NFL: Eagles, another bad break send Redskins to loss

Carson Wentz was at his best back on the move again.
Wentz tossed two touchdown passes, Darren Sproles ran for a score and the Philadelphia Eagles stayed in the hunt for the NFC East title with a 28-13 victory over the depleted Washington Redskins on Monday night.
The Eagles (6-6) won consecutive games for the first time since Nick Foles led them to a Super Bowl victory in February. The Redskins (6-6) lost backup quarterback Colt McCoy to a fractured right fibula in his second game replacing Alex Smith, who broke his right tibia and fibula on Nov. 18. Mark Sanchez took McCoy’s place and completed 13 of 21 passes for 100 yards and an interception.
Redskins coach Jay Gruden said after the game that McCoy is expected to miss the rest of the season.
Adrian Peterson ran 90 yards for a touchdown on Sanchez’s first play under center, giving the Redskins a 10-7 lead. It was the longest run Philadelphia has allowed in franchise history, but he finished with only 98 yards, and Washington’s lead didn’t last long.
Sproles scored his first touchdown since Dec. 22, 2016, putting Philadelphia up 14-10 on a 14-yard run in the second quarter. Sproles played only three games last season before he tore a knee ligament and broke his forearm on the same play. He was sidelined since Week 1 this year because of a hamstring injury.
“I’m really happy for him,” center Jason Kelce said. “I don’t usually know who is back there but when I saw it was him and he got in the end zone, I had a big sense of joy.”
Eagles tight end Zach Ertz broke Brian Westbrook’s franchise record for receptions in a season. Ertz has 93 catches and is closing in on Jason Witten’s record (110) for tight ends. Westbrook had 90 catches in 2007.
Sanchez is now a starter for the first time since he played for the Eagles in 2015. “I was praying for the opportunity,” he said.
“We have to get a plan ready for Mark moving forward,” Gruden said. “We’ve got to play great football around him.”