NFL mock draft 2019: Sam Farmer makes his final picks

Mysteries abound heading into the 2019 NFL draft, which kicks off at 5 p.m. PDT Thursday. Will the Arizona Cardinals select Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick a year after drafting Josh Rosen in the first round? Will anyone trade up in order to select a quarterback?
Here’s my final mock draft for 2019:
1. Arizona Cardinals | QB Kyler Murray, Oklahoma
When he was coaching at Texas Tech, Kliff Kingsbury said he’d make Murray the top pick in the draft. Take coach at his word.
2. San Francisco 49ers | DE Nick Bosa, Ohio State
The bookends of Dee Ford and Nick Bosa would form the Bay Area version of Chargers tandem Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa.
3. New York Jets | DT Quinnen Williams, Alabama
Williams would anchor the middle of Gregg Williams’ defense, and he might be the best pure player in this draft class.
4. Oakland Raiders | DE/OLB Josh Allen, Kentucky
For a team still smarting from the Khalil Mack deal, Allen’s 17 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss from last season look pretty good.
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | DT Ed Oliver, Houston
Buccaneers are near the bottom of the league in total defense and points allowed. Oliver could be the next Gerald McCoy for them.
6. New York Giants | ILB Devin White, LSU
White is the best three-down linebacker in the draft and could make immediate impact. Or this could be QB Daniel Jones.
7. Jacksonville Jaguars | OT Jawaan Taylor, Florida
Now that they’ve got their quarterback in Nick Foles, the Jaguars need to start rebuilding their offensive line to protect him.
8. Detroit Lions | TE T.J. Hockenson, Iowa
Hockenson is a rare tight end who can block in the running game and be a real threat in the passing game. Defense can wait ... a bit.
9. Buffalo Bills | OT Andre Dillard, Washington State
The Bills got their quarterback, Josh Allen, in the first round last year, and now they pick up a massive bodyguard for him.
10. Denver Broncos | QB Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State
Joe Flacco is a band-aid solution. John Elway needs to start building for the future.
11. Cincinnati Bengals | LB Devin Bush, Michigan
The Bengals need a quarterback, so they could take one here. But Bush would be a starter right away, and team is needy there.
12. Green Bay Packers | OT Jonah Williams, Alabama
This is a meat-and-potatoes pick for a team that hasn’t taken a skill-position player in the first round since Aaron Rodgers in 2005.
13. Miami Dolphins | QB Drew Lock, Missouri
Ryan Fitzpatrick is a helpful bridge, but come on. The Dolphins need to address their long-term QB vacancy. Lock completed 62.9% in 2018.
14. Atlanta Falcons | CB Greedy Williams, LSU
The Falcons have parted ways with three of their top four corners. This also could be a spot for Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker.
15. Washington Redskins | DE Rashan Gary, Michigan
The Redskins might try to move up for a quarterback, or snag Daniel Jones before the Giants. Gary is good value if he slips.
16. Carolina Panthers | DE/OLB Brian Burns, Florida State
The retirement of Julius Peppers leaves the Panthers in need of a relentless edge rusher. The 6-4 Burns fits three- and four-man fronts.
17. New York Giants | QB Daniel Jones, Duke
Jones was coached by David Cutcliffe at Duke, who mentored both Peyton and Eli Manning, and has prototypical size and arm.
18. Minnesota Vikings | C Garrett Bradbury, North Carolina State
Getting a reliable center such as Bradbury would allow the Vikings to move Pat Elflein back to guard, his college spot.
19. Tennessee Titans | DE/OLB Montez Sweat, Mississippi State
Heart issues could cause Sweat to slide, and he would be good value here. But can the Titans resist Marquise Brown?
20. Pittsburgh Steelers | CB Byron Murphy, Washington
Only once in the last 21 years have the Steelers used their top pick on a cornerback — and Artie Burns was a flop. But it’s time.
21. Seattle Seahawks | WR N’Keal Harry, Arizona State
Having two first-round picks gives the Seahawks some flexibility. Doug Baldwin has had a lot of recent injuries and surgeries.
22. Baltimore Ravens | DE Clelin Ferrell, Clemson
A lot of teams like Ferrell, including the Giants at 17, and he would work nicely in a Ravens defense that’s completely refashioned.
23. Houston Texans | G Cody Ford, Oklahoma
How much difference can a guard make? Ask the Colts, who found a gem last year in Quenton Nelson. Ford can play right tackle too.
24. Oakland Raiders | RB Josh Jacobs, Alabama
The sun has set on Marshawn Lynch’s storied career, just in time for the versatile Jacobs to step in and carry the ball for the Raiders.
25. Philadelphia Eagles | DT Dexter Lawrence, Clemson
At 6-4, 340, the massive Lawrence has rare athleticism for his size. The Eagles could use another run-stuffer up front.
26. Indianapolis Colts | CB Deandre Baker, Georgia
Colts can get by with corners they already have, but their lack of depth at the position hurt them last season. Baker is coveted.
27. Oakland Raiders | TE Noah Fant, Iowa
When Derek Carr got in trouble last season, he looked for since-departed Jared Cook. The agile, sure-handed Fant could be that safety valve.
28. Los Angeles Chargers | DT Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame
The Chargers have the perimeters of their defensive front locked down, but Tillery would step in and fill the Corey Liuget void.
29. Seattle Seahawks | DT Christian Wilkins, Clemson
So many ways the Seahawks could go to address their needs on the defensive front. If Wilkins is still around, he’d be a fit.
30. Green Bay Packers | WR D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss
If Packers don’t take one of the top tight ends — Hockenson, Fant, or Irv Smith — they will take a long look at this 6-3, 225-pound wideout.
31. Los Angeles Rams | DT Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State
Rams need Ndamukong Suh replacement who can take heat off Aaron Donald. Interior OL, CB are also considerations.
32. New England Patriots | WR Marquise Brown, Oklahoma
Somebody could fall in love with the lightning-quick Brown and take him much earlier. Gronk-less Pats need a tight end too.