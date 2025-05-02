The Sports Report: Clippers force Game 7; Kings go home

Kawhi Leonard tries to pass the ball against Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in the first quarter.

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Broderick Turner: Tyronn Lue made sure to call every player, a move the Clippers coach said was necessary to check the “temperature” of his team before its biggest game of the season.

Lue refused to text his players in a group message because he wanted to “hear their voices” and encourage them before playing in a win-or-go-home Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets.

His players responded and delivered in a 111-105 win at the Intuit Dome on Thursday night.

“Got a great temperature,” Lue said. “Took a lot of temperatures in the last 36 hours.”

Lue’s two stars are reticent, but James Harden and Kawhi Leonard spoke volumes with their play in forcing a Game 7 in Denver on Saturday night.

Harden had 28 points, eight assists and six rebounds. He played 46 minutes 35 seconds after being criticized for his subpar play in Games 4 and 5.

Harden said he was “tired a little bit” but didn’t see the criticism “at all.”

“Tonight the game plan was more for me to be in attack mode and making sure our spacing was right,” Harden said. “And as a result, you know, I’ll be aggressive.”

Clippers box score

Clippers box score

LAKERS

From Bill Plaschke: Once again, excitement became embarrassment.

Once again, a promise was broken.

Once again, the Lakers weren’t fast enough or skilled enough or deep enough or strong enough.

Once again, blowing up in the first round of the playoffs for the third time in five years, the Lakers just weren’t good enough.

But it’s rarely felt this bad.

Rarely has Crypto.com Arena been as quiet during a playoff game as it was Wednesday in the final minute of a 103-96 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With 39 seconds left, fans silently filled the aisles and literally turned their back on their beloved Lakers, who historically dropped this series four games to one.

Historically, because it was the first time the Lakers lost a first-round series as a No. 3 or higher seed.

No, they never folded this dramatically.

“Disappointment,” LeBron James said. “Unfulfillment.”

Continue reading here

Lakers moving forward: What we learned from the exit interviews

LeBron James’ future: What’s next for the Lakers star?

NBA PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE, RESULTS

All Times Pacific

First round

Western Conference

No. 3 Lakers vs. No. 6 Minnesota

Minnesota 117, at Lakers 95 (box score)

at Lakers 94, Minnesota 85 (box score)

at Minnesota 116, Lakers 104 (box score)

at Minnesota 116, Lakers 113 (box score)

Minnesota 103, at Lakers 96 (box score)

No. 4 Denver vs. No. 5 Clippers

at Denver 112, Clippers 110 (OT) (box score)

Clippers 105, at Denver 102 (box score)

at Clippers 117, Denver 83 (box score)

Denver 101, at Clippers 99 (box score)

at Denver 131, Clippers 115 (box score)

at Clippers 111, Denver 105 (box score)

Saturday at Denver, 4:30 p.m., TNT

No. 1 Oklahoma City vs. No. 8 Memphis

at Oklahoma City 131, Memphis 80 (box score)

at Oklahoma City 118, Memphis 99 (box score)

Oklahoma City 114, at Memphis 108 (box score)

Oklahoma City 117, at Memphis 115 (box score)

No. 2 Houston vs. No. 7 Golden State

Golden State 95, at Houston 85 (box score)

at Houston 109, Golden State 94 (box score)

at Golden State 104, Houston 93 (box score)

at Golden State 109, Houston 106 (box score)

at Houston 131, Golden State 116 (box score)

Friday at Golden State, 6 p.m., ESPN

Sunday at Houston, 5:30 p.m, TNT*

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Cleveland vs. No. 8 Miami

at Cleveland 121, Miami 100 (box score)

at Cleveland 121, Miami 112 (box score)

Cleveland 124, at Miami 87 (box score)

Cleveland 138, at Miami 83 (box score)

No. 2 Boston vs. No. 7 Orlando

at Boston 103, Orlando 86 (box score)

at Boston 109, Orlando 100 (box score)

at Orlando 95, Boston 93 (box score)

Boston 107, at Orlando 98 (box score)

at Boston 120, Orlando 89 (box score)

No. 3 New York vs. No. 6 Detroit

at New York 123, Detroit 112 (box score)

Detroit 100, at New York 94 (box score)

New York 118, at Detroit 116 (box score)

New York 94, at Detroit 93 (box score)

Detroit 106, at New York 103 (box score)

New York 116, at Detroit 113 (box score)

No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 5 Milwaukee

at Indiana 117, Milwaukee 98 (box score)

at Indiana 123, Milwaukee 115 (box score)

at Milwaukee 117, Indiana 101 (box score)

Indiana 129, at Milwaukee 103 (box score)

at Indiana 119, Milwaukee 118 (OT) (box score)

* if necessary

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: The celebration was simple. But the relief was immense.

In the bottom of the second inning Wednesday afternoon, on the last day of what had been a torturous opening month to the season,Max Muncy finally did the thing that had eluded him over an ice-cold start.

After 29 forgettable games and 90 infuriating at-bats, the 10th-year veteran finally hit his first home run.

With a lightning-quick swing on a down-and-away, 92-mph sinker from Miami Marlins right-hander Cal Quantrill, Muncy put a long-awaited end to his longest home run drought — and some much-needed life into his slumping start.

And though Muncy did little more than pound a closed fist into his open palm as he trotted around the bases for the first time, it allowed him to finally release the emotional tensions that had been building on the inside.

“Felt really good to have that happen,” Muncy told reporters from his clubhouse locker afterward, finally allowing himself to smile after a season-best game in which he also tripled and drew a walk.

“Just hope today is something to build on,” he added. “It’s been a rough month.”

Continue reading here

Proposed Dodger Stadium gondola project hits roadblock with California’s court of appeals

ANGELS

Mike Trout is headed to the injured list as the Angels stumbled to their sixth straight loss.

Dillon Dingler capped a five-run eighth inning with a three-run homer, Javier Báez and Gleyber Torres each hit a solo shot in the third, and the Detroit Tigers rallied for a 10-4 win Thursday night.

Spencer Torkelson added a two-run homer — his ninth of the season — in a three-run ninth as Detroit improved to an American League-best 20-12. Tigers starter Casey Mize (5-1) gave up four runs and seven hits in seven innings, including Logan O’Hoppe’s solo homer in the second and Jorge Soler’s two-run shot in the third.

Trout did not play after being pulled from Wednesday’s game in Seattle because of left knee soreness. Trout, who had two operations to repair a torn meniscus in the knee last season, was injured when his foot hit first base on a third-inning groundout. Washington later said Trout has a bone bruise in the knee and would go on the 10-day IL. Washington said the injury “is not serious” but that Trout “needs some rest.”

Continue reading here

Angels box score

MLB scores

MLB standings

KENTUCKY DERBY

From John Cherwa: Rodriguez, the Wood Memorial winner who was considered trainer Bob Baffert’s best horse in this year’s Kentucky Derby, scratched out of the race on Thursday after a sensitive foot bruise was discovered on the 3-year-old colt. He is expected to recover quickly and will be pointed to the Preakness States in two weeks.

“The horse is by all measures healthy and well,” Tom Ryan, who heads Rodriguez’s ownership group, said. “I guess we look on the bright side and know we can now target him for the Preakness.

“Of all the possible setbacks, this is the one we can live with.”

Ryan said the sensitivity was discovered a couple days ago and “out of an abundance of caution” the owners and Baffert thought a scratch was the right thing to do.

Continue reading here

KINGS

From Kevin Baxter: For the fourth time in as many years, the Kings’ season came to an end with a first-round playoff loss to the Edmonton Oilers. The coup de grace came Thursday in a 6-4 Oilers’ win at a raucous Rogers Place, which has become a house of horrors for the Kings.

Edmonton got goals from (take a deep breath) Adam Henrique, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman, Darnell Nurse, Trent Frederic and Connor Brown. For the Kings, Quinton Byfield, Brandt Clarke, Jordan Spence and Anze Kopitar scored.

The Kings haven’t beaten the Oilers in the postseason since 1989, but this year’s loss may be the most painful of the nine playoff series they’ve dropped to Edmonton. The Kings tied franchise bests for wins (48) and points (105) this season and won a team-record 31 times at home during the regular season, finishing ahead of the Oilers in the Pacific Division standings for the first time in seven years.

They seemed primed for a long run in the postseason but once again, they couldn’t get by Edmonton.

“Having the season that we had, the group of guys in this locker room, to come up short again, it sucks. It’s frustrating,” said Kopitar, the team captain. “This one, this one hurts a little more.

“Having home ice and getting off to a good start with the first two games, winning the first two games. And then just not able to close games out. It cost us ”

Continue reading here

NHL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE, RESULTS

All times Pacific

First round

Western Conference

Pacific 3 Edmonton vs. Pacific 2 Kings

at Kings 6, Edmonton 5 (summary)

at Kings 6, Edmonton 2 (summary)

at Edmonton 7, Kings 4 (summary)

at Edmonton 4, Kings 3 (OT) (summary)

Edmonton 3, at Kings 1 (summary)

at Edmonton 6, Kings 4 (summary)

Wild-card 2 St. Louis vs. Central 1 Winnipeg

at Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 3 (summary)

Winnipeg 2, St. Louis 1 (summary)

at St. Louis 7, Winnipeg 2 (summary)

at St. Louis 5, Winnipeg 1 (summary)

at Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 3 (summary)

Friday at St. Louis, 5 p.m., TNT

Sunday at Winnipeg, TBD*

Central 3 Colorado vs. Central 2 Dallas

Colorado 5, at Dallas 1 (summary)

at Dallas 4, Colorado 3 (summary)

Dallas 2, at Colorado 1 (OT) (summary)

at Colorado 4, Dallas 0 (summary)

at Dallas 6, Colorado 2 (summary)

Thursday at Colorado (summary)

Saturday at Dallas, TBD*

Wild-card 1 Minnesota vs. Pacific 1 Vegas

at Vegas 4, Minnesota 2 (summary)

Minnesota 5, at Vegas 2 (summary)

at Minnesota 5, Vegas 2 (summary)

Vegas 4, at Minnesota 3 (OT) (summary)

at Vegas 3, Minnesota 2 (OT) (summary)

Vegas 3, at Minnesota 2 (summary)

Eastern Conference

Wild-card 2 Ottawa vs. Atlantic 1 Toronto

at Toronto 6, Ottawa 2 (summary)

at Toronto 3, Ottawa 2 (summary)

Toronto 3, at Ottawa 2 (OT) (summary)

at Ottawa 4, Toronto 3 (OT) (summary)

Ottawa 4, at Toronto 0 (summary)

Toronto 4, at Ottawa 2 (summary)

Atlantic 3 Florida vs. Atlantic 2 Tampa Bay

Florida 6, at Tampa Bay 2 (summary)

Florida 2, at Tampa Bay 0 (summary)

Tampa Bay 5, at Florida 1 (summary)

at Florida 4, Tampa Bay 2 (summary)

Florida 6, at Tampa Bay 3 (summary)

Wild-card 2 Montreal vs. Metropolitan 1 Washington

at Washington 3, Montreal 2 (OT) (summary)

at Washington 3, Montreal 1 (summary)

at Montreal 6, Washington 3 (summary)

Washington 5, at Montreal 2 (summary)

at Washington 4, Montreal 1 (summary)

Metropolitan 3 New Jersey vs. Metropolitan 2 Carolina

at Carolina 4, New Jersey 1 (summary)

at Carolina 3, New Jersey 1 (summary)

at New Jersey 3, Carolina 2 (2 OT) (summary)

Carolina 5, at New Jersey 2 (summary)

at Carolina 5, New Jersey 4 (2 OT) (summary)

* If necessary

THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY

1920 — Legendary slugger Babe Ruth hits his first HR for the New York Yankees.

1920 — Joe Oeschger of the Boston Braves and Leon Cadore of the Brooklyn Dodgers both pitch 26 innings in a 1-1 tie, the longest game in major league history.

1926 — Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Satchel Paige (19) debuts in the Negro Southern League.

1943 — Count Fleet, ridden by Johnny Longden, wins the Kentucky Derby by three lengths over Blue Swords.

1948 — Citation, ridden by Eddie Arcaro, wins the Kentucky Derby by 3½ lengths over Coaltown. It’s Citation’s toughest race in winning the Triple Crown.

1951 — Future Baseball Hall of Fame slugger Mickey Mantle hits first career home run.

1954 — 80th Kentucky Derby: Raymond York wins aboard Determine, his only Derby success.

1955 — American golfer Babe Didrikson-Zaharias wins the Peach Blossom LPGA Tournament in Spartanburg, South Carolina, her final victory before her death the following year.

1959 — Floyd Patterson scores 11th round KO of Englishman Brian London in Indianapolis; his 4th World Heavyweight Boxing title defence.

1965 — The Montreal Canadiens beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 in Game 7 to capture the Stanley Cup.

1965 — 91st Kentucky Derby: Bill Shoemaker wins aboard Lucky Debonair, the third of his 4 Derby victories.

1969 — Leonard Tose buys NFL Philadelphia Eagles for a pro sports record $16.15m.

1976 — 102nd Kentucky Derby: Puerto Rican jockey Ángel Cordero Jr. wins aboard Bold Forbes, the second of 3 Derby successes.

1981 — Tennis player Billie Jean King acknowledges a lesbian relationship with Marilyn Barnett, becoming first prominent sportswoman to come out.

1982 — Gato del Sol, ridden by Ed Delahoussaye, comes from last place in a field of 19 to win the Kentucky Derby. Gato del Sol, finishes 2 1/2 lengths ahead of Laser Light, who beat Reinvested by a neck for second. He finishes in 2:02 2/5 and returns $44.40 for a $2 bet. Air Forbes Won, the 5-2 favorite of the crow of 141,009, finishes seventh.

1984 — NFL Draft: Nebraska wide receiver Irving Fryar first pick by New England Patriots.

1988 — After scoring 50 points in Game 1, NBA Eastern Conference playoff series, Michael Jordan has 55 in Chicago Bulls 106-101 win vs Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2; first to score 50+ points in consecutive playoff games.

1991 — Nolan Ryan pitches his seventh no-hitter in a 3-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Ryan faces 29 batters, striking out 16 and walking two.

1991 — Rickey Henderson of the Oakland Athletics sets a major league record by stealing his 939th base, eclipsing Lou Brock’s career mark.

1992 — The Pittsburgh Penguins become the 11th NHL team to rebound from a 3-1 deficit and win a playoff series after beating the Washington Capitals 3-1.

1992 — Rickey Henderson, baseball’s career stolen base leader, steals his 1,000th base in the first inning of Oakland’s 7-6 win over Detroit.

1993 — Bruce Baumgartner wins his 11th straight national wrestling title by beating Joel Greenlee 6-0 in the 286-pound freestyle division at the U.S. championships in Las Vegas.

2002 — Padres closer Trevor Hoffman sets MLB record for saves for one team (321) in 4-3 win v Chicago Cubs in San Diego.

2003 — The three-time defending champion Lakers beat Minnesota 101-85 to win the series 4-2. It’s the 13th straight playoff series won under Phil Jackson, and Jackson-coached teams have an NBA-record 25 consecutive series wins.

2004 — Smarty Jones splashes his way past Lion Heart in the stretch to win the Kentucky Derby. Smarty Jones runs his record to 7 for 7 and becomes the first unbeaten Derby winner since Seattle Slew in 1977.

2005 — 17-year old Lionel Messi scores his 1st senior league goal for FC Barcelona in 2-0 win against Albacete Balompié, at the Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona.

2006 — Detroit, winner of the President’s Trophy by leading the league in points (124) this season, is eliminated in the first round for the third time in five postseasons after a 4-3 loss to Edmonton in Game 6.

2010 — Jockey Calvin Borel steers Super Saver through the mud to win his third Kentucky Derby in four years, beating Lookin At Lucky by 2 1/2 lengths. The win ends trainer Todd Pletcher’s Derby drought. Pletcher, who had four horses in the race, came into the race 0 for 24 since 2000.

2019 — Argentine forward Lionel Messi scores twice for his 600th goal for FC Barcelona in a 3-0 home win over Liverpool in a Champions League semifinal.

Compiled by the Associated Press