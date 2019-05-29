SoFi is in talks for naming rights to NFL stadium in Inglewood

The company brokering the naming rights for the new NFL stadium in Inglewood is in naming-rights discussions with Social Finance, the lender known as SoFi, The Times has confirmed.
Although the talks are underway, there is not currently a deal in place, according to an individual with knowledge of the discussions but not authorized to speak publicly on them.
The venue, future home of the Rams and the Chargers, is scheduled to open next year and play host to the Super Bowl in early 2022. Rams owner Stan Kroenke controls the 297-acre site, the former location of Hollywood Park racetrack.
The stadium is expected to garner a massive naming-rights deal, negotiated by Legends, to help offset the $5-billion expense of the first phase of construction. In subsequent phases, Kroenke intends to develop residential and retail complexes.
Don Muret of Venuesnow.com reported Wednesday that a deal with SoFi is in place, and that it’s on par with the naming rights agreement for MetLife Stadium, home to the New York Giants and Jets, which was signed in 2011 and is reported to be $400 million over 20 years.