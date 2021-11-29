Advertisement
Share
USC Sports

USC hires Lincoln Riley: Complete coverage of Trojans’ shocking coaching move

Rick Caruso, Carol Folt, Lincoln Riley, and Mike Bohn at smile for the cameras at the Coliseum.
All smiles at the introductory news conference. From left: USC Board of Trustees Chair Rick Caruso, USC President Carol Folt, football coach Lincoln Riley, and USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn smile for the cameras at the Coliseum on Monday.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share

USC sent shock waves through the sports world when it hired Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley as its football coach. Here’s everything you need to know about Riley and USC.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley talks with players

The 12 hours that transformed USC football: How the Lincoln Riley deal went down

Patience and a well-timed recruiting pitch helped USC lure Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma, sending shockwaves through the college football world.
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley and the Sooners celebrate after defeating Baylor in the 2019 Big 12 championship

Plaschke: USC landing Lincoln Riley may be the most right coaching hire in school history

USC athletic director Mike Bohn and chief of staff Brandon Sosna pulled off a game-winning Hail Mary, luring star Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma.
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley watches his team play against Iowa State.

Five things USC fans should know about new football coach Lincoln Riley

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has agreed to become the next USC football coach. Here are five things every fan should know about the Trojans’ new coach.
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley shouts to his team before a 2020 game against Kansas State

Roundtable: Why USC fans should feel great Lincoln Riley was hired despite a few flaws

USC shocked the college football world by luring Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma. We break down the pros and the few cons of the Trojans’ big hire.
Lincoln Riley, the new head football coach of the University of Southern California.

Watch USC introduce Lincoln Riley as its new football coach

Watch as USC introduces Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley as its new football coach.
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley watches during an NCAA college football practice, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Here’s who is joining Lincoln Riley’s coaching staff at USC

As Lincoln Riley assembles his USC coaching staff, he’s starting by pulling from his former staff at Oklahoma.

Arlis Boardingham of Birmingham. Sequence two on his catch against San Pedro and Kejuan Bullard.

Football prospect Arlis Boardingham eager to meet with USC’s Lincoln Riley

Standout Birmingham football player Arlis Boardingham will give USC close look now that Lincoln Riley has taken over as the Trojans’ head coach.
LOS ANGELES, CA - November 29 2021: Lincoln Riley flashes Trojan sign as his youngest daughter Stella, 5, plugs her ears as Trojan band plays after he was announced as the new head football coach at USC during a press conference at the Coliseum on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times

Photos: Meet USC’s new head coach, Lincoln Riley

Lincoln Riley was introduced at the Coliseum as the 18th head coach in USC football history.
Quarterback Malachi Nelson of Los Alamitos led his team to the Mission Viejo tourney title.

Lincoln Riley’s hiring at USC already impacting Trojans recruiting, Malachi Nelson

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley already has made inroads in Southern California football recruiting, which should help him bolster USC’s talent pool.
Clockwise, from top left: Former USC coaches John McKay; Pete Carroll; John Robinson; Howard Jones; and Lane Kiffin.

USC football coaches: Glory and gaffes, from Gloomy Gus to Lincoln Riley

USC won 11 national titles under icons Howard Jones, John McKay, John Robinson and Pete Carroll. But the last 103 years haven’t been all wins and Roses.
Advertisement