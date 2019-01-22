Upon closer inspection, Super Bowl LIII opponents aren't all that different

“The last two weeks, we’ve been clicking well,” center David Andrews said Monday. “I thought it was a big challenge this week — no penalties, we didn’t do anything to hurt ourselves on the road and that was going to be a huge challenge with the noise and just that team has a good defense. So it was a big challenge. Our tackles have been playing lights out so hats off to those guys and us three on the inside have been holding our own. We’ve just got to keep going, keep moving forward and get back to work here this week.”