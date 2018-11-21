Steelers' James Conner and Broncos' Phillip Lindsay lead a run of NFL's surprising, rising players

There have been more than a few surprises this season, among them 33-year-old running back Adrian Peterson turning back the clock in Washington, 39-year-old New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees zeroing in on his first Most Valuable Player award, and the 10-1 Rams in position to claim the first playoff spot — during their off week, no less. If Seattle were to lose at Carolina on Sunday, the Rams would clinch the NFC West.