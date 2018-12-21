Week 16 will help plant the seeds for Chargers and Rams, L.A. teams with Super aspirations

The Rams are 11-3 too, but they marked their height on the wall three weeks ago and haven’t grown since. They’re putting their shoulders back, straining their necks, rocking up on their tiptoes but have been stuck on 11 wins since a lackluster victory at Detroit at the beginning of December. It’s highly unlikely New Orleans is going to lose its final two games and surrender the No. 1 seed, but the Rams can assure themselves of No. 2 (and a first-round bye) with wins at Arizona and over San Francisco.