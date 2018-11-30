Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt appears to push and kick a woman in a surveillance video

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt can be seen pushing and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel earlier this year in a surveillance video obtained by TMZ and published on the website Friday.
Back in February, a 19-year-old woman told police Hunt “shoved and pushed” her during an alleged dispute. No arrests or charges were made.
Hunt, who led the NFL in rushing last year as a rookie, has played all season for the Chiefs. He has rushed for 824 yards in 81 carries for seven touchdowns.
According to TMZ, the surveillance video was taken at The Metropolitan at the 9 at 3:22 a.m. on Feb. 10. In it, Hunt can be seen arguing with the woman and pushing her. After she strikes him in the face, he shoves her again and later pushes another man into her, knocking the woman to the ground.
Hunt later kicks the woman while she’s crouching on the ground.