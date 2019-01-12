Patrick Mahomes, Damien Williams and defense lead Chiefs to 31-13 victory over Colts

Patrick Mahomes had little problem routing the best defenses in the NFL this season. The Kansas City quarterback did the same to Mother Nature on Saturday, ignoring freezing temperatures and a snow-covered field to lead the Chief to a 31-13 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC divisional playoffs.
The Chiefs will host the AFC Championship next weekend against the winner of the Chargers-New England Patriots game on Sunday.
Despite the bitter weather, Kansas City elected to start the game passing rather than challenge one of the NFL’s top rushing defenses. And Mahomes made that work, throwing for 278 yards to guide the Chiefs to just their second win in 13 playoff games dating to 1994.
The victory was also Kansas City’s first in five tries against the Colts and its first postseason win at home since 1994. The last time the Chiefs won a playoff game at home Mahomes, 23, had yet to be born. Kansas City last played in the conference championship din the 1993 season.
For Indianapolis, the loss ended an improbable season that saw it rally from a 1-5 start under rookie head coach Frank Reich to the playoffs and wild-card win over the Houston Texans.
The brunt of a winter storm that dumped more than eight inches of snow on the Kansas City area, downing power lines and leaving more than 109,000 people without electricity, exited Arrowhead Stadium just after kickoff, through stubborn flurries returned at times.
Arrowhead’s natural-grass field, warmed from below by pipes carrying heated water, was wet but playable and Mahomes and the NFL’s highest-scoring offense took full advantage, scoring the first three times they touched the ball.
On the opening drive, Mahomes completed three passes for 61 yards, setting up a 10-yard scoring run by Damien Williams to cap a 90-yard, five-play march — something hearty fans in the sellout crowd celebrated by pelting one another with snowballs.
A 36-yard scamper by wide receiver Tyreek Hill capped Kansas City’s second drive, one kept alive by a third-down offside penalty against the Colts and a fourth-down run by Williams, who finished with a career-high 129 yards.
Neither drive lasted more than three minutes. On their third possession, the Chiefs added a 39-yard field goal by Harrison Butker.
The Colts responded with a murmur of protest, with Najee Goode blocking Dustin Colquitt’s only punt of the first half, allowing Zach Pascal to recover the loose ball in the end zone for a touchdown.
Mahomes got that back himself with four-yard scramble with 1:40 left in the second quarter, giving the Chiefs a 24-7 halftime lead. All three touchdown drives covered at least 70 yards.
Though Mahomes’ numbers weren’t spectacular by his standards — he completed 27 of 41 passes and failed to throw a touchdown pass for just the second time this season — the performance was impressive given the circumstances.
As good as Kansas City’s offense was its defense was arguably better, holding the Colts to 15 first downs and forcing a fumble, which the Chiefs recovered.
On its first four possessions Indianapolis failed to pick up a first down and its only drive of the first half ended with Adam Vinatieri bouncing a 23-yard field-goal try off the left upright
That drive appeared to briefly wake Colts’ quarterback Andrew Luck, who missed on his first four throws Saturday and completed 19 of 36 passes for 203 yards. But he didn’t manage get the Colts into the end zone until less than six minutes remained in their season, threading a 29-yard pass to T.Y. Hilton up the left sideline.
Fittingly Indianapolis missed the extra-point attempt and in the final minute a wide-open Daurice Fountain dropped what would have been an easy touchdown pass in the end zone.