would look totally different. Kiki Iriafen, after an All-American season at USC, is off to the WNBA. Rayah Marshall, after four memorable years, is following Iriafen, while Talia von Oelhoffen, their starting point guard, and Clarice Akunwafo, their defensive stalwart off the bench, exhausted their eligibility.

Many questions about the path forward for USC are still to be answered. Not the least of which is whether Watkins sits out all of next season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee. But hidden beneath the heartbreak of a tournament run cut short is hope for a future with Smith and her fellow freshmen holding down the fort until Watkins is healthy enough to return.

“The freshmen, their performance … was unbelievable,” von Oelhoffen said Monday night. “A preview of what’s to come in the next few years.”

UC IRVINE BASKETBALL

North Texas’ Moulaye Sissoko grabs UC Irvine’s Devin Tillis as he dribbles up the floor during the Anteaters’ win in the semifinals of the NIT Tuesday in Indianapolis, Ind. (Joe Robbins/NCAA Photos / NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

From The Times Staff: UC Irvine trailed North Texas by 15 points midway through the first half, but the senior forward Devin Tillis and fellow veterans rallied to power the Anteaters to a 69-67 win over the Mean Green on Tuesday in the NIT semifinals.

It was UC Irvine’s record 32nd win and marks the first time in school history the Anteaters will play in the NIT championship game. UC Irvine (32-6) will face off with Chattanooga (28-9) on Thursday at 6 p.m. PDT in Indianapolis, Ind. The game will air on ESPN.

Tillis finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds, helping fuel the Anteaters’ rally. Bent Leuchten made two free throws with six seconds left to give UC Irvine a 69-64 lead before North Texas hit a three-pointer at the buzzer.

“We’ve done it before all year,” Tillis told the NCAA’s Andy Katz during a postgame interview. “We have a bunch of different guys who can make plays happen. ... Somebody’s going to make some shots, somebody’s going to make some plays.”

Joey Aguilar passed for 6,760 yards with 56 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in two seasons at Appalachian State. After landing at UCLA via the transfer portal, he’s the front-runner to be the starting quarterback as spring practice opens. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

From Ben Bolch: In case you hadn’t heard, DeShaun Foster is excited.

The UCLA football coach’s favorite catchphrase also applied to his players Tuesday morning — so much so that Foster had to intervene.

Before the Bruins took the field for their first spring practice outside the Wasserman Center, they were so animated while singing in the team meeting room that Foster told them to chill.

“I kind of had to calm them down to get them ready for the special team meeting,” Foster said, “but I love the way the team is approaching this and just hopefully can carry this on to the rest of spring.”

Maybe they were just happy to have completed what Foster called “the most demanding winter that I’ve been part of here at UCLA,” which resulted in a legion of transformed physiques. Foster said freshman running back Karson Cox had packed on eight pounds in roughly 10 weeks. Right tackle Garrett DiGiorgio, now a relatively svelte 320 pounds, reported losing 11 pounds of fat and gaining seven pounds of muscle.

RAMS

Rams coach Sean McVay congratulates wide receivers Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell (5) after a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in September 2023. (Ric Tapia / For The Times)

From Gary Klein: — Sean McVay will get his first look at the Rams’ revamped receiver corps when players report for voluntary offseason workouts this month.

For the first time in McVay’s nine-year tenure, Cooper Kupp is not on the roster. The Rams last month released the 2021 NFL offensive player of the year, who recently signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

“The one thing that I do know he knows,” McVay said Tuesday at the NFL’s annual meeting, “is how much I appreciate him, how much I love him and how grateful I am for the time that we had even if … he’s probably not my biggest fan right now.”

Rising star Puka Nacua, three-time All-Pro Davante Adams and newly-minted $10-million-man Tutu Atwell are now quarterback Matthew Stafford’s main targets.

KINGS

Kings players celebrate a goal by left wing Andrei Kuzmenko during a win over the Winnipeg Jets Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

From the Associated Press: Andrei Kuzmenko, Adrian Kempe and captain Anze Kopitar each had a goal and an assist in the Los Angeles Kings’ 4-1 victory over the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

Trevor Moore also scored for the Kings, who moved two points ahead of Edmonton for second place in the Pacific Division.

Darcy Kuemper made 18 saves as Los Angeles earned its 11th victory in 14 games while dominating this meeting of the NHL’s top two defensive teams.

DUCKS

Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal celebrates with center Mason McTavish after defeating the San Jose Sharks in a shootout Tuesday night at the Honda Center. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

From the Associated Press: Mason McTavish scored the only goal in the shootout, and the Ducks beat the San José Sharks 4-3 on Tuesday night at Honda Center.

McTavish scored in the third round and Tyler Toffoli’s attempt went wide right on the Sharks’ last try to give the Ducks the win.

Trevor Zegras and Sam Colangelo each had a goal and an assist, Jackson LaCombe also scored for the Ducks, and McTavish had three assists. Lukas Dostal stopped 28 shots as the Ducks won for the fourth time in six games despite being held to four shots on goal in the second period — the fewest allowed by the Sharks in any period all season.

ANGELS

The Angels’ Kyren Paris screams as he rounds the bases after hitting an RBI single during the 11th inning against the Cardinals Tuesday. (Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)

From the Associated Press: Kyren Paris hit a tiebreaking single in the 11th inning, Yoán Moncada followed with a two-run double, and the Angels beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-7 on Tuesday night.

The game was tied at 3 after nine innings before each team scored three runs in the 10th — and the Angels added three in the 11th. Victor Scott II had an RBI single in the bottom half, but Ryan Zeferjahn got two outs for his first career save.

Zeferjahn struck out Willson Contreras with a runner aboard to end it as the Angels outlasted St. Louis in extra innings for the second consecutive night.

