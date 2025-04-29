The Sports Report: Tommy Edman helps Dodgers walk it off

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Jack Harris: There are walk-off wins.

And then there are walk-off sighs of relief.

On Monday night, in a game they led by five runs through five innings, the Dodgers experienced the latter, needing Tommy Edman’s two-run single in the bottom of the 10th to save the day in a 7-6 victory over the Miami Marlins.

“I was telling the coaches earlier tonight, it just seems like we’re a .500 team given what’s going on [lately],” manager Dave Roberts said, with his club sitting at 19-10 (one game behind the New York Mets for the best record in the majors) despite an 11-10 mark since their 8-0 start.

“The month of April has been up and down for us,” added infielder Miguel Rojas. “Even though our record is good, we feel like we haven’t really hit the gear that this team can hit.”

On Monday, at least, they avoided a stark shift into reverse.

Coming off a needed series win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and opening their first of two series against the rebuilding Marlins, the Dodgers knew this was a soft spot on the schedule. A chance to rebuild momentum after their up-and-down play in recent weeks.

“I think this is a stretch where if we play good baseball … we can win a lot of games and put ourselves in a good position for down the road,” Rojas said.

Continue reading here

Dodgers put Tyler Glasnow on injured list unsure on when he’ll return

Dave Roberts adopts Palisades High baseball team coping with fire’s destruction

Dodgers box score

MLB scores

MLB standings

LAKERS

From Dan Woike: Luka Doncic had more color in his skin Sunday, his body warmer than when he slowly hobbled out of Target Center in sweats Friday night. He’d felt miserable during Game 3.

“Virus,” he said. “Still have it.”

At least he was feeling better — even if things were looking worse for his team.

The Lakers played two games in Minnesota, one with a diminished Doncic and one without making a substitution in the second half, and had the same result. Both losses have put the team in an improbable spot, needing three straight wins to keep their season alive.

There are reasons, credible ones even, to explain away why they left Minnesota empty-handed. Doncic’s Game 3 illness obviously meant it would be tough for the Lakers to win.

And despite fumbling a lead in Game 4, the Lakers weren’t the only ones who thought Doncic should’ve been shooting free throws with a chance to take a lead with 30 seconds left after being tripped instead of the Lakers turning the ball over on the inbounds pass that followed. The NBA said Monday that referees missed the foul on Doncic.

“I mean it was just, you know, big play after big play,” LeBron James said. “And, they made a couple more plays than we did obviously.”

Continue reading here

Magic Johnson questions Lakers for playing LeBron James, Luka Doncic in entire second half

Ex-Laker Stan Love, dad of Kevin Love and brother of Beach Boys front man Mike Love, dies at 76

CLIPPERS

From Broderick Turner: Game 5 is a pivotal contest for the Clippers and the Denver Nuggets.

Pivotal because the winner in a series that’s tied at 2-2 will be one win away from advancing in the Western Conference playoffs.

Pivotal because the loser will be one loss away from their season being over.

Pivotal because the team that wins Game 5 and subsequently takes a 3-2 lead in the series has gone on to win the series 81.3% of the time, according to the NBA.

Continue reading here

NBA PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE, RESULTS

All Times Pacific

First round

Western Conference

No. 3 Lakers vs. No. 6 Minnesota

Minnesota 117, at Lakers 95 (box score)

at Lakers 94, Minnesota 85 (box score)

at Minnesota 116, Lakers 104 (box score)

at Minnesota 116, Lakers 113 (box score)

Wednesday at Lakers, 7 p.m., TNT

Friday at Minnesota, TBD*

Sunday at Lakers, TBD*

No. 4 Denver vs. No. 5 Clippers

at Denver 112, Clippers 110 (OT) (box score)

Clippers 105, at Denver 102 (box score)

at Clippers 117, Denver 83 (box score)

Denver 101, at Clippers 99 (box score)

Tuesday at Denver, 7 p.m., TNT

Thursday at Clippers, TBD

Saturday at Denver, TBD*

No. 1 Oklahoma City vs. No. 8 Memphis

at Oklahoma City 131, Memphis 80 (box score)

at Oklahoma City 118, Memphis 99 (box score)

Oklahoma City 114, at Memphis 108 (box score)

Oklahoma City 117, at Memphis 115 (box score)

No. 2 Houston vs. No. 7 Golden State

Golden State 95, at Houston 85 (box score)

at Houston 109, Golden State 94 (box score)

at Golden State 104, Houston 93 (box score)

at Golden State 109, Houston 106 (box score)

Wednesday at Houston, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Friday at Golden State, TBD*

Sunday at Houston, TBD*

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Cleveland vs. No. 8 Miami

at Cleveland 121, Miami 100 (box score)

at Cleveland 121, Miami 112 (box score)

Cleveland 124, at Miami 87 (box score)

Cleveland 138, at Miami 83 (box score)

No. 2 Boston vs. No. 7 Orlando

at Boston 103, Orlando 86 (box score)

at Boston 109, Orlando 100 (box score)

at Orlando 95, Boston 93 (box score)

Boston 107, at Orlando 98 (box score)

Tuesday at Boston, 5:30 p.m., NBA TV

Thursday at Orlando, TBD*

Saturday at Boston, TBD*

No. 3 New York vs. No. 6 Detroit

at New York 123, Detroit 112 (box score)

Detroit 100, at New York 94 (box score)

New York 118, at Detroit 116 (box score)

New York 94, at Detroit 93 (box score)

Tuesday at New York, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Thursday at Detroit, 4:30 p.m., TNT*

Saturday at New York, TBD*

No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 5 Milwaukee

at Indiana 117, Milwaukee 98 (box score)

at Indiana 123, Milwaukee 115 (box score)

at Milwaukee 117, Indiana 101 (box score)

Indiana 129, at Milwaukee 103 (box score)

Tuesday at Indiana, 3 p.m., NBA TV

Friday at Milwaukee, TBD*

Sunday at Indiana, TBD*

* if necessary

USC BASKETBALL

From Ryan Kartje: Four days after he was involved in a serious Cybertruck accident that led to him being put into an induced coma, top basketball prospect Alijah Arenas is walking and talking and expected to be discharged from the hospital “very soon,” according to the co-host of his father’s podcast, “Gil’s Arena.”

Arenas, according to Josiah Johnson of the “Gil’s Arena” podcast, sustained no major injuries in the single-car accident and is “doing much better.”

Arenas lost control of his Tesla Cybertruck just before 5 a.m. PDT Thursday as he was returning from the gym, according to Johnson. The car struck a fire hydrant and a tree on Corbin Avenue in Reseda and caught fire with Arenas inside.

Continue reading here

NHL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE, RESULTS

All times Pacific

First round

Western Conference

Pacific 3 Edmonton vs. Pacific 2 Kings

at Kings 6, Edmonton 5 (summary)

at Kings 6, Edmonton 2 (summary)

at Edmonton 7, Kings 4 (summary)

at Edmonton 4, Kings 3 (OT) (summary)

Tuesday at Kings, 7 p.m., TBS

Thursday at Edmonton, TBD

Saturday at Kings, TBD*

Wild-card 2 St. Louis vs. Central 1 Winnipeg

at Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 3 (summary)

Winnipeg 2, St. Louis 1 (summary)

at St. Louis 7, Winnipeg 2 (summary)

at St. Louis 5, Winnipeg 1 (summary)

Wednesday at Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday at St. Louis, TBD

Sunday at Winnipeg, TBD*

Central 3 Colorado vs. Central 2 Dallas

Colorado 5, at Dallas 1 (summary)

at Dallas 4, Colorado 3 (summary)

Dallas 2, at Colorado 1 (OT) (summary)

at Colorado 4, Dallas 0 (summary)

at Dallas 6, Colorado 2 (summary)

Thursday at Colorado, TBD

Saturday at Dallas, TBD*

Wild-card 1 Minnesota vs. Pacific 1 Vegas

at Vegas 4, Minnesota 2 (summary)

Minnesota 5, at Vegas 2 (summary)

at Minnesota 5, Vegas 2 (summary)

Vegas 4, at Minnesota 3 (OT) (summary)

Tuesday at Vegas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Thursday at Minnesota, TBD

Saturday at Vegas, TBD*

Eastern Conference

Wild-card 2 Ottawa vs. Atlantic 1 Toronto

at Toronto 6, Ottawa 2 (summary)

at Toronto 3, Ottawa 2 (summary)

Toronto 3, at Ottawa 2 (OT) (summary)

at Ottawa 4, Toronto 3 (OT) (summary)

Tuesday at Toronto, 4 p.m., ESPN

Thursday at Ottawa, TBD*

Saturday at Toronto, TBD*

Atlantic 3 Florida vs. Atlantic 2 Tampa Bay

Florida 6, at Tampa Bay 2 (summary)

Florida 2, at Tampa Bay 0 (summary)

Tampa Bay 5, at Florida 1 (summary)

at Florida 4, Tampa Bay 2 (summary)

Wednesday at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

Friday at Florida, TBD*

Sunday at Tampa Bay, TBD*

Wild-card 2 Montreal vs. Metropolitan 1 Washington

at Washington 3, Montreal 2 (OT) (summary)

at Washington 3, Montreal 1 (summary)

at Montreal 6, Washington 3 (summary)

Washington 5, at Montreal 2 (summary)

Wednesday at Washington, 4 p.m., ESPN

Friday at Montreal, TBD*

Sunday at Washington, TBD*

Metropolitan 3 New Jersey vs. Metropolitan 2 Carolina

at Carolina 4, New Jersey 1 (summary)

at Carolina 3, New Jersey 1 (summary)

at New Jersey 3, Carolina 2 (2 OT) (summary)

Carolina 5, at New Jersey 2 (summary)

Tuesday at Carolina, 4:30 p.m., TBS

Friday at New Jersey, TBD*

Sunday at Carolina, TBD*

* If necessary

THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY

1901 — His Eminence, ridden by Jimmy Winkfield, wins the Kentucky Derby by 1 1/2 lengths over Sannazarro in the only Derby ever raced in April.

1961 — ABC’s “Wide World of Sports” debuts.

1963 — LPGA Titleholders Championship Women’s Golf, Augusta CC: Marilynn Smith beats Mickey Wright by 1 shot in 18-hole playoff.

1970 — Lakers guard Jerry West hits a 60-foot desperation shot at the buzzer to tie Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks. The Knicks outscore the Lakers 9-6 in the overtime for a 111-108 win.

1980 — NFL Draft: Oklahoma running back Billy Sims first pick by Detroit Lions.

1981 — MLB Philadelphia Phillies Steve Carlton is 1st lefty to strike out 3,000 batters.

1981 — NFL Draft: South Carolina running back George Rogers first pick by New Orleans Saints.

1985 — Tony Tubbs captures the WBA heavyweight title with a unanimous 15-round decision over Greg Page in Buffalo, N.Y.

1985 — New York Yankees fire manager Yogi Berra 16 games into season, despite assurance from owner George Steinbrenner that he would be kept for the whole season. Billy Martin named as replacement.

1986 — Roger Clemens sets a major league record by striking out 20 batters as the Boston Red Sox defeated the Seattle Mariners 3-1.

1986 — NFL Draft: Auburn running back Bo Jackson first pick by Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

1988 — The Baltimore Orioles end their 21-game losing streak by winning their first game of the season, 9-0 over the Chicago White Sox.

1990 — Pat Riley becomes the winningest coach in NBA playoff history as the Lakers beat the Houston Rockets 104-100. Riley’s 100th victory put him ahead of Red Auerbach.

1998 — For the first time in the 124-year history of the Kentucky Derby, a redraw is ordered during the post-position draw. Churchill Downs officials allowed ESPN to control the announcing of the draw. Commentator Chris Lincoln called the No. 15 pill twice while picking the draft order for post positions.

2000 — Lennox Lewis knocks down Michael Grant three times in the first round and knocks him out at 2:53 of the second at Madison Square Garden in New York to retain his WBC and IBF heavyweight titles. The combined weight of 497 pounds made it the heaviest title fight ever.

2003 — Indiana outscores Boston 5-0 in overtime for a 93-88 victory, cutting the Celtics’ first-round series lead to 3-2. It’s the first overtime shutout in NBA playoff history.

2006 — NFL Draft: North Carolina State defensive end Mario Williams first pick from Houston Texans.

2007 — Phoenix guard Steve Nash has 23 assists, one shy of the NBA playoff record, to help Phoenix to a 113-100 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

2010 — The NCAA’s Board of Directors approve a 68-team format for the men’s basketball tournament beginning next season. It’s the first expansion since 2001 when the tourney went from 64 to 65 teams.

2013 — NBA veteran center Jason Collins becomes the first male professional athlete in the major four American sports leagues to come out as gay. Collins writes a first-person account posted on Sports Illustrated’s website. The 34-year-old free agent played for six NBA teams in 12 seasons.

2014 — Clippers owner Donald Sterling is banned for life by the NBA in response to racist comments he made in an audio recording. The Clippers’ owner is also fined $2.5 million, the maximum amount allowed under the NBA Constitution.

2018 — Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal equals his Open-era record for most wins at the same event (11 Monte Carlo) with his 11th Barcelona ATP title.

Compiled by the Associated Press