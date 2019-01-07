NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has some super surprises for deserving fans in Chicago

Sunday, he visited the iconic Lou Mitchell’s diner, which was filled with Bears fans, and the George Street Pub, a Ravens bar. At the diner, he surprised three veterans — Charles Hackney, Anwar Berry, and Joe Daniels — with Super Bowl tickets in part to thank them for their work with the Wounded Warrior Project. They simply thought they had been invited to breakfast, and had not been informed that Goodell would be there, or that each would receive a ticket to the league’s marquee game.