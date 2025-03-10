Rams stick with same backup plan: Jimmy Garoppolo agrees to one-year deal

Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes against the Seattle Seahawks in January. Garoppolo agreed to a one-year deal with the Rams on Monday.

Matthew Stafford is not the only quarterback returning to the Rams.

On Monday, the Rams agreed to terms with backup Jimmy Garoppolo on a one-year contract, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

The person requested anonymity because the deal has not been signed.

Garoppolo, 33, played last season on a one-year deal for $3 million in salary and bonuses, according to Overthecap.com. The 11-year veteran, who started 63 games for the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders, played in only one game for the Rams last season: He completed 27 of 41 passes for 334 yards and two touchdowns, with an interception, in a 30-25 defeat by the Seattle Seahawks in the regular-season finale.

Garoppolo was regarded as a potential bridge starter for coach Sean McVay had the Rams been unable to work out a contract adjustment with Stafford. He almost certainly explored potential opportunities with other teams before the two-day negotiating window opened Monday.

“We would love to bring him back,” McVay said last week, adding, “That’s the hope and anticipation.”

Stetson Bennett, a fourth-round draft pick in 2023, also is on the roster.

The Rams’ retention of Garoppolo came a day after they agreed to terms with three-time All-Pro receiver Davante Adams.