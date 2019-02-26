Long Beach could get rowing for 2028 Olympics

International rowing officials are studying a proposal that would call for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics to shift their sport from Lake Perris to the waters off Long Beach.
The idea was presented at a recent meeting among leaders of the World Rowing Council in Lausanne, Switzerland.
L.A. organizers cautioned Tuesday that nothing has been made official.
“There are no changes to our plan,” LA 2028 said in a statement. “We're aware the World Rowing Council is considering other possibilities, but at this time our plan remains the same.”
Rowing officials have expressed concern that holding events at Lake Perris, a reservoir in Riverside County, would require a costly satellite athletes’ village and push their sport to the outskirts of the Summer Games.
Switching to the Long Beach Marine Stadium, which hosted rowing for the 1932 Summer Olympics, would solve those problems while potentially creating others.
A bridge impinges on the footprint of the proposed ocean site and could force officials to design a course that has either fewer lanes or a shorter length.
With the L.A. Olympics still nine years away, the council agreed to study these possible reductions and assess tidal impacts before issuing a decision on the matter.
Rowing was held at Lake Casitas, in Ventura County, for the 1984 Summer Games.