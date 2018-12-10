Raiders fire GM Reggie McKenzie

The Oakland Raiders have fired general manager Reggie McKenzie less than two years after he was named the NFL's executive of the year.
A person familiar with the move said McKenzie was let go Monday from the position he had held for almost seven seasons. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not made an announcement. The NFL Network first reported the firing.
McKenzie's status has been in doubt since coach Jon Gruden was given a 10-year contract last January to take charge of the football operation for the Raiders. McKenzie's influence has waned since then, with the Raiders cutting ties with several of the players he had acquired, most notably edge rusher Khalil Mack and receiver Amari Cooper.
McKenzie was the first major hire made by owner Mark Davis after he took over the team following the death of his father, Al, in 2011. McKenzie modernized the franchise, got the team out of salary cap purgatory and built a roster that won 12 games in 2016, earning him honors as the league's top executive.
Chiefs owner shocked by Hunt video
Chiefs Chairman Clark Hunt said he was shocked by security camera video showing Kareem Hunt shoving and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel, and that it was a collective decision by the organization to cut their star running back within hours.
In his first comments since the incident nine days ago, the team's owner also said the Chiefs were aware of two other offseason incidents involving Hunt, but not the extent of them.
“We'd had some issues with Kareem not being truthful with what happened that night [in Cleveland] and we really felt in everybody's interest we head in another direction,” Clark Hunt explained after Kansas City clinched a playoff berth with a 27-24 overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
The other two incidents occurred in January at a downtown Kansas City nightclub and in June at an Ohio resort. No criminal charges were filed in any of the cases, and Clark Hunt said all of them were referred to the NFL for investigation. The league did not hand down any punishment until TMZ Sports posted the security video from the Cleveland hotel, at which point Hunt was put on the NFL's exempt list.
The Chiefs then announced within minutes they were releasing the NFL's reigning rushing champion.