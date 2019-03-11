Lions sign Danny Amendola, who was cut by the Dolphins last week

Two-time Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola has signed with the Detroit Lions, the team announced Monday.
Amendola is said to have signed a one-year deal worth up to $5.75 million.
The veteran wide receiver won his Super Bowl rings while playing for the New England Patriots from 2013-17. Lions head coach Matt Patricia was the Patriots’ defensive coordinator during that stretch.
He signed with the Miami Dolphins as a free agent last year and led the team with 575 receiving yards and 59 receptions but had only one touchdown catch. He also completed the first pass of his NFL career, a 28-yard touchdown to Kenyon Drake against Houston.
Amendola was released by the Dolphins last week.