USC hires Lincoln Riley: Complete coverage of Trojans’ shocking coaching move
USC sent shock waves through the sports world when it hired Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley as its football coach. Here’s everything you need to know about Riley and USC.
Patience and a well-timed recruiting pitch helped USC lure Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma, sending shockwaves through the college football world.
USC athletic director Mike Bohn and chief of staff Brandon Sosna pulled off a game-winning Hail Mary, luring star Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma.
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has agreed to become the next USC football coach. Here are five things every fan should know about the Trojans’ new coach.
USC shocked the college football world by luring Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma. We break down the pros and the few cons of the Trojans’ big hire.
Watch as USC introduces Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley as its new football coach.
As Lincoln Riley assembles his USC coaching staff, he’s starting by pulling from his former staff at Oklahoma.
Standout Birmingham football player Arlis Boardingham will give USC close look now that Lincoln Riley has taken over as the Trojans’ head coach.
Lincoln Riley was introduced at the Coliseum as the 18th head coach in USC football history.
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley already has made inroads in Southern California football recruiting, which should help him bolster USC’s talent pool.
USC won 11 national titles under icons Howard Jones, John McKay, John Robinson and Pete Carroll. But the last 103 years haven’t been all wins and Roses.