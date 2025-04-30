The Sports Report: Clippers’ (and Kings’) season is one loss away from ending

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

Newsletter Go beyond the scoreboard Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

From Broderick Turner: For the Clippers, Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets meant being one more win away from advancing in the playoffs or one more loss away from going home.

But from the start, the Clippers walked a tightrope that had them teetering all game, falling behind from the very beginning, putting stress on their defense. They were unable to contain Jamal Murray in falling behind by 22 points in the fourth quarter and unable to muster enough energy in losing 131-115 on Tuesday night at Ball Arena.

Advertisement

“I don’t think (it’s) sense of urgency. I think they kicked our butt,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “They played well. Game 4, like I said, I didn’t think we came out with a sense of urgency. But tonight I thought we had the right intent and they just took it to us.”

With Murray cooking the Clippers for a series-high 43 points, they trail the best-of-seven series 3-2 and are on the brink of being eliminated in the first round for the third straight season.

“I thought the tough start was Jamal Murray,” Lue said. “I thought he came out being aggressive, which we knew he would. That’s why we started off with a blitz against him, just to try to slow him down. We knew in Game 5 he would come out aggressive. He made every shot.”

Advertisement

Win Game 6 on Thursday night at the Intuit Dome or the season is over for the Clippers. If they win, then the winner-take-all Game 7 is Saturday in Denver.

Continue reading here

Clippers box score

Advertisement

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

LAKERS

From Dan Woike: When JJ Redick took the Lakers coaching job 10 months ago, he vowed that they would use math to their advantage. Tuesday, standing in the same building where he made that pledge, he said something that would’ve made Isaac Newton fire an apple off the wall.

“We have to win Game 5 and that’s it. It’s been conveyed by coaches [and] players,” Redick said. “Tomorrow’s a Game 7 for us.”

Forget that five and seven are different numbers or that for the Lakers to play an actual Game 7 in this first-round playoff series against Minnesota, they need to win two more times. Redick’s theorem is still sound.

“We definitely should treat it like Game 7. We lose and go home,” star guard Luka Doncic said. “No matter what, we can’t look in the future. So we got to focus on this game and then, from there, go on.”

Continue reading here

Advertisement

‘Kobe is L.A.’ Luka Doncic donates $5,000 to restore vandalized Kobe and Gianna Bryant mural

NBA PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE, RESULTS

All Times Pacific

First round

Western Conference

No. 3 Lakers vs. No. 6 Minnesota

Minnesota 117, at Lakers 95 (box score)

at Lakers 94, Minnesota 85 (box score)

at Minnesota 116, Lakers 104 (box score)

at Minnesota 116, Lakers 113 (box score)

Wednesday at Lakers, 7 p.m., TNT

Friday at Minnesota, TBD*

Sunday at Lakers, TBD*

No. 4 Denver vs. No. 5 Clippers

at Denver 112, Clippers 110 (OT) (box score)

Clippers 105, at Denver 102 (box score)

at Clippers 117, Denver 83 (box score)

Denver 101, at Clippers 99 (box score)

at Denver 131, Clippers 115 (box score)

Thursday at Clippers, 7 p.m., TNT

Saturday at Denver, TBD*

No. 1 Oklahoma City vs. No. 8 Memphis

at Oklahoma City 131, Memphis 80 (box score)

at Oklahoma City 118, Memphis 99 (box score)

Oklahoma City 114, at Memphis 108 (box score)

Oklahoma City 117, at Memphis 115 (box score)

No. 2 Houston vs. No. 7 Golden State

Golden State 95, at Houston 85 (box score)

at Houston 109, Golden State 94 (box score)

at Golden State 104, Houston 93 (box score)

at Golden State 109, Houston 106 (box score)

Wednesday at Houston, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Friday at Golden State, TBD*

Sunday at Houston, TBD*

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Cleveland vs. No. 8 Miami

at Cleveland 121, Miami 100 (box score)

at Cleveland 121, Miami 112 (box score)

Cleveland 124, at Miami 87 (box score)

Cleveland 138, at Miami 83 (box score)

No. 2 Boston vs. No. 7 Orlando

at Boston 103, Orlando 86 (box score)

at Boston 109, Orlando 100 (box score)

at Orlando 95, Boston 93 (box score)

Boston 107, at Orlando 98 (box score)

at Boston 120, Orlando 89 (box score)

No. 3 New York vs. No. 6 Detroit

at New York 123, Detroit 112 (box score)

Detroit 100, at New York 94 (box score)

New York 118, at Detroit 116 (box score)

New York 94, at Detroit 93 (box score)

Detroit 106, at New York 103 (box score)

Thursday at Detroit, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Saturday at New York, TBD*

No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 5 Milwaukee

at Indiana 117, Milwaukee 98 (box score)

at Indiana 123, Milwaukee 115 (box score)

at Milwaukee 117, Indiana 101 (box score)

Indiana 129, at Milwaukee 103 (box score)

at Indiana 119, Milwaukee 118 (OT) (box score)

* if necessary

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: The Dodgers’ early season bullpen usage had become so much of a concern, even minor-league pitcher Matt Sauer was keeping tabs on it from the team’s triple-A Oklahoma City affiliate.

Advertisement

Which is why when he took the mound following a call-up to the majors Tuesday night, he was determined to give the Dodgers some badly needed innings.

“Even when we’re down in OKC, you still follow the big league club,” Sauer said. “And I knew the bullpen has been used a lot.”

Indeed, entering Tuesday, no other team had relied upon its relievers more heavily than the Dodgers. Thanks to injuries and ineffectiveness from the starting rotation, their bullpen’s 126 innings were far and away the most in the majors.

Despite that the Dodgers had no choice but to deploy their second bullpen game of the opening month. Only this time they were able to stay away from their most important arms.

Instead, in a 15-2 win over the Miami Marlins, Sauer came to the rescue with five innings of relief, providing the type of length that too often has eluded Dodgers starters.

Continue reading here

Advertisement

Dodgers box score

MLB scores

MLB standings

ANGELS

Jorge Polanco hit two home runs and drove in five runs as the Seattle Mariners beat the Angels 5-3 on Tuesday night.

The first blast from Polanco was a three-run shot in the second inning to give the Mariners a 3-0 lead. Polanco then had a two-run shot off reliever Jose Fermin — his ninth homer of the season — to make it 5-1 in the seventh. Polanco, the American League’s reigning player of the week, was already on a tear, going eight for 17 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs in five games last week.

It was enough for Seattle starter Bryce Miller, who gave up two hits in five scoreless innings and struck out six. Miller needed to be sharp too, considering Angels starter Jack Kochanowicz was solid over six innings outside of Polanco’s first homer.

Advertisement

Continue reading here

Angels box score

MLB scores

MLB standings

From Ryan Kartje: When Lincoln Riley was hired by USC in the fall of 2021, he brought four staffers with him on the plane from Norman, Okla. Among them was Bennie Wylie, who’d spent the previous four years as Riley’s strength and conditioning coach at Oklahoma.

After three seasons together at USC, their collaboration came to an abrupt halt Tuesday as Riley announced USC is parting ways with Wylie, its director of football sports performance, three days after the Trojans wrapped their spring practice.

Advertisement

Wylie‘s exit was “strictly a football decision,” according to a person familiar with the situation not authorized to speak publicly. Wylie, by all accounts, was well liked within the program and beloved by many players who viewed him as critical to their development. But Riley, the source said, felt USC would be better positioned for future success by moving on.

Continue reading here

KENTUCKY DERBY

From John Cherwa: Trainer John Shirreffs is a patient man. He takes his time developing horses. He doesn’t rush them to the track. He doesn’t put them in races until he believes they are ready.

Shirreffs is at Churchill Downs with a horse that is more than ready but doesn’t have a spot in the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Baeza, who finished second in the Santa Anita Derby, is on the outside looking in, needing one horse to scratch before Friday morning to make the starting field. The term is “also eligible,” meaning eligible if a spot opens.

“It’s very awkward,” Shirreffs said standing outside Barn 41 on the Churchill Downs backstretch. “It’s tough to come over here and not know you’re going to run. And then to wait to see if somebody has to scratch, and that’s not something you hope for. You want everybody to enjoy their Derby experience. So, it’s very awkward, but because he has that opportunity it would be a shame if something like that happened and he wasn’t here to run.”

Advertisement

Continue reading here

SOCCER

From Kevin Baxter: Growing up Japanese American in Southern California, Saki Watanabe had plenty of role models who showed her she could be whatever she wanted to be. There were baseball players, judges, politicians and actors. Writers, artists, teachers and business leaders.

But there was nobody doing what she wanted to do, which was play soccer.

“I did wish there were other players like me,” said Watanabe, a former college player who now works for Angel City FC’s community team and coaches with the Los Angeles Bulls soccer club. “I didn’t have a player that I looked up to.”

Or, more to the point, one who looked like her. So the message she took away was there was no place in American soccer for Japanese girls.

That’s no longer the case. When Angel City entered the NWSL in 2022, Jun Endo, a Japanese international, was in the starting lineup for the team’s first league game and scored the second NWSL goal in franchise history. Angel City now has three Japanese players on its roster, most in the league, while the Galaxy won the MLS Cup last winter with two Japanese playing key roles.

Continue reading here

Advertisement

RENOVATING THE HONDA CENTER

Rendering of the exterior of Honda Center’s $1 billion renovation. (Honda Center / OC Vibe)

From Bill Shaikin: For pro sports in Orange County, these are the worst of times. The Angels last appeared in the playoffs 11 years ago, the Ducks seven years ago.

The Ducks, embracing a full rebuild, scored more points last season than they had in six years. They still posted a losing record and fired their coach. The Angels, declining a full rebuild or an all-in push, are back in last place.

Today, we bring good news to the loyal and long-suffering sports fans of Orange County. In announcing a $1-billion renovation of Honda Center, the Ducks are unveiling what might be the most fan-friendly policy ever adopted in our car-centric local culture: easy parking.

No more cars inching forward to the parking attendant. No more shuffling through your wallet for cash or a credit card. No more scrolling through your phone to find that bar code, or scrambling through your glove compartment to find that parking pass.

Just drive right in and enjoy the show.

“We think this will get people in 20 to 30 minutes faster,” said Bill Foltz, chief executive officer of OC Sports and Entertainment.

Advertisement

Continue reading here

KINGS

From Kevin Baxter: Edmonton’s Mattias Janmark pushed the Kings to the brink of playoff elimination, scoring off a rebound early in the third period to give the Oilers a 3-1 win in Game 5 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff at Crypto.com Arena. The Oilers, who lead the best-of-seven series 3-2, can end the Kings’ season for a fourth straight season with another victory.

“It’s hard right now. Obviously everybody’s frustrated,” captain Anze Kopitar said. “But we’ve got to put it behind us. We’ve got to go win a game on the road, and that’s what we’re going to focus on.”

Janmark’s goal marked the fourth time in five games the Kings have given up a game-tying or go-ahead score in the final 13 minutes of regulation. It was also the third consecutive come-from-behind win for the Oilers, the first time they’ve done that in the franchise’s playoff history.

Evander Kane had Edmonton’s first goal while the lone Kings’ score came from Andrei Kuzmenko, both in the second period. The Oilers’ Ryan Nugent-Hopkins closed out the scoring with an empty-net goal in the final minute.

The final score wasn’t a true reflection of the game, which the Oilers dominated.

“They were stronger,” said Kings coach Jim Hiller, whose teams lost in regulation for just the seventh time in 44 home games this season, including the playoffs. “They beat us in every area except for the specialty teams. They were just better in every way ... we can’t look to one part of our game and think that was acceptable.”

Advertisement

Continue reading here

Kings summary

NHL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE, RESULTS

All times Pacific

First round

Western Conference

Pacific 3 Edmonton vs. Pacific 2 Kings

at Kings 6, Edmonton 5 (summary)

at Kings 6, Edmonton 2 (summary)

at Edmonton 7, Kings 4 (summary)

at Edmonton 4, Kings 3 (OT) (summary)

Edmonton 3, at Kings 1 (summary)

Thursday at Edmonton, 7 p.m., ESPN

Saturday at Kings, TBD*

Wild-card 2 St. Louis vs. Central 1 Winnipeg

at Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 3 (summary)

Winnipeg 2, St. Louis 1 (summary)

at St. Louis 7, Winnipeg 2 (summary)

at St. Louis 5, Winnipeg 1 (summary)

Wednesday at Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday at St. Louis, TBD

Sunday at Winnipeg, TBD*

Central 3 Colorado vs. Central 2 Dallas

Colorado 5, at Dallas 1 (summary)

at Dallas 4, Colorado 3 (summary)

Dallas 2, at Colorado 1 (OT) (summary)

at Colorado 4, Dallas 0 (summary)

at Dallas 6, Colorado 2 (summary)

Thursday at Colorado, 6:30 p.m., TBS

Saturday at Dallas, TBD*

Wild-card 1 Minnesota vs. Pacific 1 Vegas

at Vegas 4, Minnesota 2 (summary)

Minnesota 5, at Vegas 2 (summary)

at Minnesota 5, Vegas 2 (summary)

Vegas 4, at Minnesota 3 (OT) (summary)

at Vegas 3, Minnesota 2 (OT) (summary)

Thursday at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday at Vegas, TBD*

Eastern Conference

Wild-card 2 Ottawa vs. Atlantic 1 Toronto

at Toronto 6, Ottawa 2 (summary)

at Toronto 3, Ottawa 2 (summary)

Toronto 3, at Ottawa 2 (OT) (summary)

at Ottawa 4, Toronto 3 (OT) (summary)

Ottawa 4, at Toronto 0 (summary)

Thursday at Ottawa, 4 p.m., TBS

Saturday at Toronto, TBD*

Atlantic 3 Florida vs. Atlantic 2 Tampa Bay

Florida 6, at Tampa Bay 2 (summary)

Florida 2, at Tampa Bay 0 (summary)

Tampa Bay 5, at Florida 1 (summary)

at Florida 4, Tampa Bay 2 (summary)

Wednesday at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

Friday at Florida, TBD*

Sunday at Tampa Bay, TBD*

Wild-card 2 Montreal vs. Metropolitan 1 Washington

at Washington 3, Montreal 2 (OT) (summary)

at Washington 3, Montreal 1 (summary)

at Montreal 6, Washington 3 (summary)

Washington 5, at Montreal 2 (summary)

Wednesday at Washington, 4 p.m., ESPN

Friday at Montreal, TBD*

Sunday at Washington, TBD*

Metropolitan 3 New Jersey vs. Metropolitan 2 Carolina

at Carolina 4, New Jersey 1 (summary)

at Carolina 3, New Jersey 1 (summary)

at New Jersey 3, Carolina 2 (2 OT) (summary)

Carolina 5, at New Jersey 2 (summary)

at Carolina 5, New Jersey 4 (2 OT) (summary)

* If necessary

THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY

1922 — Charlie Robertson of the Chicago White Sox pitches a 2-0 perfect game against the Detroit Tigers.

1939 — Lou Gehrig sets a MLB record playing his 2,130th consecutive and final game for the New York Yankees.

1958 — Ted Williams is 10th major league player to get 1,000 extra-base hits.

1961 — Willie Mays of the San Francisco Giants hits four home runs in a 14-4 victory over the Braves in Milwaukee.

Advertisement

1961 — LPGA Titleholders Championship Women’s Golf, Augusta CC: Mickey Wright wins her 5th major title by 1 stroke from Patty Berg & Louise Suggs.

1962 — LPGA Titleholders Championship Women’s Golf, Augusta CC: Mickey Wright wins her 8th major title in a playoff with Ruth Jessen.

1971 — The Milwaukee Bucks become the second team to register a four-game sweep in the NBA championship, beating the Baltimore Bullets 118-106.

1975 — Larry O’Brien is named the NBA’s third commissioner, following J. Walter Kennedy (1963-75) and Maurice Podoloff (1946-63). O’Brien holds the position until 1984.

1976 — Muhammad Ali wins a unanimous 15-round decision over Jimmy Young in Landover, Md., to retain his world heavyweight title.

1985 — NFL Draft: Virginia Tech defensive end Bruce Smith first pick by Buffalo Bills.

1987 — NY Islander Mike Bossy plays his final game.

1992 — The Red Wings and Canucks become the ninth and 10th teams in NHL history to rebound from 3-1 deficits to win playoff series. Detroit beats the Minnesota North Stars 5-2 in the Norris Division, while Vancouver defeats the Winnipeg Jets 5-0 in the Smythe Division.

Advertisement

1993 — Top-ranked Monica Seles is stabbed during a changeover in Hamburg, Germany. Guenter Parche, 38, reaches over a courtside railing and knifes Seles in the back. She has an inch-deep slit between her shoulder blades and missed the remainder of the 1993 season.

2005 — James Toney outpoints John Ruiz to win the WBA heavyweight title in New York. Toney, a former champion at three other weights, wins his third heavyweight bout, becoming the third one-time middleweight champion to take boxing’s top crown.

2010 — Tiger Woods matches the worst nine-hole score of his PGA Tour career and winds up with a 7-over 79 to miss the cut at the Quail Hollow Championship. Woods finishes at 9-over 153, the highest 36-hole total of his career. It’s the sixth time in his 14-year career he misses a cut.

2012 — Manchester City defeat Manchester United 1-0 in what is claimed to be the biggest match in the English Premier League’s history.

2014 — Anze Kopitar scores the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and Jonathan Quick makes 39 saves to cap the Kings’ comeback from three games down with a 5-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks in Game 7 of the first round. This is the fourth time an NHL team won a best-of-seven series after losing the first three games.

2015 — For the first time in 51 years, the NFL draft returns to Chicago. Florida State’s Jameis Winston is selected by Tampa Bay as the first selection.

Advertisement

2023 — Seattle Kraken become first NHL franchise to earn its first-ever playoff series win against the reigning Stanley Cup champion, eliminating Colorado Avalanche in 7 games.

Compiled by the Associated Press