NFL: Arians is Buccaneers’ coach

During Koetter’s stay with the Buccaneers — first as offensive coordinator, then as a first-time NFL head coach who retained play-calling responsibilities for most of his tenure — Tampa Bay posted four of the five most productive offensive seasons in club history. The Buccaneers led the league in yards passing last season and amassed 500 yards of total offense five times, yet were just 1-4 in those games. Turnovers and a porous defense were the main culprits.