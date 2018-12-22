NFL: Bills sign quarterback Matt Barkley to two-year extension

The Buffalo Bills have signed quarterback Matt Barkley to a two-year contract extension, securing what's been an unsettled backup spot behind rookie Josh Allen.
The signing announced Friday is a reflection of how Barkley performed in winning his one start this season and his role in helping mentor Allen. Coach Sean McDermott this week lauded Barkley for his support of Allen.
On the field, Barkley went 15 of 25 for 232 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-10 win over the New York Jets on Nov. 11. Barkley was Buffalo's third starter in three consecutive games, with Allen missing four games with a sprained right throwing elbow.
Buffalo had signed Barkley only 10 days earlier after veteran backup Derek Anderson sustained a concussion.
The 28-year-old is completing his sixth NFL season since Philadelphia drafted him in the fourth round in 2013 draft out of Southern California.
Barkley has a 2-5 career record. He spent this offseason with Cincinnati before being cut by the Bengals in September after hurting his knee in a preseason game.
Giants Beckham to miss third straight with quad injury
New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will miss his third straight game with a quad injury.
The Giants announced on Friday that Beckham, linebacker Alex Ogletree, center Spencer Pulley and receiver Russell Shepard won't play Sunday when the Giants (5-9) face the Colts (8-6) in Indianapolis.
Defensive lineman Kerry Wynn is questionable with a thumb injury.
Beckham didn't practice this week. Ogletree (concussion), Pulley (calf) and Shepard (ankle) were injured in a loss to Tennessee on Sunday.
Beckham said Thursday he wants to play again this season. His last chance comes against Dallas in the regular-season finale.
The 26-year-old Beckham was injured on the final play against Philadelphia on Nov. 25. He played the following week against the Bears and threw and caught a touchdown pass in the Giants' 30-27 win in overtime.
Beckham has 77 receptions for a team-high 1,052 yards and six touchdowns.
He missed most of last season after breaking his left ankle in the fifth game.
Frank Gore wants to play next season
A person familiar with the situation says injured Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore has decided against retirement and wants to play a 15th NFL season next year.
The person confirmed the decision to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because Gore had not commented publicly.
The NFL's leading active rusher suffered a season-ending sprained foot last week against Minnesota, but the injury won't require surgery. The 35-year-old Gore has played in 126 consecutive games and made 122 starts in a row. Both streaks are the longest by an NFL offensive skill player.
Last week Gore said he was uncertain whether he wanted to play next year. He signed a one-year contract in March with the Dolphins, his hometown team, and leads them with 722 yards rushing.
Kyle Long returns from foot injury to practice with Bears
Guard Kyle Long felt whole again Friday after returning to practice with the Chicago Bears for the first time since late October.
Following seven missed games after foot surgery, Long is hoping to come off injured reserve in time for the Bears' first playoff game in January, if not before.
“It felt good to be in a helmet and running around,” Long said. “I don't feel like a ghost in the building, which is nice.”
Long suffered a tendon injury to his right foot on Oct. 28 in Chicago's win over the New York Jets, and then underwent surgery and rehab.
The Bears (10-4) play Sunday at San Francisco (4-10).