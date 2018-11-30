NFL notes: Ravens QB Joe Flacco returns to practice; Bears' Mitchell Trubisky questionable

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has returned to the practice field for the first time since injuring his right hip on Nov. 4.
Having finally received medical clearance to play, Flacco threw passes and worked on handoffs with fellow quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Robert Griffin III during an indoor practice Thursday.
Jackson, a 2018 first-round pick, led Baltimore to wins in each of the last two games while filling in for the injured Flacco. Although coach John Harbaugh has not named a starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Atlanta, it appears likely Jackson will get the call.
Flacco has missed only eight games in his 11-year career and had played in 41 consecutive regular-season games before injuring his hip against Pittsburgh in Week 9.
Rookie running back Gus Edwards also returned to practice after sitting out Wednesday with an ankle injury.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, meanwhile, is considered “day to day” by coach Matt Nagy and practiced for the second consecutive day, but only on a limited basis. Chase Daniel continued to work with the first team.
“I feel good,” Trubisky said. “I'm definitely not worried about it, and the good news is it's not something that's going to prevent me in the long term. So, we're just making sure it's right, 110 percent, and when I can come back I'll be what this offense and what this team needs me to be.”
Caution and safety are the key words the Bears are using in regards to Trubisky's possible return. No one is suggesting he'll be able to play this week and an NFL.com report said they've already made a decision to sit him.
In other NFL news:
— New York Jets quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Josh McCown were limited at practice for the second straight day, leaving it uncertain who will start Sunday at Tennessee. Coach Todd Bowles said that Darnold, McCown and Davis Webb all took snaps during drills and the team will continue to monitor them before making a final decision on who will be under center against the Titans.
— The Bengals put offensive tackle Jake Fisher on injured reserve with a back injury and brought back Andre Smith, their 2009 first-round pick, for his third stint in Cincinnati.
— The Arizona Cardinals continued their flurry of personnel moves by re-signing offensive lineman Will Holden and signing defensive end Cameron Malveaux from the Miami Dolphins practice squad. The team also placed offensive lineman Jeremy Vujnovich (hamstring) on injured reserve.
— Tennessee defensive coordinator Dean Pees says nothing can be done until the end of the season about the undisclosed medical issue that sent him from the coaches' box during a game to an Indianapolis hospital.