NFL: Eagles, another bad break send Redskins to loss

The Eagles (6-6) won consecutive games for the first time since Nick Foles led them to a Super Bowl victory in February. The Redskins (6-6) lost backup quarterback Colt McCoy to a fractured right fibula in his second game replacing Alex Smith, who broke his right tibia and fibula on Nov. 18. Mark Sanchez took McCoy’s place and completed 13 of 21 passes for 100 yards and an interception.