Rams stick with same backup plan: Jimmy Garoppolo agrees to one-year deal

Jimmy Garoppolo passes against the Seattle Seahawks.
Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes against the Seattle Seahawks in January. Garoppolo agreed to a one-year deal with the Rams on Monday.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein
By Gary Klein

Matthew Stafford is not the only quarterback returning to the Rams.

On Monday, the Rams agreed to terms with backup Jimmy Garoppolo on a one-year contract, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

The person requested anonymity because the deal has not been signed.

Garoppolo, 33, played last season on a one-year deal for $3 million in salary and bonuses, according to Overthecap.com. The 11-year veteran, who started 63 games for the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders, played in only one game for the Rams last season: He completed 27 of 41 passes for 334 yards and two touchdowns, with an interception, in a 30-25 defeat by the Seattle Seahawks in the regular-season finale.

Garoppolo was regarded as a potential bridge starter for coach Sean McVay had the Rams been unable to work out a contract adjustment with Stafford. He almost certainly explored potential opportunities with other teams before the two-day negotiating window opened Monday.

“We would love to bring him back,” McVay said last week, adding, “That’s the hope and anticipation.”

Stetson Bennett, a fourth-round draft pick in 2023, also is on the roster.

The Rams’ retention of Garoppolo came a day after they agreed to terms with three-time All-Pro receiver Davante Adams.

Gary Klein

