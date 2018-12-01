Advertisement

Chiefs cut Hunt after running back lands on NFL exempt list

By Associated Press
Nov 30, 2018 | 6:15 PM
| KANSAS CITY, Mo.
Chiefs cut Hunt after running back lands on NFL exempt list
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt warms up for the team's game against the Houston Texans in Houston on Oct. 8. (Eric Christian Smith / Associated Press)

The Kansas City Chiefs released running back Kareem Hunt on Friday night after video surfaced that showed the NFL's reigning rushing champion knocking over and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel hallway in February.

Chiefs' Kareem Hunt appears to push and kick a woman in a surveillance video; NFL places running back on commissioner exempt list
Nov 30, 2018 | 5:30 PM

The team issued a statement shortly after the NFL had placed Hunt on its Commissioner Exemption List that said the running back had lied when asked about the incident by team officials. The team said “the video today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately.”

Advertisement

Hunt was at the Chiefs' facility earlier Friday in preparation for Sunday's trip to Oakland, but he was excused and sent home shortly after TMZ posted the video online.

Police were called to the scene during the Feb. 10 incident, but no charges were filed.
Advertisement
Advertisement