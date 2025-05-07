The Sports Report: Bullpen falters as Dodgers lose

Agustín Ramírez, right, scores on a double by Connor Norby during the sixth inning.

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Jack Harris: Most of Tuesday’s game went according to plan for the Dodgers.

Tony Gonsolin produced a solid five-inning outing in his second start back from Tommy John surgery, giving up just two runs.

Shohei Ohtani posted another monster stat line at LoanDepot Park, hitting a tying, second-deck home run in the sixth and a tying double in the seventh in what he calls “one of my favorite stadiums” to play in.

Late in a 5-4 walk-off loss to the Miami Marlins, however, one of the Dodgers’ few early-season concerns finally caught up with them.

The team’s bullpen, quite simply, has been overworked through the first month-plus of the year, leading the majors by a wide margin with 157 innings pitched. And in a game that hung in the balance until the very end, the toll of that strain was unmistakably evident, with manager Dave Roberts turning to two of his lowest-leverage relievers in two of the night’s most critical sequences.

Trying to protect a one-run lead in the sixth, Roberts summoned right-hander Luis García — who promptly gave up two runs that put the Marlins ahead.

Continue reading here

Dodgers place Teoscar Hernández on IL with groin injury, call up James Outman

Mookie Betts overcame illness early in the season. Why his swing took time to catch up

Dodgers box score

MLB scores

MLB standings

NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS

All Times Pacific

Conference semifinals

Western Conference

No. 1 Oklahoma City vs. No. 4 Denver Nuggets

Denver 121, at Oklahoma City 119 (box score)

Wednesday at Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Friday at Denver, 7 p.m., ESPN

Sunday at Denver, 12:30 p.m., ABC

Tuesday at Oklahoma City, TBD, TNT*

Thursday, May 15 at Denver, TBD, ESPN*

Sunday, May 18 at Oklahoma City, TBD*

No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. No. 7 Golden State

Golden State 99, at Minnesota 88 (box score)

Thursday at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m., TNT

Saturday at Golden State, 5:30 p.m., ABC

Monday at Golden State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, May 14 at Minnesota, TBD, TNT*

Sunday, May 18 at Golden State, TBD*

Tuesday, May 20 at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m., ESPN*

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Cleveland vs. No. 4 Indiana

Indiana 121, at Cleveland 112 (box score)

Indiana 120, at Cleveland 119 (box score)

Friday at Indiana, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday at Indiana 5 p.m., TNT

Tuesday at Cleveland, TBD, TNT*

Thursday, May 15 at Indiana, TBD*

Sunday, May 18 at Cleveland, TBD*

No. 2 Boston vs. No. 3 New York

New York 108, at Boston 105 (OT) (box score)

Wednesday at Boston, 4 p.m., TNT

Saturday at New York, TBD, ABC

Monday at New York, TBD, ESPN

Wed., May 14 at Boston, TBD, TNT*

Friday, May 16 at New York, TBD, ESPN*

Monday, May 19 at Boston, 5 p.m., TNT*

*if necessary

ANGELS

Logan O’Hoppe drove in the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning, Yoán Moncada followed with a three-run homer, and the host Angels rallied to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Tuesday night for just their second win in their last 10 games.

Zach Neto hustled home with the tying run to start a six-run rally in the eighth by the Angels, who scored more than five runs in a full game for the first time since April 10.

O’Hoppe delivered an RBI single before Moncada hit his first homer since September 2023 in his first game back from a thumb injury. Jo Adell added another homer moments later.

Continue reading here

Angels box score

PREAKNESS STAKES

From John Cherwa: There will be no Triple Crown winner this year. It became official Tuesday when Sovereignty trainer Bill Mott told Preakness Stakes officials that the Kentucky Derby winner will not run in the second leg of the Triple Crown and instead point to the Belmont Stakes.

“We received a call from trainer Bill Mott that Sovereignty will not be competing in the Preakness,” Mike Rogers, a Stronach Group executive vice president, said in a media release. “Bill informed us they would point toward the Belmont Stakes. We extend our congratulations to the connections of Sovereignty and respect their decision.”

It opens the door for Rodriguez, the Bob Baffert-trained horse who scratched from the Derby because of a tender hoof. The winner of the Wood Memorial will likely be the favorite unless Journalism runs in the second leg of the Triple Crown. Journalism’s trainer, Michael McCarthy, has still not announced the next race for the Santa Anita Derby winner and runner-up in the Kentucky Derby.

Continue reading here

LAFC

LAFC will get one more chance to earn a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup that will be played in the U.S. this summer.

Mexican soccer club León lost its legal challenge against FIFA on Tuesday, clearing the way for FIFA to host a play-in game between LAFC and Mexican team América for the last spot in the bracket.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said its judges rejected León’s attempt to overturn being removed by FIFA from the 32-team tournament for having the same ownership group as another Club World Cup entry, Pachuca.

Continue reading here

KINGS

From Kevin Baxter: A day after parting ways with his general manager, Kings president Luc Robitaille expressed confidence in his head coach, saying he expected Jim Hiller would be back with the team next season. Yet the final decision, he added, would be with the new GM.

“Your general manager, you want to give him the freedom. You don’t want to lock up a new person that’s coming in,” he said. “But the record of what Jimmy’s done this year is really, really good. It would be really hard for any GM to say, ‘Well, this guy shouldn’t come back.’

“I think Jimmy is a great coach and I fully think that this guy’s coming back, for sure.”

In his first full season as an NHL coach, Hiller equaled team bests for wins (48) and points (105) and broke the record for home wins (31). But he had made several crucial mistakes in the playoffs that hastened the team’s exit, leading to another record: The Kings have gone a franchise-worst 11 seasons without winning a postseason series.

Continue reading here

NHL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE, RESULTS

All times Pacific

Conference semifinals

Pacific 1 Vegas vs. Pacific 3 Edmonton

Edmonton 4, at Vegas 2 (summary)

Thursday at Vegas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday at Edmonton, 6 p.m., TNT

Monday at Edmonton, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Wednesday, May 14 at Vegas, TBD, ESPN*

Friday, May 16 at Edmonton, TBD, TNT*

Sunday, May 18 at Vegas, TBD, TNT*

C1 Winnipeg vs. C2 Dallas

Wednesday at Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday at Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Sunday at Dallas, 1:30 p.m., TBS

Tuesday at Dallas, 5 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, May 15 at Winnipeg, TBD, TNT*

Saturday, May 17 at Dallas, TBD*

Monday, May 19 at Winnipeg, TBD, ESPN*

Eastern Conference

Atlantic 1 Toronto vs. Atlantic 3 Florida

at Toronto 5, Florida 4 (summary)

Wednesday at Toronto, 4 p.m., ESPN

Friday at Florida, 4 p.m., TNT

Sunday at Florida, 4:0 p.m., TBS

Wednesday, May 14 at Toronto, TBD, ESPN*

Friday, May 16 at Florida, TBD, TNT*

Sunday, May 18 at Toronto, TBD, TNT*

Metro 1 Washington vs. Metro 2 Carolina

Carolina 2, at Washington 1 (OT) (summary)

Thursday at Washington, 4 p.m., ESPN

Saturday at Carolina, 3 p.m., TNT

Monday at Carolina, 4 p.m., TNT

Thursday, May 15 at Washington, TBD, TNT*

Saturday, May 17 at Carolina, TBD*

Monday, May 19 at Washington, TBD, ESPN*

* If necessary

THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY

1938 — Lawrin, ridden by Eddie Arcaro, wins the Kentucky Derby by one length over Dauber.

1955 — Swaps, ridden by Willie Shoemaker, wins the Kentucky Derby by 1 1/2 lengths over Nashua.

1969 — 2nd ABA championship: Oakland Oaks beat Indiana Pacers, 4 games to 1.

1972 — The Lakers win their first NBA championship with a 114-100 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 5.

1977 — Heavily favored Seattle Slew, ridden by Jean Cruguet, wins the Kentucky Derby by 1 3/4 lengths over Run Dusty Run.

1982 — A federal jury rules the NFL violated antitrust laws when it unsuccessfully attempted to prevent the Oakland Raiders from moving to Los Angeles.

1986 — 30th European Cup: Steaua Bucuresti beats Barcelona (0-0, 2-0 on penalties) at Seville.

1988 — Winning Colors, ridden by Gary Stevens, leads from start to finish to win the Kentucky Derby by a neck, becoming the first roan and the third filly to win the race.

1989 — Chicago’s Michael Jordan hits an 18-foot shot over the outstretched fingertips of Craig Ehlo to give the Bulls a 101-100 victory in the deciding Game 5 of their 1989 Eastern Conference first round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

1993 — Wayne Gretzky of the Kings scores his 100th and 101st playoff goals in a 7-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

1994 — The Denver Nuggets, with a 98-94 overtime win against the No. 1-seeded Seattle SuperSonics, become the first eighth-seeded playoff team to win a series. The Nuggets come back from an 0-2 deficit in the best-of-5 series.

1995 — Reggie Miller scores eight points in the last 16 seconds to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 107-105 win over the New York Knicks in the second-round opener of the NBA playoffs.

2005 — Giacomo, a 50-1 shot, wins the Kentucky Derby, running down a game Afleet Alex in the final strides and generating a huge payoff. Closing Argument, a 70-1 shot, finishes second with Afleet Alex third.

2005 — Dallas’ 116-76 victory over Houston is the most lopsided Game 7 score in NBA history. The Mavericks are the third team in playoff history to win a seven-game series after losing the first two games at home.

2010 — Before a record hockey crowd of 77,803, the U.S. loses to Germany 2-1 in the opening game of the world hockey championships. Felix Schutz scores the winning goal 21 seconds into overtime at Veltins Arena, ordinarily the home of the Schalke soccer team.

2014 — Russell Westbrook has a triple-double, Kevin Durant falls one assist short and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Clippers 112-101 to tie their Western Conference semifinal series at one win apiece. Westbrook has 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Durant has 32 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists before leaving the game with 1:21 remaining.

2016 — Nyquist won the Kentucky Derby by 1 1/4 lengths, improving to 8-0 in his career as the fourth consecutive favorite to win the race. Ridden by Mario Gutierrez, Nyquist finished in 2:01.31. The 3-year-old colt became the eighth unbeaten winner in the race’s 142-year history.

2017 — Bradley Beal scores 29 points and Washington Wizards used a 26-0 third-quarter run to beat the Boston Celtics 121-102 to tie the second-round series at two games apiece. John Wall, who adds 27 points and 12 assists, has seven points, three assists and two steals during the third-quarter spree.

THIS DAY IN BASEBALL HISTORY

1917 — Babe Ruth of the Red Sox gave up two hits as he outdueled Walter Johnson of the Washington Senators 1-0. Ruth knocked in the winning run with a sacrifice fly.

1922 — Jesse Barnes of the New York Giants pitched the only no-hitter of the year, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 6-0.

1925 — Pittsburgh shortstop Glenn Wright made an unassisted triple play in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals when he caught Jim Bottomley’s line drive, stepped on second to double Jimmy Cooney, and tagged Rogers Hornsby coming from first. The Cardinals, trailing 9-4, scored six runs in the eighth inning to win 10-9 at Forbes Field.

1957 — Cleveland pitcher Herb Score was hit on the right eye by a line drive off the bat of Gil McDougald in the first inning. The ball broke Score’s nose and damaged his eye; he missed the rest of the season.

1959 — A crowd of 93,103 came to the Los Angeles Coliseum on “Roy Campanella Night” to show its affection for the paralyzed Dodger catcher. The Dodgers were beaten by the New York Yankees 6-2 in an exhibition game that followed the ceremonies.

1960 — Norm Sherry, a replacement catcher for the Dodgers, hit a home run in the 11th inning to give his brother, relief pitcher Larry Sherry, a 3-2 triumph over the Philadelphia Phillies in Los Angeles.

1970 — Wes Parker of Dodgers hit for the cycle in a 7-4, 10-inning win over the New York Mets.

1973 — The Pittsburgh Pirates became the first team to score their five runs on five solo homers in a 5-4 win over the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Willie Stargell, Dave Cash, Richie Hebner, Manny Sanguillen and Al Oliver homered.

1986 — Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Garry Maddox announces his retirement at the age of 36. Properly nicknamed “Secretary of Defense,” the slick-fielding Maddox won eight Gold Gloves.

1997 — The Montreal Expos scored 13 runs to set an NL record for runs in a sixth inning during their 19-3 win over the San Francisco Giants.

1999 — Tampa Bay’s first baseman Fred McGriff sets a major league record by homering in his 34th major league ballpark.

1999 — Carlos Lee becomes the first player in Chicago White Sox history to hit a home run in his first major league at-bat in the Sox’s 7-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics.

2005 — Julio Franco of the Atlanta Braves goes 3 for 4, including his first home run of the season, in a 4-1 victory over the Houston Astros. Franco, who turns 47 on August 23rd, becomes the second-oldest player in major league history to homer at 46 years, 257 days. Jack Quinn, a pitcher who accomplished the feat when he was 100 days older, hit a home run for the Philadelphia Athletics on June 27, 1930; Franco will eventually pass him as well.

2008 — Carlos Gomez became the first Minnesota player to hit for the cycle in 22 years in a 13-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

2009 — New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera gave up home runs to consecutive batters for the first time in his major league career, with Carl Crawford and Evan Longoria connecting in the ninth inning of Tampa Bay’s 8-6 victory. Rivera had not given up back-to-back homers in 862 games coming in.

2009 — The Boston Red Sox tied a modern major-league record with 12 runs in an inning before making an out in a 13-3 win over Cleveland. The Red Sox tied the mark set by the Brooklyn Dodgers on May 24, 1953.

2009 — The Dodgers’ star outfielder, Manny Ramirez, is suspended for 50 games for testing positive for a banned substance. He is the most prominent player yet caught under Major League Baseball’s PED policy implemented in 2005.

2010 — Starlin Castro hit a three-run homer in his first major league at-bat and drove in a record six runs during the Chicago Cubs’ 14-7 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Castro added a bases-loaded triple, sliding headfirst into the record books with six RBIs, the most ever in a modern day debut — one more than the previous mark shared by four players.

2011 — Justin Verlander threw his second career no-hitter, leading the Detroit Tigers to a 9-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. The only runner Verlander allowed came with one out in the eighth inning when J.P. Arencibia walked on a full count.

2011 — Andre Ethier’s 30-game hitting streak ends in a 4-2 Dodgers loss to the Mets. Ethier, who goes 0 for 4, ends up one game short of the franchise record of 31 games held by Willie Davis since 1969.

2016 — Aaron Hill hit a grand slam in Milwaukee’s seven-run 10th inning for his third homer of the game, and the Brewers beat Cincinnati 13-7.

2016 — New York’s Bartolo Colon became the oldest player to hit his first major league home run, connecting less than three weeks before his 43rd birthday, to help the Mets to a 6-3 victory over the Padres.

2019 — Mike Fiers pitches his second career no-hitter as the Athletics defeat the Reds, 2-0.

2022 — Less than two weeks after getting his 3,000th hit, Miguel Cabrera reaches another milestone with his 600th career double, only the 18th player to that total. Only two others — Hank Aaron and Albert Pujols — have compiled his combination of 3,000 hits, 600 doubles and 500 home runs.

Compiled by the Associated Press