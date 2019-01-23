Larry Fitzgerald returning to Cardinals for 16th season

In the last game of his 15th season on Dec. 30 against Seattle, the 35-year-old Fitzgerald still looked the part of an NFL wide receiver and exceptional pass catcher with four catches for 36 yards. He caught the 116th touchdown pass of his career and became the third player with at least 1,300 career receptions. He matched the franchise record for career games played with his 234th game in a Cardinals uniform and became the second receiver in league history with 2,000 yards receiving against three different teams, joining Jerry Rice.