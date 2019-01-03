NFL: Colts center Ryan Kelly expects to play in postseason opener at Houston

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly expects to play in Saturday's wild-card round game at Houston.
Kelly practiced Wednesday after sitting out Sunday's regular-season finale with a stinger. He also missed three games earlier this season with a sprained medical collateral ligament and now wears a brace to protect his left knee.
Indy (10-6) did not allow a sack in the five games preceding Kelly's first injury. The Colts allowed six sacks in the three games he missed, including two in a 24-21 victory at Houston in early December. They gave up another sack in last weekend's playoff-clinching victory at Tennessee.
Kelly was Indy's first-round draft choice in 2016.
Patriots safety Devin McCourty still on mend from head injury
Patriots safety Devin McCourty remained sidelined as New England returned to the practice field during its playoff bye week.
McCourty left in the third quarter of the Patriots' 38-3 win over the Jets this past Sunday with what the team called a head injury. The victory gave New England a first-round bye in the postseason.
Along with McCourty, fullback James Develin and tight end Dwayne Allen and were also absent during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media. Develin posted on Instagram that his wife was in a hospital expecting a child. The reason for Allen's absence is unknown.
McCourty started all 16 games for the third straight season and was third on the team with 82 tackles.
He hasn't missed a game since sitting out the final two regular-season games of the 2015 season with an ankle injury. But he returned in time for the playoffs that season.
Bills fire two offensive assistants: Robiskie, Castillo
The Buffalo Bills are shaking up their offensive coaching staff by firing line coach Juan Castillo and receivers coach Terry Robiskie.
A person familiar with the decision confirmed to The Associated Press of Robiskie's firing following his first season in Buffalo. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity on Wednesday because the team has not announced the move first reported by Sirius XM's Alex Marvez.
Earlier in the day, general manager Brandon Beane said Castillo was fired Tuesday.
The shake-up comes after the rookie Josh Allen-led offense displayed inconsistencies in contributing to the team's 6-10 finish.
A patchwork offensive line contributed to running back LeSean McCoy finishing with career lows with 514 yards rushing and averaging 3.2 yards per carry.
At receiver, starting Kelvin Benjamin's production regressed to the point he was released by the team with four weeks left in the season.
Robiskie did play a role in developing second-year receiver Zay Jones and undrafted rookie Robert Foster. Jones led the team with 652 yards receiving and seven touchdowns, while Foster established himself as a starter over the final month of the season.