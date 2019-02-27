NFL combine: John Ross has not been a topic of trade talks, Bengals say

Two years ago, John Ross was the talk of the NFL scouting combine.
The former Long Beach Jordan High and University of Washington standout blazed to a time of 4.22 seconds in the 40-yard dash, breaking the combine record of 4.24 set by running back Chris Johnson in 2008.
Ross parlayed his college performance and that time into becoming the ninth player chosen in the 2017 draft.
Ross became the topic of combine discussion again this week after NFL.com reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted that the Cincinnati Bengals were “shopping” him. Ross did not catch a pass in three games as a rookie. He caught 21 passes for 210 yards and seven touchdowns last season.
Duke Tobin, the Bengals’ director of player personnel, said Wednesday the team had had no internal or external discussions about trading Ross.
“That’s not in our plans,” Tobin said.
Tobin said many players, not only Ross, were “looking to find their niche” in new Bengals coach Zac Taylor’s offense.
“It won’t just be John,” Tobin said, adding, “We’re certainly not giving up on him in any way.”