Earl Thomas, Le'Veon Bell and Ndamukong Suh among NFL's free agency mysteries

So we know the New England Patriots are losing defensive end Trey Flowers to Detroit and offensive tackle Trent Brown to Oakland; that New York Giants safety Landon Collins is heading to Washington; that Baltimore linebacker C.J. Mosley will wind up with the New York Jets; and that Houston safety Tyrann Mathieu is going to Kansas City — if only by the “Honey Badger” meme tweeted by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.