David Sills, once a teenage quarterback prodigy, now focused on being NFL receiver

“The goal was to play on Sundays, and figuring out what’s going to be the best way and to be able to have the longest career,” said Sills, who caught 33 touchdown passes over his final two college seasons. “And, obviously, quarterback was what I wanted to do — that was my dream. ... Being so inexperienced at the [receiver] position, it almost gives me a drive to get up every day and work like I’m playing catch-up.”