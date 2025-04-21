The Sports Report: Aday Mara discusses his departure from UCLA

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Ben Bolch: Nearly every time Aday Mara touched the ball over the season’s final months, a murmur of anticipation filled Pauley Pavilion.

Would the 7-foot-3 center show off his extraordinary passing skills, flinging the ball to a teammate for a backdoor layup? Would he pivot around his defender for a dunk? Would he use his mythical size to get off an unblockable sky hook?

Almost everything the UCLA sophomore did after becoming a regular part of the rotation in late January wowed fans who equally delighted him with their deafening cheers.

That support was among the reasons why Mara did not want to go quietly on his way to Michigan. For one of his final acts before leaving campus, Mara reached out to The Times to discuss the rationale behind his transfer and set the record straight about a report stating that he had made outrageous demands as a requirement for him to remain a Bruin.

The smile that never seems to leave Mara’s face vanished when it came to his departure from a place that he loved.

“It was a hard decision to leave UCLA,” Mara said Friday night via FaceTime, “because you saw every game — I was enjoying it, I was super happy because I saw all the crowd cheering for me, helping me a lot. Los Angeles is like a really, really good place, Westwood, so I’m going to miss that and I wanted to say that because it was a hard decision because it’s just after two years it feels like I spent a lot more time than two years, you know?”

Continue reading here

From Ben Bolch: College football’s highest-profile transfer is coming home.

After a falling out with Tennessee, Nico Iamaleava has agreed to play for UCLA next season in a move that will generate significant buzz for the Bruins after they added a quarterback who took his previous team to the College Football Playoff.

But the nature of Iamaleava’s departure, which reportedly involved a desire for more name, image and likeness money from the Volunteers at a time when most teams had lined up a starting quarterback for next season, could make Iamaleava a polarizing figure before he sets foot on his new campus.

Iamaleava announced his commitment to the Bruins on his Instagram account Sunday, ending more than a week of speculation about his future.

Continue reading here

CLIPPERS

From Broderick Turner: A day later, the Clippers didn’t hide from the primary cause of their demise in Game 1 of their Western Conference playoff series against the Denver Nuggets.

Twenty turnovers doomed the Clippers and put them in a 0-1 hole in the best-of-seven series Saturday. Four turnovers in the extra five minutes during overtime left the Clippers proclaiming they must do a better job taking care of the basketball in Game 2 on Monday night at Ball Arena.

“It’s a little frustrating, just because it’s self-inflicted and it’s that we have been really good at this the last few weeks,” Clippers guard James Harden said late Saturday night after Game 1. “But [we’re] even-keeled, you know what I mean? Come back in Game 2 ready to go even better.”

Continue reading here

NBA PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE, RESULTS

All Times Pacific

First round

Western Conference

No. 3 Lakers vs. No. 6 Minnesota

Denver 117, at Lakers 95 (box score)

Tuesday at Lakers, 7 p.m., TNT

Friday at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday at Minnesota, 12:30 p.m., ABC

Wed., April 30 at Lakers, TBD*

Friday, May 2 at Minnesota, TBD*

Sunday, May 4 at Lakers, TBD*

No. 4 Denver vs. No. 5 Clippers

at Denver 112, Clippers 110 (OT) (box score)

Monday at Denver, 7 p.m., TNT

Thursday at Clippers, 7 p.m., NBA TV

Saturday at Clippers, 3 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, April 29 at Denver, TBD*

Thursday, May 1 at Clippers, TBD*

Saturday, May 3 at Denver, TBD*

No. 1 Oklahoma City vs. No. 8 Memphis

at Oklahoma City 131, Memphis 80 (box score)

Tuesday at Oklahoma City, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Thursday at Memphis, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Saturday at Memphis, 12:30 p.m., TNT

Monday at Oklahoma City, TBD*

Thursday, May 1 at Memphis, TBD*

Saturday, May 3 at Oklahoma City, TBD*

No. 2 Houston vs. No. 7 Golden State

Golden State 95, at Houston 85 (box score)

Wednesday at Houston, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Saturday at Golden State, 5:30 p.m., ABC

Monday at Golden State, 7 p.m., TNT

Wednesday, April 30 at Houston, TBD*

Friday, May 2 at Golden State, TBD*

Sunday, May 4 at Houston, TBD*

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Cleveland vs. No. 8 Miami

at Cleveland 121, Miami 100 (box score)

Wednesday at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m., NBA TV

Saturday at Miami, 10 a.m., TNT

Monday at Miami, TBD

Wednesday, April 30 at Cleveland, TBD*

Friday, May 2 at Miami, TBD*

Sunday, May 4 at Cleveland, TBD*

No. 2 Boston vs. No. 7 Orlando

at Boston 103, Orlando 86 (box score)

Wednesday at Boston, 4 p.m., TNT

Friday at Orlando, 4 p.m., ESPN

Sunday at Orlando, 4 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, April 29 at Boston, TBD*

Thursday, May 1 at Orlando, TBD*

Saturday, May 3 at Boston, TBD*

No. 3 New York vs. No. 6 Detroit

at New York 123, Detroit 112 (box score)

Monday at New York, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Thursday at Detroit, 4 p.m., TNT

Sunday at Detroit, 10 a.m., ABC

Tuesday, April 29 at New York, TBD*

Thursday, May 1 at Detroit, TBD*

Saturday, May 3 at New York, TBD*

No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 5 Milwaukee

at Indiana 117, Milwaukee 98 (box score)

Tuesday at Indiana, 4 p.m., NBA TV

Friday at Milwaukee, 5 p.m., ESPNU/NBA TV

Sunday at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, April 29 at Indiana, TBD*

Friday, May 2 at Milwaukee, TBD*

Sunday, May 4 at Indiana, TBD*

* if necessary

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: Tyler Glasnow stood on the back of the mound, flexed his right leg to test how it felt, then threw his first pitch of the fifth inning on Sunday afternoon.

In the Dodgers’ 1-0 win against the Texas Rangers, it proved to be the right-hander’s last one of the day.

Though the Dodgers salvaged a series win at Globe Life Field, riding a stout bullpen and eighth-inning sacrifice fly from Freddie Freeman to victory in the series rubber match, they first had to overcome yet another injury concern from Glasnow, who left the game after just four innings with what he later said was cramping in both his legs.

“Ankles, calves, feet. Both sides,” Glasnow said. “After a while, it just gets to the point where it’s fully locked up. I’m not sure why.”

Continue reading here

Dodgers box score

MLB scores

MLB standings

ANGELS

Jo Adell had a bases-clearing double in a four-run ninth inning against San Francisco closer Ryan Walker and the Angels rallied to beat the Giants 5-4 on Sunday, spoiling the day for Justin Verlander in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Verlander was in line for his first victory in his fifth start with the Giants leading 4-1. But Walker (0-1) walked Mike Trout leading off and Jorge Soler followed with a single. Logan O’Hoppe had a one-out hit to load the bases before Walker hit Zach Neto to force in a run. Adell hit a 1-2 pitch down the left-field line.

Verlander gave up just two hits and a run in six innings with six strikeouts. He fanned Trout twice on 96- and 97-mph fastballs.

Continue reading here

Angels box score

MLB scores

MLB standings

LPGA

From Benjamin Royer: Ingrid Lindblad grew up figure skating. The dynamic sport of balance and precision tested her limits before she ultimately surrendered the ice for the green full-time.

The individuality, besting yourself rather than an opponent to achieve your goals, drove the Swedish golfer as a young athlete — and to top amateur status at Louisiana State. As one of two LPGA rookies atop the JM Eagle LA Championship leaderboard Sunday afternoon, Lindblad needed to channel her success, which propelled her to becoming the 2024 Honda Award winner for golf, the same under-pressure skillset that helped her qualify for the LPGA tour in the first place.

Lindblad, 25, converted six birdies Sunday, enough to weather the field and win the LA Championship at El Caballero Country Club in Tarzana — her first LPGA victory in her third career tour start. Lindblad, who missed out on the top 10 in her first two starts, charged into the conversation Friday with a career-low nine-under 63 to tie the tournament scoring record. She bookended the second round with four-under performances in the first and third rounds.

Continue reading here

NHL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE, RESULTS

All times Pacific

First round

Western Conference

Pacific 3 Edmonton vs. Pacific 2 Kings

Monday at Kings, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Wednesday at Kings, 7 p.m., TBS

Friday at Edmonton, 7 p.m., TNT

Sunday at Edmonton, 6:30 p.m., TBS

Tuesday, April 29 at Kings, TBD*

Thursday, May 1 at Edmonton, TBD*

Saturday, May 3 at Kings, TBD*

Wild-card 2 St. Louis vs. Central 1 Winnipeg

at Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 3 (summary)

Monday at Winnipeg, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

Thursday at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Sunday at St. Louis, 10 a.m., TBS

Wed., April 30 at Winnipeg, TBD*

Friday, May 2 at St. Louis, TBD*

Sunday, May 4 at Winnipeg, TBD*

Central 3 Colorado vs. Central 2 Dallas

Colorado 5, at Dallas 1 (summary)

Monday at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday at Colorado, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday at Colorado, 6:30 p.m., TBS

Monday at Dallas, TBD*

Thursday, May 1 at Colorado, TBD*

Saturday, May 3 at Dallas, TBD*

Wild-card 1 Minnesota vs. Pacific 1 Vegas

at Vegas 4, Minnesota 2 (summary)

Tuesday at Vegas, 8 p.m., ESPN

Thursday at Minnesota, 6 p.m., TBS

Saturday at Minnesota, 1 p.m., TBS

Tuesday, April 29 at Vegas, TBD*

Thursday, May 1 at Minnesota, TBD*

Saturday, May 3 at Vegas, TBD*

Eastern Conference

Wild-card 2 Ottawa vs. Atlantic 1 Toronto

at Toronto 6, Ottawa 2 (summary)

Tuesday at Toronto, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

Thursday at Ottawa, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday at Ottawa, 4 p.m., TBS

Tuesday, April 29 at Toronto, TBD*

Thursday, May 1 at Ottawa, TBD*

Saturday, May 3 at Toronto, TBD*

Atlantic 3 Florida vs. Atlantic 2 Tampa Bay

Tuesday at Tampa Bay, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Thursday at Tampa Bay, 3:30 p.m., TBS

Saturday at Florida, 10 a.m., TBS

Monday at Florida, TBD

Wed., April 30 at Tampa Bay, TBD*

Friday, May 2 at Florida, TBD*

Sunday, May 4 at Tampa Bay, TBD*

Wild-card 2 Montreal vs. Metropolitan 1 Washington

Monday at Washington, 4 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday at Washington, 4 p.m., ESPN

Friday at Montreal, 4 p.m., TNT

Sunday at Montreal, 3:30 p.m., TBS

Wed., April 30 at Washington, TBD*

Friday, May 2 at Montreal, TBD*

Sunday, May 4 at Washington, TBD*

Metropolitan 3 New Jersey vs. Metropolitan 2 Carolina

at Carolina 4, New Jersey 1 (summary)

Tuesday at Carolina, p.m., ESPN

Friday at New Jersey, 5 p.m., TBS

Sunday at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m., TBS

Tuesday, April 29 at Carolina, TBD*

Friday, May 2 at New Jersey, TBD*

Sunday, May 4 at Carolina, TBD*

* If necessary

